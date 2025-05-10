Apologies for this second blog outage. Everything is in order and the people responsible have been rehired and sacked again.
Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
2 thoughts on “Back! (2)”
Have y’all been annoying someone in a position of power lately? For some reason an old Ian Fleming saying comes to mind.
“Once is Happenstance. Twice is Coincidence. Three times is Enemy Action.”
Subotai Bahadur
Nah, I changed to a new server, and didn’t pay a hosting bill, and then someone forgot to change a PHP setting, etc. Everything should be OK now.