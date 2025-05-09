How Did This Building Figure in a Supreme Court Case?





The Old Church of St. Peter the Apostle, in Boerne, Texas.

An outline of the case here – the eventual upshot of the case was that the original church building was retained, and incorporated as an entryway into the new and very much enlarged sanctuary, which is now mostly invisible from the street, as it seems to crouch behind the hill and the façade and towers of the original church building. One can see the point of the city’s objection, as the church sits along a fairly tall hill, and is prominent and very visible above one of the main roads into town. The enlarged church is … to be kind, it does not have a fraction of the architectural charm of the original building.