All right-thinking global citizens know that the greatest threat to world peace is American nationalism. This is especially true of our neighbors to the north, who have borne the brunt of recent threats and insults. However, instead of wringing their hands, they could decide on a bold course of action: the existing Canadian provinces could offer to become American states. (OK, Prince Edward Island is too small, so it would need to join with New Brunswick first.) By creating 9 new states whose politics are to the left of Massachusetts (Alberta perhaps excepted), Canadians could permanently prevent all future electoral victories by conservatives, populists, and other deplorables. But would they have the courage to sacrifice their nation to save the world? Let’s not hold our breath…
8 thoughts on “How Canadians Can Save the World”
Which is why Americans on the right side of the aisle do not want to annex Canada.
I have been interested in following Canadian politics lately. Didn’t realize that their constitution is set up as a Confederation, and it is apparently an easy process to leave Canada.
Albertans are fed up with the policies of Ottawa and there is talk of either leaving and become independent or wanting to become a “51st state”. They won’t even let them build a pipeline to ship their oil to eastern Canada.
Canadians are always trying to placate Quebec by sending them billions every year.
VDH has had an interesting take on the situation. Apparently new PM Mark Carney is a citizen of 3 countries – Britain, Ireland and Canada. “A citizen of everywhere and a citizen of nowhere”.
I can see why Trump is POed at Canada – a huge trade deficit, and military spending far below the 2% (NATO requirement) they promised back in 2014. And now Carney is promising it “by 2030”.
And as VDH said if they had given it a moments thought (and the Conservative candidate had emphasized it) they would have quashed all that “51st state” talk by emphasizing that our Congress has to approve it, and would never do so (for the reasons Gringo mentioned).
Poilreive made his mistakes, not only that but refusing (like Kamala Harris) to even go on podcasters shows. Joe Rogan asked him to appear and he refused.
Interesting times.
We don’t want Canada!!!
We want Alberta and Saskatchewan, both soon to start the process of becoming independent. Maybe Manitoba. No others! For the exact reason you present above: Canadian provinces are very left-leaning compared to US politics, and the only solid exceptions are Saskatchewan and Alberta.
If admitted to the USA, I suspect that, politically, Alberta and Saskatchewan would be somewhat like Minnesota & Wisconsin.
I don’t see their joining as doing anything to improve America.
Let’s just buy their natural resources.
I could joke that why would any Canadian provinces be granted statehood? Why would they jump the line ahead of the North Mariana Islands?
Trump got alot of crap because he submarined Polivere and the Conservatives. In reality I think the worst thing that could have happened to Canada, and good for us, is another Liberal government,
The Liberals are the natural governing party – Canada’s glue is that of a technocracy centered in Central Canada and that’s the Liberal wheelhouse and political stronghold. Liberals are going on 10+ years in power and look exhausted. They will have a minority government with a guy who has never held elective office
Alberta is lowering the threshold for referendum, with the idea that they could hold a sovereignty vote. Carney is going to have to juggle a lot of balls over the next 12 to 18 months – I bet there will be another election in 2 years.
Polivere came in because the previous leader, O’Toole, wasn’t seen as tough enough with the Trucker Convoy,
Another thing to consider is that Canada has just about the worst defense spending in NATO which has a direct impact on us given the need for Arctic security – and it was never discussed during the election
Canada has enormous centripetal forces and is defined as a negative, it’s not the US.
Think “Free Association” a la the Marshall Islands.
Two other notes….
Bill mentioned “Confederation’ That’s not a bad way to look at Canada, alot of the province are a grab bag of British North America. The last province to join Newfoundland, was its own dominion until 1949 when it joined Canada because basically the UK kicked it out of the house
The West thinks the country is run for the benefit of Ontario-Quebec and domestic politics is driven by transfer payments the need to keep the French happy.
If you want a good site to keep up on western Canadian affairs, https://www.westernstandard.news/ has been around for decades
More on Alberta. I didn’t realize that the Alberta Premier went to visit Trump.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fjo8OS9oSCs
Bill, not sure where you got your information but my understanding is that the current process for provincial separation, though actually codified unlike succession in the US, is anything but easy.
After a separation referendum in the province(s), a negotiation of terms with the Canadian federal government, an amendment to the Canadian constitution, and a second nationwide referendum approving the separation are required. I’m pretty sure that short of Canada deciding to disestablish itself no individual province is going to be allowed to leave.