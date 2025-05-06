At the Movies

Most weekends, I search the newspaper to see if any classic movies are playing. And yesterday, I went to see a movie for its 50th anniversary. I never really “got it” seeing it on the small screen, and since others seemed to laud it, thought I would see it on the big screen.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

The movie started with a “thank you” from 4 of the main characters. I do remember that 2 of them were John Cleese and Michael Palin. They all seemed genuinely surprised and flattered that the movie has become a cult classic, and remembered fondly for its 50th anniversary.

It was made with such a low budget (estimated $500,000) that they couldn’t even afford horses for their quest. I thought, being comedians, that they were kidding. But no, they really couldn’t afford horses so they decided in their travels during their quest across the countryside they would “skip”, to emulate a horse while the squires behind them were using coconuts to simulate the hoof beats.

They were so destitute in production costs that Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd donated some money.

One critic attributed the film’s popularity to the fact that the actors didn’t take themselves too seriously and it seems that they were having fun.

Although Michael Palin said that they cut the opening scene – showing him eating mud. They tried to make it more appealing by putting chocolate in it – but the final straw for him has having to do it in 8 takes. He said that was one of the few times on set that he lost his temper. Can you blame him?

As far as the razer thin budget and the film’s popularity it reminds me of another film – American Graffiti – made 2 years earlier for $700,000. Universal studios didn’t know what to do with it, and it “sat in the can” for awhile. One critic said that it was a trail blazing movie in that there was no central character to follow, but 4.

It is now on the AFI top 100.

Which goes back to what legendary screenwriter William Goldman said about Hollywood: “Nobody knows anything”.

One critic called this the best comedy ever – my favorite has been Blazing Saddles.

Both movies have one thing in common – an irreverence for everything with no topic untouchable.

You still may have a chance to see this on the big screen, through May 7, 2025. It’s at selected theaters and hosted by Fathom Events. Check your local listings.

I will say on the big screen I got a new admiration for Monty Python – and without spoiling anything for the 3 of you who have not seen it, “expect the unexpected”.

And tonight, I got to see another classic. One local theater shows a lot of classics – I have seen everything from Metropolis (1927) to Clueless (1995).

OK, I wouldn’t consider Clueless to be a true classic – maybe it will be in another couple of decades – but it is funny. The world, Beverly Hills in this instance, is seen through the eyes of teenager Cher (Alicia Silverston) and it is hilarious.

Metropolis, one of the last of the silent movies, was groundbreaking with a plot that has been copied repeatedly. Startrek TOS copied it verbatim.

Breakfast at Tiffanys

Audrey Hepburn is one of the few actresses/actors I would have liked to have met. From what I have read of her; she was a kind and gentle soul. She grew up in Nazi-occupied Holland because her father, with much foresight, felt that the Nazis were going to invade Britain and they should move to Holland. Actually worked for a bit with the Dutch underground at age 16. What guard would suspect a 16-year-old girl on a bicycle? She used to hide messages in her shoe. Could have been executed if they had discovered this.

Unpretentious, she was on time on set and when not acting would frequently talk with the crew.

Her son Sean wrote a great book on her some years ago – knowing her as his mother and not an international star.

Some years ago, after seeing the movie, I wanted to read the novella by Truman Capote, upon which the movie is based.

The movie follows the book except for the very end. It shows you how a good screenwriter and director can change the inflection of a movie while telling the same story. The main character, Holly Golightly, was a prostitute but in the movie she is a “party girl”. The subject in the movie is a party girl who “gets $50 for the powder room”!

Until I read the novella all that went over me. Heck, for 30 years I thought Miss Kitty at the Long Branch was just a woman who owned the saloon and not a madam!

Henry Mancini wrote a wonderful soundtrack. A good soundtrack is as memorable as the movie, if the movie has good writing and acting. Here’s a bit of trivia: Before the movie release, some Paramount executives wanted to eliminate “Moon River” from the movie. To which Audrey Hepburn said “over my dead body!”

See William Goldman’s above comment.

A good soundtrack mirrors and complements the scene. Check out the piece during the big party!

The only bad part in the movie was Mickey Rooney’s portrayal of Holly’s Japanese landlord. It wasn’t so much a portrayal as a caricature. Mickey Rooney said later he didn’t like his portrayal and director Blake Edwards regretted it.

But the Japanese landlord was also true to the novella.

But other than that, a good movie which I actually prefer over the original novella.