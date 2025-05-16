The Bathrooms of Loudoun County

I had a strange sense of deja vu as I read this the other day:

“Loudoun County Public Schools has opened a Title IX investigation into three high school boys who said they were uncomfortable with a female student using the boys’ locker room.

The Loudon County School Board policy allows students to use school bathrooms and locker rooms according to their gender identification, rather than biological sex.”

Back in 2021, a trans-identifying boy had raped a girl in a Loudoun school girls bathroom. The school district covered up the crime and transferred the boy to another school where he proceeded to sexually assault a second girl.

The episode helped juice the 2021 Loudoun County school protests and lead to the Republicans generating an 11-point swing and propel Glenn Youngkin to the Virginia governor’s mansion later that year. To top it off the school superintendent faced criminal charges for covering up the matter.

Usually when a scandal like this breaks out, the organization involved is a bit chastened and becomes purer than Caesar’s wife. Yet less than four years later, here’s Loudoun not only playing bathroom games but crushing students who complain.



When Youngkin came into office, he issued some model policies on the matter which by law school districts are obligated to follow. However there was no enforcement mechanism and it’s clear Loudoun County ignored them. Obviously the radicals in Loudoun County are, to quote a former Minnesota governor, dug in like an Alabama tick.

In many ways transgenderism in school issues are like those battlefield histories of Vietnam. We would conduct search and destroy missions, win a village or a hilltop, and when we moved out the enemy came in and reoccupied the terrain so we had to fight for it again and again.

What was actually accomplished over the past four years?

In fairness to Youngkin, there was little he could do given that Virginia is essentially blue state. Also he operated in the old, pre-Trump’47 world where Republicans were reluctant to engage in total war regarding social and educational policy.

Virginia presents reformers with the additional difficulty that a governor is limited to only one term. Given that and the high probability that a Democrat will win the state races in 2025, the radicals ensconced in the Virginia districts will simply keep their heads down until Youngkin can be replaced by a Democrat.

The experience in Virginia illustrates the problems school reformers face in all but the reddest of states. The Left’s strategy nationwide is keep your head down, make accommodations where you must, but sooner or later the natural equilibrium in schools will reassert itself which is that school districts will accommodate the radicals and their policies.

There may be some states where such reform is possible, where there is enough of a political consensus to take the time to clear out the radicals but those are the exceptions that prove the rule because they are committed to long-term reform that extend beyond anyone elected official or electoral cycle. Unless you deal with the strategic power of the Left in the schools, you will be returning to retake the same village time and time again.

As the experience in Virginia shows, it’s going to take more than a single Republican electoral victory to restore parental rights and sanity in our schools. It’s going to take going after the Schwerpunkt of the Left’s grip on public education by:

1) The breaking of higher education’s monopoly on teacher certification by developing alternate methods that do not require a four-year degree in education

2) In the various university-level teacher programs, a reform of curriculum to eliminate the teaching of radical ideologies regarding race, gender, and postmodernism.

3) Both the statewide development of model policies and curriculum and their legal enforcement through either the criminal code or withholding state money.

Then there is always the nuclear option or if you like the punitive expedition. Get the Trump DoJ to come to Loudoun County, sue it for civil rights violations, and then get it subject to a consent decree that would lead to school choice and/or federal supervision.

I would like to think given Louisiana is still dealing with school desegregation orders from 50+ years ago that Loudoun and similar jurisdictions would want to avoid that albatross at all costs.

Enough is enough. Destroy the K-12 school system in order to save public education.