The Death of South Africa

A note on Trump granting refugee status to Afrikaner farmers:
There is the normal media churn about making this about Trump, that while he is deporting the proverbial “people of color” he is at the same time allowing white people in.
Well, once again we’re the missing the big picture, and that is this controversy is a public acknowledgment that the South Africa of Nelson Mandela is gone for good.
That South Africa was held as a shining example to the world. Of a country that could reconcile itself to a nasty part of its past and move jointly into a brighter future. All of this symbolized by a man, Mandela, who had spent decades in prison but was willing to be a figure of national unity.
Even the new South African rainbow flag presented that unity.
This was the idea that was sold at the End of History, and Mandela became a man of legend.
South Africa has made moral bank on this interpretation. Last year it brought charges of genocide against Israel in the ICC. South Africa claimed that its past in dealing with Apartheid gave it special moral standing. South Africa was greeted with applause by the usual suspects in the West.
With that standing and the economy it inherited, South Africa claimed to be a leader in the Global South and became a founding member of BRICS.
People in this country ate it up.
The cracks started to show soon after 1994. The African National Congress has held national power since 1994, and as with all dominant-party states corruption began to skyrocket. The economy started to stagnate, and the infrastructure began to crumble.
In January of this year Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law a policy of land expropriation without compensation. The terror war against the Afrikaner farmers began to grow in intensity with murders and the burning of homes.
We could play the usual game of “Mad Libs,” replacing the color of oppressor and victim, and wondering how that would play differently in the usual Establishment circles. We could also point to the very real prospect that South Africa is well on its way to following the same path as Zimbabwe of being a failed state.
This is in fact ethnic cleansing. The Afrikaners have lived in South Africa since the 17th Century. I wonder how many of them will still be there 20 years from now. It probably won’t be mass expulsions, but just enough pressure and violence that the Afrikaners will pick up and move out on their own.
The debate in this country is the usual racial angle, that for many of our supposed social “betters” there is something illegitimate about whites running from black oppression; there is even the dash of talk about settler-colonialism with CNN commentators saying that all Afrikaners should “move back to Germany.” There is the deeper, implied neo-Marxist angle supplied by the Episcopalian Church when it ended future refugee resettlement contracts with the federal government because whites can only be oppressors and never the victims in race wars.
Trump, with the simple action of admitting 59 refugees, has not only exposed all of this hypocrisy but has shone a bring light on the hellhole that South Africa is becoming.
Maybe if AfD gets power in Germany, Weidel could seek indictments in the ICC.
It’s purely amazing, how Trump has goaded various parties into revealing their true and frequently disgusting faces. The usual “no one is illegal!’ crowd are nakedly throwing their support to gangster criminals, wife-abusers, rapists and drunk drivers. (They do love their hapless, hopeless little brown pets, ’cause they can feel so very virtuous about defending them.) And now the racists of color are standing naked in their vicious racism … the SA apartheid regime was history three decades ago. Any white South African who benefited from it in their working life has to be almost 50 years old.
South Africa’s present leadership better have plans to put jam in their pockets, because they are toast. You’d think they would have noticed how Zimbabwe kicked out all their white landowning farmers and gave the properties to people who didn’t have the slightest clue … and within a few years, the place became a famine-ridden basket-case.
Oh, and it’s an absolute trip that certain black Americans are spouting violent threats against the South African white refugees on social media.
Mandela was always terrible and yet he wasnt the worst zuma was (of that soviet trained generation with umkhonto, the guerilla arm of the anc) now thirty years later it had reached the mugabe stage with malema of the efm
Rest assured this what they want to do to us, its not an accident ginsberg south africa was her favorite constitutional model
The Afrikaner farmers are not, to the global community, sympathetic characters. They are alike an international version of MAGA, whites in an unglamorous profession – essentially kulaks – who with a good propagandist can be tied to an unsavory past. Maybe if they had more gender studies majors and fewer tractor drivers among them. Perhaps they all should have identified as LGBT
You can also almost hear on the Left that they finally got what they had coming. Essentially what Ramaphosa is doing is what victors have always done to those who they had defeated, they loot their property and make them subjects. They fact that the looting happened 30 years after the fact is just because the world has moved and the ANC was smart to wait a decent interval. This isn’t a generational thing – Ramaphosa, as part of the leadership cadre in 1994, was part of the deal
What trump is doing is declaring that this episode will not (completely) gently into the good night. Essentially a marker has been placed against the Left’s moral pretensions and Mandela’s legacy. Will they simply ignore the racism and ethnic cleansing of the ANC and it partners? No one picks up and leaves a place he has lived in for centuries because they need a change of pace, certainly not a farmer whose identity is tied to the soil.
What made people leave that soil, the graves of their ancestors, the ashes of their fathers and the temples of their gods, all they have known and move to a strange land? A better life? Or to save their own lives?
The WH calls out the Episcopal Church:
https://www.dailysignal.com/2025/05/13/white-house-slams-episcopal-church-over-refusal-serve-white-south-african-refugees/
I don’t really know anything about the theological beliefs of the Episcopal Church and how these may differ from other Christian denominations…but I do have the impression that social prestige is very important to a high % of the members of this Church.
“ South Africa of Nelson Mandela is gone for good”
Nonsense: the terrorist communists are still the “government”. The hagiography of Mandela is impressive, but false.
The Episcopalian Bible must omit the Gospel of Matthew. He was a tax collector and surely Jesus erred in choosing him to be a disciple.
Mandela was never a good guy. He talked a good game back when the white government capitulated, but Mandela wasn’t some kind of gentle hero like the western media want to portray him. He was a Marxist terrorist who was almost certainly jailed for good reason.
Good exposition of what it was like to be white in RSA during it’s first couple of decades: The Last Resort by Doug Rogers. Rogers’, now an expat, family had lived in and run a wildlife business for generations with his parents taking in charge at the end. It depicts a strange situation in which the are gradually made into non-persons.
Nelson “I am not a terrorist” Mandela knew what was coming. He was a communist terrorist and the current regime is simply the logical fall out of Mandela’s hypocrisy.
Black people and their “allies” are not really against oppression. They simply want their turn with the whip.
How long before the demands for restoring funding to USAID, to help with the self inflicted famine?
The USA has taken refugees of all colors from all over the world and should also also take “white” refugees from South Africa. Whites from South Africa would definitely be an asset to the USA and would adjust quickly.
I once bought a house from someone who must have been a former member of the Episcopal church, because they kept sending me their church magazine for years at my new address. Usually I would just throw it straight into the trash, but occasionally I would flip through it before doing so.
The so-called “church” was insanely woke even before the turn of the century, before the word woke achieved its present usage. I recall a cartoon depicting marchers protesting with raised fists and mention of mandatory training social justice for deacons- training that they would be required to pay to attend. Perhaps the deacons refused to pay up, because soon after that I stopped receiving it, alas. When I see this bunch refusing to help foreign refugees because they’re white, that’s exactly what I expect. They told me who they were decades ago and I still believe them.
The South Africa of Nelson Mandela is gone for good. No, the South Africa of Nelson Mandela has reached full maturity.
During the Mandela craze of the 1980’s and the fall of apartied, I only foresaw South Africa eventually turning into the heck hole is today and refused to mouth enthusiasm.
The ANC did play the long game by slowing stealing the assets to ruin the country rather than doing it in one big rush. Their electric system is in shambles but the nuclear power plant near Cape Town seems to be a hold-out, perhaps due to IAEA oversight. Keep an eye on it!
10 years ago I warned some middle class white South Africans I worked with to sell out. Some of them did so.
For a fictional account of the African “decolonization” that awaits South Africa, read V.S. Naipaul’s “A Bend in the River.”
So sad.
The same thing was happening in what was Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.
Never will forget an older couple I met in Cairns Australia back in 1986
They were prosperous millionaire farmers in Rhodesia and Robert Mugabe’s band was murdering all of their neighbors
They figured they better get out and the only thing Australia would allow in is one car. So they decided to import their Rolls-Royce. And then they learned it had to be impounded in a warehouse for a year or two. They were going to use it as seed money to start a new business
They were living in a small cinderblock house
I had dinner with them and I thought how quickly life can change
Here they were starting life over in their 60s but probably glad to be safe and alive
And of course with all the terrible white farmers being killed Zimbabwe was facing starvation
And like South Africa most of these white farmers had been there for generations.
That’s what I found interesting about Kenya too. You had all these descendants of the British whose families had been there for 150 or 200 years
They were white Africans
I spoke with one in the Nairobi airport.
On a little lighter note I was surprised at all these lions just walking around in the countryside and you’d see them even by public highways
I came to view them as 400 pound house cats but house cats that sure better have your respect
Anyway I ask this white Kenyan woman “what do you do if you see a lion laying in the middle of the highway?”
“We honk our horns!”, was the reply
The Anglican Church from the outset was a tool of State power from Henry Tudor on
If you want to see a fictionalized version of Mandelas Rivonia plot read the late Wilbur Smiths ‘Rage’