April the 6th, 1945 was the worse day of the Okinawa campaign. On that day, the Japanese military commenced Operation Kikusui (菊水作戦, Kikusui sakusen) as a part of it’s Operation Ten-Go decisive battle strategy. In the course of the 6-7 April 1945 attacks, the Japanese would launch 735 warplanes in 12 waves of combined conventional and suicide attack (303) planes at the Task Force 51 radar picket destroyers and amphibious landing fleet around Okinawa, as well as the supporting Task Force 58 carrier fleet to the east. By the end of these two days attacks, the Imperial Japanese Army & Naval Air Forces would sink three US Navy destroyers, a landing ship tank (LST), along with two ammunition ships sunk, each with most of their respective cargo’s of 6,000 tons of artillery ammunition. There were another 10 US Navy ships that were damaged, including eight destroyers, a destroyer escort, and a minelayer.

Minelayer CM-5 USS Terror under attack (left) on 6 April 1945 at the Kerama Retto “roadstead anchorage” off Okinawa. USS Terror was the flagship for Rear Admiral Alexander Sharp, commander, Minecraft Pacific Fleet. While not heavily damaged on April 6th. The USS Terror would later be targeted again by the Japanese as a command ship and struck to much greater effect on May 1st 1945. In addition, the US Navy managed to shoot down several of it’s own F6F Hellcat fighters over the Western Okinawa Hagushi Beach landing area and a FM-2 Wildcat over the Kerama Retto anchorage flying off the end of an escort carrier. Photo Source: http://www.ringleib.com/terror/Pictures/DisplayPictures.htm

April 6th 1945 was the day that all the chickens came home to roost in US Navy Pacific Fleet and Amphibious doctrine in WW2. And the end result of this DOCTRINE FAIL were two operational disasters affecting the logistics of the planned land and air campaigns which shaped the face of and, resulted in, the protracted 83 day “Phase I” operations of Okinawa campaign.

These twin operational disasters were the destruction of Operation Iceberg’s aviation fuel infrastructure by a utterly preventable friendly fire incident at Hagushi Beach and the destruction of a large fraction of the American 10th Army’s ammunition supply via the preventable twin destruction of the SS Hobbs Victory and SS Logan Victory in the Kerama Retto “roadstead anchorage”.

Why these preventable disaster happened was a story of political interests, military institutions and most especially the command choices made by a US Navy Admiral and two generals in the US Army and US Marine Corps respectively, attempting to accomplish an air power mission that should have included the US Army Air Force for planning the Okinawa campaign…but didn’t

This is a close-up view of the destroyer USS Newcomb. This screening destroyer was badly damaged by four kamikaze hits off Okinawa, April 6, 1945. Photo Source: https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/2019/01/04/19-hours-in-kamikaze-hell/

NEVER SEND A NAVY TO DO AN AIR FORCE JOB

Okinawa that the first, last and only multi-corps, independent Army command sized, amphibious operation that the US Navy had the complete control of from start to finish in World War II. By the end of the operation, what it demonstrated was the US Navy had learned nothing from the multiple Army command sized amphibious operation in the Mediterranean and at Normandy. In particular, they had learned nothing from the arguably worst amphibious friendly fire incident of WW2. The 9/10 July 1943 shoot down of 23 American C-47s carrying 400 American and British paratroopers during Operation Husky.

“Let us consider next, our AAA plan. Perhaps I should start off by telling you about a previous

operation so that you will know what not to do.

(1) In the invasion of Sicily there was apparently no organized plan for the use of AAA. At least there

was none that I knew of. It seemed to be a matter of “every man for himself”.

On D plus one two FW 190’s came down the valley hchind the beach at Gela, Climbed quickly to

altitude and then dive-bombed and straffed the bench. Radar, of course, would not pick up the

flight. when it was behind the mountain. As soon as the raid appeared the visual controller topside

called. the controller, who called a nearby squadron of Spitfires. One section of Spits broke off and

came down the beach on the FW 190’s tail. At this point, apparently evoryone on the beach who had

anything thnt would shoot or anything they could throw decided to help out the Spits. Well, they never

lead enough, you know, so the net result was that they shot down the two Spitfires.

On the night of D–D plus 1 the Hun reallly got his air attack going and the sky was continually full of

flares, tracer, flak, etc. In the midst of all this, in came the troop carriers.

Well, you all have heard that story…so I won’t go into detail…but twenty three were shot down.

When the first fighter patrols arrived at first light on D plus one, every gun in the fleet and shore

opened up on them. It got so bad that at one point that one squadron leader threatened to take his

flight home.

Now the reason for all this mess was simply the lack of an AAA plan and a central control of AAA fire.

Where is the one place in which tho complete air picture is presented at all times? In the, Fighter.

Control Center. So all you have to do is handle the situation from there.

(2) At Salerno that is exactly what was done. The plan was this the shore and ship-based AAA were told

that they would take all raids.under 3000 feet. Over 3000 feet they would NOT open fire unless directly

attacked or unless released by the AAA officer in fighter control.

In the fighter control room there was an Army AAA man and a Navy AAA man on duty at all times. The

Army man had a voice radio connection with his GOR (Ground Operation Room) ashore and the Navy

man had a remote control of the TBS (talk between ships) which would permit him to talk to Fire

Control on all ships.

If an unidentified raid was picked up that looked suspicious, both officers would broadcast its size,

position and course imendiately. If it was then decided hostile, that information would be passed on. If

friendly fighters intercerted, both officers would warn the AAA of the situation and tell them not to

fire If the fighters did not meke the contact, the AAA would be informed and released to fire. Just as

simple as that, gentlemen. And it worked!”

Joint Operation Aspects of the Okinawa Campaign

(Part 1 of 3 serialized in Miltary Review June thru August 1947)

Lieutenant Colonel Walter Killilae, General Staff Corps

The object of the Okinawa Campaign was :

(1) to establish bases from which to attack the main islands of Japan and their sea

approaches, support further operations in the regions bordering on the sea coast

of China, and sever Japanese sea and air communications between the Empire and

the rest of her occupied territory.

(2) to establish secure sea and air communications for ourselves through the East China Sea to the coast of China, and:

(3) to maintain unremitting military pressure against Japan.

Really great document. I had mentioned earlier having some thoughts about how institutional culture and geography may have played a large role in why the services employed so differently during World War II. There is no better place on earth to “fight like a fleet” then in the Pacific. If you wanted to break Fleet Amphibious doctrine down to its barest form you would say the Navy controls afloat and the Marines control ashore. The US Navy did not have to really consider the political wishes of allies in the Pacific thus never had to agree to let Britain and Canada control fighters with ad hoc radar LSTs. In the Pacific they controlled aircraft from Navy ships and control was phased ashore once the Marine or Army could get land based radars established. I actually like the idea of a ship devoted to nothing else but fighter control. It makes sense from an Army Air Corps perspective to not seed control of your assets to Navy controllers during the initial stages of any amphiobus landing. That being said there is no way in hell the Navy was going to let the Marines take LSTs off-line and convert them into radar ships. The Navy had to give a little in Europe but that was not going to happen in the Pacific.

With that, the Marines also do not want to be on ships. Our doctrine is to get off the boats as quick as possible, phase control ashore and then control our own fight with assistance from the Navy. The same doctrine applies today. Hence Marines would never advocate for a radar controller ship because everything in our culture tells us it has to be part of the Marine Air-Ground Team and it should get off the ship as soon as possible. The Marines never phased command ashore during World War II but by Iwo Jima and Okinawa Marine Capabilities had grown to the point where control was phased ashore.

I always say that if you want to understand how the Marine Corps thinks then study Gudalacanal. If you want to see what they are capable of doing then study Okinawa. The lessons are just as applicable to this day.

This is very much an unformed thought but I did want to throw out a few notes about institutional culture that many times never makes the official history .

Several patterns that suggest themselves on this latest round of research that all center upon “Erlang didn’t live there” with regard to US Naval Pacific Fleet staff planning.

The US Navy’s AGC ships over all had a huge number of radio and radar systems that no one ever did a serious study of how they interacted together until the test of combat made clear the issues.

This idea of you need to “Deconflict” your electromagnetic transmissions so you could “deconflict” your both aerial assets and anti-aircraft assets in the face of the enemy never made it to the Pacific theater.

The Mediterranean theater debacle at Sicily — where the invasion fleet shot down dozens of paratroop filled transports and gliders — hammered that lesson into IKE’s combined and joint staff never made it to the Pacific. Their signals plans for Normandy had 2nd and 3rd order harmonic interference patterns for every radar and radio system with priorities on which system gets the best terrain features. And Ike’s staff had a visual “go to hell plan” for when all the electronic “deconfliction” gadgets failed due to “friction” — paint big fat invasion stripes on every Allied plane over the fleet,

At Okinawa all the US Navy AGC’s 10CM SP height finding radar’s were all tuned to the frequency of maximum performance for their cavity magnetrons…which meant that they could not operate next to one another at Hagushi beach due to mutual interference. This was why Panimint was sent to IE Shima to control the Northern air defense sector

Plus…It never occurred to the US Navy only theater staff under Nimitz that it would be a good idea to paint invasion stripes on all the Navy, Marine and USAAF planes operating at Okinawa.

This “Erlang failure” meant that USS El Dorado, which was the both the fleet command ship and RCM control ship for the invasion, was sitting in the middle of a cacophony of incoming & outgoing radio signals — plus literally dozens of Mark III IFF returns from Yonton and Kadena air traffic — which blocked it hearing the Japanese aerial radars much of the time.

And I’d bet you’d see all the same sorts of electronic gadget conflicts today with the new UAV fleets.

Navy had a technological literacy problem both with comms and radar, or put in currently jargon, “clueless about spectrum management”.

Technologically clueless senior military leadership is the heart of it, yes.

The U.S. Navy senior leadership were in a spectrum fight and didn’t know it.

And it wouldn’t listen to either other U.S. military services, nor its junior leadership, about it until they were hip deep in blood…and then they covered those facts up afterwards.

The sin here is less the cluelessness, than the cover-up afterwards.

And the USN brass has not changed.

Please see the rash of DDG collisions last year.

Canadians on Radar

Royal Canadian Air Force

1940 – 1945

by George K. Grande, Sheila M. Linden, & Horace R. Macaulay

Chapter VIII — The Italian Campaign – The Invasion of the South of France – 1943 – 1945 by R. F. Linden

http://www.rquirk.com/cdnradar/cor/chapter8.pdf

page VIII-6

Operation Huskey

D-Day — One GCI and two LW radar per beach head

D+3 — One COL and two more LW radar

D+14 — All 41 radars ashore