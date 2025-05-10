2 thoughts on “Back! (2)”

  1. Have y’all been annoying someone in a position of power lately? For some reason an old Ian Fleming saying comes to mind.
    “Once is Happenstance. Twice is Coincidence. Three times is Enemy Action.”

    Subotai Bahadur

  2. Nah, I changed to a new server, and didn’t pay a hosting bill, and then someone forgot to change a PHP setting, etc. Everything should be OK now.

Leave a Comment