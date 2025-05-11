How Canadians Can Save the World

All right-thinking global citizens know that the greatest threat to world peace is American nationalism. This is especially true of our neighbors to the north, who have borne the brunt of recent threats and insults. However, instead of wringing their hands, they could decide on a bold course of action: the existing Canadian provinces could offer to become American states. (OK, Prince Edward Island is too small, so it would need to join with New Brunswick first.) By creating 9 new states whose politics are to the left of Massachusetts (Alberta perhaps excepted), Canadians could permanently prevent all future electoral victories by conservatives, populists, and other deplorables. But would they have the courage to sacrifice their nation to save the world? Let’s not hold our breath…