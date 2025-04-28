Random Thoughts (11): David “Major Kong” Brooks, Canadians, and Skattebo

Some follow-ups on past posts.

First, the David Brooks meltdown experience continues.

A little bit of background.

Last week Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested for obstructing justice by concealing an illegal immigrant from federal agents. The alien, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, was in Dugan’s courtroom for a pre-trial hearing for beating someone over loud music.

As the federal agents waited outside the courtroom for the hearing to end, in order to make their arrest, Dugan was tipped off to their presence. She left the courtroom, told the agents (who had a warrant) that they needed to speak to the chief judge, and when they left to do so, she escorted Flores-Ruiz and his attorney out through a side exit into a non-public part of the courthouse.



A judge obstructing federal agents with a valid warrant. A judge actively harboring a violent illegal immigrant who had re-entered the country after deportation. These are the publicly accepted facts, but not knowing them won’t stop Brooks from his appointed rounds of inciting civic unrest.

Brooks:

“Well, obviously, they’re trying to send a note of intimidation, not only to her, but to all judges and maybe to all Americans. “But I don’t yet know the specific details of this case, whether she escorted the guy out the jury door or whether she led him. So that’s all murky. I don’t want to comment on this specific case. “But especially on the issue of immigration, there are a lot of people who are appalled by what the administration is doing. And there will be times for civil disobedience. And, to me, if she — let’s say she did escort this guy out the door. If federal enforcement agencies come to your courtroom and you help a guy escape, that is two things. “One, it strikes me as maybe something illegal, but it also strikes me as something heroic. And in times of trouble, then people are sometimes called to do civil disobedience. And in my view, when people do civil disobedience, they have to pay the price. That’s part of the heroism of it, frankly. “And so you can both think that she shouldn’t have legally done this and that morally protecting somebody against, maybe not even in this case, but in other cases, frankly, a predatory enforcement agency, sometimes, civil disobedience is necessary.”

So, for Brooks, Dugan is a cross between MLK and Harriet Tubman. Running an underground railroad for violent illegal immigrants through her own courtroom. Brooks is really going to do this, be the Major Kong and ride the civic uprising bomb all the way down.

Question for Brooks: Do we want judges breaking the law based on personal whim, especially in regard to law enforcement officers trying to protect the community?

How would his concepts of “civil disobedience” and “note of intimidation” apply to Biden’s Justice Department and its response to January 6th (the largest manhunt in American history)?

I want to see Brooks on Joe Rogan. I want to know more.

Second, today is Election Day in Canada.

I had always thought that Canadians should mix traditions, and given that the Stanley Cup playoffs and their elections last only a month or two, Canadian politicians should grow “playoff beards” between the dissolution of Parliament and Election Day. I think Chrystia Freeland with facial hair would be an improvement.

A quick refresher regarding Canadian politics. The main contenders are the Liberal Party led by Mark Carney and the Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilievre.

Carney got the job when the Liberals kicked the guy who was prime minister for the past 10 years, Justin Trudeau, to the curb. Carney has held the reins of more national banks (Canada and the UK) and has more passports (three) than he has held elected offices (zero).

Poilievre’s claim to fame is eating apples. His whole electoral strategy was based on the simple fact he wasn’t Justin Trudeau, and then when his main opponent was no longer Trudeau, Pierre Poilievre ‘s campaign collapsed.

Right now it looks like the Liberals are not only going to win but will increase their seats in Parliament. If they see their mandate through to 2029, it will mark the longest period of Canadian government held by one party in more than a century (thank you Joe Clark, IYKYK).

Canada’s reward from this election will not only be Prime Minister Carney, the faceless central banker who will fight Trump (I wonder what insults DJT is cooking up), but to continue the national decline of the previous 10 years.

One interesting thing that came out last week was the publicizing of a report released earlier this year by Policy Horizons Canada, the “strategic foresight” office for the federal government. The report (Future Lives: Social mobility in question) points to the growing danger that downward social mobility may be the norm, and paints a plausible scenario for what that means for the Canada of 2040 if present trends continue.

Poilievre picked up on the report and used it to bash the Liberals. Most of the media quickly jumped on him, stating that the report was merely presenting a scenario, not making a prediction. A distinction without a difference. The premises that the report lays out are valid and the scenario is all too plausible. This is what everyone should have been talking about for the entire election: about whether to give the party most responsible for this looming disaster (Liberals) another four years in office.

Instead, nothing.

Also Poilievre deserves to lose if only for ignoring the report until the last moment. The report came out nearly four months ago and is implicitly a condemnation of Liberal Party governance (the reason it’s hard to stay in power for 10+ years is that by that point you own every problem).

Poilievre failed one of the cardinal rules of politics (and business) which is to understand the possible before it becomes visible and therefore common wisdom, something Trump instinctually understands. Poilievre was handed the Election on a silver platter and he blew it, and Canada will be a very different place by 2029 because of it.

BTW… did I mention that Brooks is originally from Canada?

Third, some happy news.

Cam Skattebo got selected in last week’s NFL Draft.

I have written about the revelation of Skattebo before.

He rose from being a walk-on at FCS Sacramento State to being the most iconic ASU football player since Pat Tillman. A relatively small RB at 215 pounds he runs to contact, both delivering punishing blows to defenders and acting like a human pinball bouncing off of would-be tacklers. He delivered one of the greatest performances in FBS college football history during the 4th quarter of last year’s Peach Bowl game against Texas, personally willing ASU to overcome a 16-point deficit and almost winning the game in overtime.

Now he is going to be a New York Giant.

I don’t know what the NFL has in store for Skattebo. I hate the Giants, but I cannot think of a better place in the world for him to be a success than in New York. They will understand Cam at the same instinctual level we did in Arizona.

Good luck and hoping a great story continues. The world needs more Cam Skattebo and less David Brooks.

Fourth, I place a major part of our current discontent on Richard Montgomery, the failed conqueror of Canada and the namesake of Montgomery County (MD) More on that later in the week.