Thinking, Memorizing, and AI

A remark by @autumnpard on Memorization reminded me of an analogy I came up with some time back: A song by Jakob Dylan includes the following lines: Cupid, don’t draw back your bow Sam Cooke didn’t know what I know …note that in order to understand these two simple lines, you’d have to know several things:

1) You need to know that, in mythology, Cupid symbolizes love

2) And that Cupid’s chosen instrument is the bow and arrow

3) Also that there was a singer/songwriter named Sam Cooke

4) And that he had a song called “Cupid, draw back your bow.”

“Progressive” educators insist that students should be taught “thinking skills” as opposed to memorization, and the advent of LLMs has further driven such thinking But consider: If it’s not possible to understand a couple of lines from a popular song without knowing by heart the references to which it alludes–without memorizing them–what chance is there for understanding medieval history, or modern physics, without having a ready grasp of the topics which these disciplines reference?