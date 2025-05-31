Retrotech: Technology in 1925–Calculating and Information Management Systems

The twenties. An era of Prohibition (and gangsters)…jazz…flappers…The Great Gatsby…and an accelerating stock market. I thought it might be fun to take a look at the state of technology as it stood a century ago, in 1925. This third post of the series is focused on calculating and information management systems. (The first post focused on communications and entertainment and the second post on transportation)

Devices to assist human computation go back a long way, The abacus first appeared around 2400 BC. and notched tally sticks have been found from as long ago as 20,000 BC. The first true mechanical calculator was developed by Blaise Pascal in 1642. (It was apparently developed to assist with tax calculations!) It was improved by Leibnitz in 1673, but the first commercially-successful calculating machine was the Arithmometer, introduced in 1820!

The growth of large organizations–government and business–drove the need for more computation, as did the expansion of scientific research. By 1925, machines for addition and subtraction were well-developed, with many being electrified to reduce operator fatigue. Multiplication was a harder problem, and multiplying numbers on most of these machines involved a rather klutzy multistep process. If your process involved a lot of multiplication, probably the best option in 1925 was still the Millionaire, introduced in 1893 and featuring direct multiplication–the multiplication table was actually mechanically built into the machine, rather than requiring multiple additions for each multiplier digit. These devices were priced at $475 to $1100 in the early 1900s–for comparison, in 1909, a new Oldsmobile Runabout automobile cost approximately $650, and the average annual wage was under $750. I haven’t found any sources for the Millionaire price in 1925, but given the mechanical complexity of the system, I doubt that it had gotten any cheaper.

The cash register first appeared in 1886 and was dubbed The Incorruptible Cashier, reflecting its primary purpose–preventing employee fraud. Some history.

Bookkeeping machines (also called accounting machines), which evolved from cash registers, were basically adding machines which could maintain multiple totals and print them when required. Here’s a video about the NCR Class 2000 Accounting Machine, which was introduced in 1921 and marketed through 1955. These machines were used for a range of applications, notably in hotels and banks. They were fiendishly expensive..the video quotes a 1940s machine at $2000, which would be around $40,000 in today’s money…but businesses seemed to feel that they got a good return on their investment from them.

When great precision was not required, slide rules were employed: they were common in science and engineering. They also found some use in business for such things as profit margin calculations, but they couldn’t be used for accounting purposes where precise balancing was needed.

Typewriters had become common in offices. One major advantage they offered, in addition to improved legibility, was the ability to make multiple copies via carbon paper–Xerox machines were still a long way in the future. (It’s generally claimed that it was the introduction of typewriters that brought women in large numbers into offices, although it’s not obvious to me why they couldn’t have performed equally well making copies and doing other functions in pre-typewriter offices)

Mathematical tables were important as a way to minimize burdensome calculations. Celestial navigation was one area in which great effort had been developed to creating tables and making them as accurate and easy-to-use as possible. Logarithms were extensively used to shortcut the multiplication and division of multi-digit numbers.

Punched card systems were a significant technology in 1925, though not as important as they would later become: just one year earlier, the predominant company in the field had changed its name to International Business Machines from its previous one, the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company. (“That little outfit?” thought young Tom Watson Jr when his father announced the change, picturing the company’s rather random-seeming collection of products, which included time clocks, coffee grinders, and scales, and the “cigar-chomping guys” who sold them)

Punched card information processing had been developed circa 1900 to assist with the US Census effort..by the early 1900s, these systems were used in a range of commercial as well as government applications. The primary machines available were the keypunch, which transcribed information into punched cars, the sorter, which could rapidly place cards in a particular pocket based on their contents, and the tabulator, which could accumulate and print totals. However, there was not yet a punched card machine that could multiply–the IBM 601 multiplying punch would not be introduced until 1931–and the collator, which merged two streams of punched cards into a single combined stream, did not make its appearance until 1937.

IBM was not the only company in the punched card business; their primary rival was the Powers Accounting Machine Company. There is remarkably little information about this company and its products available on-line, but one interesting point about their systems is that the sensing of holes in punched cards, and the subsequent calculating logic, was done entirely mechanically rather than electro-mechanically as in the case of IBM. The company was ultimately acquired by Remington Rand.

Mechanical Analog Computers represented numbers via the continuous motion of levers and shafts rather than as digits. In the 1870s, James Thompson had developed a mechanical device to perform the calculus function of integration, and his brother William (Lord Kelvin) had applied it and other mechanisms to create a mechanical tide-prediction system. (Some of these systems were still in use in the early 1970s!) Other than the tide prediction system and the slide rule (which is a very simple example of an analog computer), I haven’t run across any examples of mechanical analog computers in 1925, with the very important exception of military–especially naval–fire control computers. These devices had been developed to a rather remarkable level of sophistication, and the subject is worthy of its own post. A general purpose mechanical analog computer, capable of being reprogrammed for a wide range of problems, wasn’t introduced until 1931. The reprogramming involved wrenches and screwdrivers, see my post here.

The Prescience of Torres Quevedo. Researching this post, I ran across some references to the remarkable Spanish inventor Leonardo Torres Quevedo. He was trained as a civil engineer and among other things he designed the cable car called the Spanish Aerocar, installed at Niagara Falls in 1916 and still in operation. What is relevant here, though, is his work on calculating machines. His 1913 “Essays on Automatics” referenced the work of Charles Babbage and pointed out that Charles Babbage’s ideas could be much more easily implemented using the electromechanical components (relays, etc) which were available in 1913 than with Babbage’s strictly-mechanical approach. He sketched out a design for a machine that would use conductive points on a rotating disk to control a program…and which could perform conditional execution of parts of the program…and also suggested the use of what would later be called floating-point arithmetic. While he never attempted to build a Babbage-style Analytical Engine, he did build and demonstrate in 1920 a simpler machine using some of the same concepts describe in his 1913 essay. Torres Quevado also deserves his own post, which I will try to put together as time permits, although detailed information on his work in English translation seems to be limited.