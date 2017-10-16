American Chrome
Posted by Sgt. Mom on October 16th, 2017 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
(Spotted this last weekend at the Key to the Hills Rod Run, in Boerne, Texas – where the participating classic autos had to be from 1948 or earlier)
|
|
|
|
|
|Books by Celia Hayes
|
VeryWellSaid.com
Best-Selling Books by Topic
|Military History
|(Top Rated)
|British History
|(Top Rated)
| Middle East
History
|(Top Rated)
|Land Battles
|(Top Rated)
|Naval Warfare
|(Top Rated)
|Air Warfare
|(Top Rated)
|9/11
|(Top Rated)
|Terrorism
|(Top Rated)
|Legal History
|(Top Rated)
|IP Law
|(Top Rated)
|Guns
|(Top Rated)
Posted by Sgt. Mom on October 16th, 2017 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
(Spotted this last weekend at the Key to the Hills Rod Run, in Boerne, Texas – where the participating classic autos had to be from 1948 or earlier)
October 16th, 2017 at 4:17 pm
Very nice.
October 16th, 2017 at 4:33 pm
The cars were absolutely splendid, and the paint jobs and chrome on them were a wonder to behold. My late dad would have loved the event, and been drooling over each and every one of them. Everything from a Model-T, to roadsters, a Willys jeep, a fire engine, a number of pick-up trucks, and even a hearse, all done up for Halloween. More pics here – for the vintage motorheads among us.
October 16th, 2017 at 5:34 pm
We quite often get classic car runs around here. I’m not a car nut but I do enjoy these events. In particular some of the old vans, lorries, and buses with restored advertisements promote a warm feeling of nostalgia – often for an era that I never knew.
I’ve also enjoyed an exhibition of old farm vehicles: seeing 19th century steam-driven tractors puffing past is an eye-opener. But not too open: beware smuts from the coal-burning.
October 16th, 2017 at 6:15 pm
Sarge, OT, but I saw a link that led me to this: https://www.cheapflightsfinder.com/blog/details/abandoned-airports
Number 2 rang a bell, a blast from the past.
October 16th, 2017 at 6:23 pm
Sigh. I think there is nothing much left of Hellenikon that I remember – not even anything of the base facilities. And nothing of the area around. I’ve looked on Google street view; the apartment building where I lived still looks the same, but nothing around it looks familiar in the least.