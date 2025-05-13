Random Thoughts

Compared to what/whom?

Everything is temporary.

If you have a problem and you can solve it with money, you don’t have a problem.

A decision made under exigent circumstances on the best available information does not become a bad decision if it later turns out that the information on which it was based was incomplete or false.

If someone who owes you money offers to pay you early, or offers goods in lieu of cash, you should probably accept the offer.

Always look for free or inexpensive options, especially options that have unbounded upside potential.

No matter what you set out to do, or how promising an opportunity appeared to be at the start of a venture, the only thing that matters is how the opportunities and risks look now.

Don’t tell your friends what you wouldn’t tell your enemies.

A surprisingly large proportion of adults is unable to make timely decisions or get things done. In many situations decisiveness trumps almost every other personal quality.

Not to decide is to decide. On the other hand, every decision is an opportunity to step in something that you may not even know is out there.

If you don’t want to look into something because you’re apprehensive about what you might find, you should look ASAP.

Consider that the golden age of [ ] may be now.

