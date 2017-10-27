“If we want an intact Iraq, the price of having one without fostering long-term strife across the Middle East is pushing Iran back out of Iraq.”
Posted by Jonathan on October 27th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
J.E. Dyer: Turning point: Iran’s influence in Iraq tipping to dominance:
In 6 years, Iran has dramatically transformed the operational landscape of Mesopotamia and the Levant. For multiple purposes, she now dominates and/or can use territory more than 200 mi. closer to key locations on the Med. coast. She has also built a formidable outpost in Syria and Lebanon.
A troubling and I suspect accurate analysis. Worth reading in full.