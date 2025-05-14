Interesting Finds

Someone mentioned the inventor & entrepreneur Joesph Gerber as being the developer of numerically-controlled machines for fabric cutting, as well as a lot of other things. I’m pretty sure that I’ve seen Gerber plotting machines in the past, but had never thought about the man behind the company name. He sounded interesting enough that I bought a copy of his biography, written by his son David Gerber: The Inventor’s Dilemma. And it’s an interesting story indeed.

Joseph Gerber escaped Nazi Austria in 1940, coming to the United States where he completed high school in just two years while learning English and holding down full-time and part-time jobs. While a junior at RPI, he developed his first commercially-successful invention: the Gerber Variable Scale, which assists in multiplying graphical data by constants. He later invented and marketed the Gerber Derivimeter, used to find the derivative at points on a curve and the Gerber Equameter, used to determine the equation of a curve based on a mathematical series such as Fourier series and polynomial expansions. His company went on the pioneer the development of digital plotters and digitizers to convert graphical data into digital form. Overall, he and the company he founded were granted more than 600 patents. Probably Gerber’s most significant work was in the development of numerically-controlled fabric cutters and numerically-controlled sewing machines–the trade magazine Bobbin Journal referred to him as Apparel’s Thomas Edison.

Researching Gerber and his accomplishments also led me to a remarkable trove of radio-program audio recordings from 1935 to 1953, the DuPont-sponsored series Cavalcade of America. This link contains 745 episodes of the program–the Gerber episode is #613, titled Young Man in a Hurry. It was broadcast in 1950, following Gerber’s invention of the Variable Scale but quite early in his career. More about the series and the Gerber episode here.

The Cavalcade of America series continued on television from 1952-1957, and quite a few episodes can be found on YouTube.

The idea that substantial parts of the apparel and shoe industries might return to the US has been derogated in some quarters, but one or two creative and entrepreneurial individuals of the Joe Gerber class might well make it possible.