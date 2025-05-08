Thinking, Memorizing, and AI

A remark by @autumnpard on Memorization reminded me of an analogy I came up with some time back: A song by Jakob Dylan includes the following lines: Cupid, don’t draw back your bow Sam Cooke didn’t know what I know …note that in order to understand these two simple lines, you’d have to know several things:
1) You need to know that, in mythology, Cupid symbolizes love
2) And that Cupid’s chosen instrument is the bow and arrow
3) Also that there was a singer/songwriter named Sam Cooke
4) And that he had a song called “Cupid, draw back your bow.”
“Progressive” educators insist that students should be taught “thinking skills” as opposed to memorization, and the advent of LLMs has further driven such thinking But consider: If it’s not possible to understand a couple of lines from a popular song without knowing by heart the references to which it alludes–without memorizing them–what chance is there for understanding medieval history, or modern physics, without having a ready grasp of the topics which these disciplines reference?
And also consider: what’s important is not just what you need to know to appreciate the song. It’s what Dylan needed to know to create it in the first place. At least in theory someone who heard the song and didn’t understand the allusions could have spent 5 minutes googling and figured them out, although this approach wouldn’t be exactly conducive to aesthetic appreciation. But had Dylan not already had the reference points–Cupid, the bow and arrow, the Sam Cooke song–in his head, there’s no way he would have been able to create his own lines. The idea that he could have just “looked them up,” which educators often suggest is the way to deal with factual knowledge, would be ludicrous in this context. And it would also be ludicrous in the context of creating new ideas about history or physics.
To use a computer analogy, the things you know aren’t just data–they’re part of the program. I’ve seen no evidence that there exists a known body of “thinking skills” so powerful that they bypass the need for detailed, substantive knowledge within specific disciplines. And if such meta-level thinking skills were to be developed, I suspect that the last place to find them would be in university Education departments.
There are skills which facilitate thinking across a wide range of disciplines: such things as formal logic, probability & statistics, and an understanding of the scientific method–and, most importantly, excellent reading skills. But things like these certainly don’t seem to be what the educators are referring to when they talk about “thinking skills.” What many of them seem to have in mind is more of a kind of verbal mush that leaves the student with nothing to build on.
There’s no substitute for actual knowledge. The flip response “he can always look it up” is irresponsible and ignores the way that human intellectual activity actually works.
None of which is to say that traditional teaching practices were all good. There was probably too much emphasis on rote memorization devoid of context–in history, dates soon to be forgotten, in physics, formulae without proper understanding of their meaning and applicability. (Dylan needed to know about Sam Cooke’s song; he didn’t need to know the precise date on which it was written or first sung.) But the cure is to provide the context, not to throw out facts and knowledge altogether–which is what all too many educators seem eager to do.
There really does seem to be a deep-seated hostility toward knowledge itself among many who define themselves as “educators.” And a lot of students today are all too eager to use LLMs to do all of the work…or as much of it as they can get away with…to guard themselves against either learning anything at all or developing the ability to do focused and concentrated work.
Your thoughts?
4 thoughts on “Thinking, Memorizing, and AI”
Bingo: we need substantive knowledge in specific domains, from which we can generalize, analogize, compare/contrast. Facts without theory are sterile, but theory without facts is baloney.
Thanks for stating this so well.
I had for the sixth grade, a marvelous, creative and demanding teacher – Mr. Terranova. I honestly believe now that he was operating under a lot of Montessori theories – but one of his practices was having the classes memorize poetry. We had to memorize a poem or a stanza of a poem every night and recite the next day in class, and some of them were quite long. Robert Service’s The Cremation of Sam Magee was one of them. (Also the preamble to the Declaration of Independence…) There exists a theory concerning brain development (I have read somewhere or other) that posits that the brains of children of a certain age are like sponges and need to be filled, and memorizing materiel like poems and the multiplication tables is perfect for this – especially when it is useful information. The sheer discipline of memorizing something is useful in the long run, too.
I am very much in favor of your position. We all, especially children, need to acquire “knowledge” that we can put in context and develop understanding. Col Baud recently reminded Daniel Davis that intelligence refers to “understanding” something, in this particular case “the enemy”. A most important point. The key point is to proceed from knowledge to understanding and get to “wisdom” in how to apply the knowledge we have come to understand. Among those studying “wisdom”, there are not only the propositional and perspectival elements but also procedural and participatory ones involved. All involved need to be aware that this not a “one and done” but a commitment to a worthy goal of cultivating a way of life. This lesson has been ignored for far too long.
Yeah, there is room to joke or to seriously question whether I have any thinking skills.
But, if I in fact do, lots of getting there was sponging, memorization, working on observation which can be closely tied to memory, and stuff in the traditional liberal arts of logic, rhetoric, grammar, harmonics, geometry, arithmetic, and astronomy. My grasp of astronomy is extremely weak, so that maybe does not count. (I struggled with geometry, and my formal grounding in the first three are also shallow.)
If I can think, my first guess is that many educators cannot. Because I tend to define tasks easy or possible for me as tasks that are easy for everyone, and assume that my ability is the baseline to hold everyone to. (If there were just one area where I was really strong, this would obviously be verifiably untrue.)
Given the questions some Education majors ask, we can probably infer that the foundation for their research is unsound. Thus, Education majors perhaps do not have a place a research universities, and perhaps should not be directing ‘improvements’ at the university level. However, the path for inferring that is understanding the industrial engineering arts for quality control in mass production, and the basis those have in what electrical engineers or mechanical engineers know about manufacturing of individual parts and how those relate to the progression of defects in individual parts to failure. So there is some basic statistical reasoning that students are probably /not/ learning in highschool. Or, at least I did not learn it in highschool, I learned it on the job, and as a hobby, mostly outside of schooling.
Anyway, if the education majors did not learn this in primary, secondary, and tertiary school, it is a little unfair of me to blame them for not knowing it. Unless the people who taught them were derelict in passing them off as trained in a tertiary school.
At a very significant level, I do not know what we think tertiary schooling is, or should be.
(Given the race war conspiracy questions that some education majors ask, we need a very fine and individual model of student learning to capture all variables. The experimental tools of the education major are very likely crude and noisy in comparison. The simplest answer is that Education research is invalid, and that Marxist idiots being credentialed as educators is the most unjust thing that society is doing to primary and secondary students.)
That aside, what is thinking?
One notion is that an educated person is equipped to be paranoid, to systemically distrust every academic field on its own individual merits, and to trust no research that they did not personal do themselves. That an educated thinker may know what everyone says for the broad strokes of many fields, but has no reason to repeat those statements, because they have confidence in their own thought and training, and need not borrow any weight or authority that comes from outside. This is an approach that synergizes well with treating most ideas as related, and also testable in groups and individually. Ideas are more respectable if they pass tests, tests applied impartially and ‘without favor’; so that a thinker will punish even an idea that they like and prefer if the testing indicates that it is untrue.
A competing model is that ideas are strictly individual, and can be treated as entirely uncoupled, not matter what one is purporting to say about complex interrelationships. Authority must come from outside the individual, and what matters is a fast update time, and never being caught stating an individual idea that is not the currently political consensus expedient view of that claim.
Another competing model is that education is strictly style of speech, and selection of words. Someone with the correct style is educated, even if they way they use ideas shows them to be a henwit. Someone without the correct style is uneducated, even if they show some art with their ideas. This model is particularly a problem with henwits, especially ones who have misrecorded economic values, think that they can just murder the ‘uneducated’, and things will work out great for them personally and economically. It means that credentialled ‘elites’ whose business is in acting as proxies for others may have directly undermined the future of that business.