Chicago Boyz is a B&H affiliate as well as a customer. It’s a great place to shop online. Here are some deals good for tonight only (it was for two days but we are late, sorry). The Canon T6 two-lens kits, the Fuji X-T1 and the tiny Hubsan X4 drone (30 bucks) are particularly enticing. We purchased one of the Hubsans as a gift and it went over very well. Check it out.

This entry was posted on Thursday, December 28th, 2017 at 7:50 pm and is filed under Holidays, Product Reviews/Endorsements. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.