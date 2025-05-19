The Real Tragedy of Joe Biden

A handy heuristic to understand the larger social world is not through a process of induction but rather as a series of stories, narratives meant to bridges gaps in the data.

If you accept that premise, then the next logical step is an industry specifically geared to generating stories and narratives. It seems our social reality is simply the collective projection of competing spin doctors. Just hang back and watch how the larger issues of the day – from climate change to BLM as to why we should care about Greta Thunberg or AOC – are presented to us by the political-media complex as heavily-processed, information nuggets that have little relation to the actual source material.

That would make Joe Biden the McRib of American politics.



The manufacturing of Biden began in March 2020 when the Democrats cleared the presidential primary field and declared Joe the winner. Ever since then we have been sold the story of Scranton Joe, good old Catholic boy, doting father and husband, the sharp as a tack and wise statesman.

Never mind that these observations bore little, if any connection to reality. Biden had a long track record as both a vindictive man and intellectual lightweight. His personal corruption and mental decline were there for everyone to see. However with the type of rhetorical brutality that only a Stalinist regime could appreciate, dissent was quickly crushed.

In a sense the Joe Biden we were served up could only exist in tandem with Donald Trump. It was only the hatred that Trump generated on the Left that allowed those miscreants to swallow the Big Lie of Biden.

When did the Biden story take the wrong turn? When did it collapse?

I point not to the first debate in June 2024, but rather a full year earlier when Biden announced he was running for a second term. That wasn’t supposed to happen. Biden originally got the job back in March 2020 on two conditions; the first was that he would agree to be a puppet and second he would only serve one term. However in a plot twist that seems so obvious in retrospect given Biden’s mendacious personality and the nature of the Biden crime family, the man was going to ask for a sequel to the story and he turned on his benefactors to announce he was running again.

That was the proverbial “Bridge Too Far” and we know how the story ended with Biden finally pushed out in July 2024. The final chapter being Biden’s chosen successor, Kamala, losing the 2024 Election. The man whose story was sold to us as the one who “saved the country” from Trump ironically was the very man who ensured the Orange Hitler’s return.

Or was that really end of the story?

There were signs of a new final chapter, an epilogue if you will, earlier this year when it was announced that one of regime’s chief storytellers in the form of Jake Tapper would release a book tn May about the physical and mental decline of Biden during the last year of his presidency. It was going to be a hit job, the implied plot being “The Empire Strikes Back.” If Biden changed the terms of the deal by deciding to run again then the “story” would change and Biden’s legacy would not go gracefully into the good night to await the verdict of historians long after Biden was dead as per the original terms. Rather the new twist was that Biden’s legacy would be destroyed while the man was still alive.

Tapper’s book has yet to be released but the outlines of the final chapter are already clear. The audio transcript from interview with the special prosecutor was released showing the mental decrepitude of the man, The leaking of the story that his aides were debating whether to put Biden into a wheelchair for his second term. Then there is the verdict of the avatar of the Upper West Side, Maureen Dowd, who called the story of Joe Biden a “tragedy”:

“It was not just Joe and Jill who wanted to hang on to power, with all the perks and trips and, for Jill, glamorous Vogue covers. It was also their advisers, Mike Donilon, Steve Ricchetti, Anita Dunn, Anthony Bernal, Ron Klain and Annie Tomasini. The “palace guard,” as Chuck Schumer derisively dubbed top Biden advisers, slid from sycophancy to solipsism.

The more Biden was out of it, the more his hours and responsibilities were curtailed, the more of a vacuum there was at the top, the more power the advisers had. They treated his alarming deterioration like a political vulnerability, something to be concealed, not a matter of concern to all Americans, something we had a right to know.”

Of course Dowd always knew. They all knew. We not only knew but we all knew that they knew. However that’s the story the regime is going with. That Biden was a tragic figure, not from a lifetime of personal and political corruption or that he was propped up for the past five years a useful puppet, protected by the Establishment. No he was undone by his inner circle and by his own Lady Macbeth who trashed his legacy by shielding man no longer capable of running again from the truth in order to further their own selfish ends.

The real villains in the regime’s final chapter are not Dowd, Tapper, and the rest who lied to the American people for five years but their former allies in the Biden inner circle.

Well that’s the way the Dowd, Tapper, and all the rest want the final chapter to be written. I’ll be watching for anthropological purposes to see how they try and pull it off.

In reality the final chapter in the “Tragedy of Joe Biden” isn’t of the Shakespearean sort that Dowd likes to depict, of hubris receiving its reward. Rather it’s something more smelly like the end of a cheap crime drama where the criminal gang finally comes apart as members seek to gain advantage by being the first to rat out the others. Dowd and Tapper want to be Mencken when in fact they are Henry Hill.

Of course the Biden family won’t go gently into the good night. They are fighting back. Biden has hit the speaking circuit and The View to get his story out. Anybody who has been paying attention for the past five years should look at the recent revelation of Biden’s cancer diagnosis with suspicion given its timing in relation to the release of Tapper’s book; it’s an attempt to blunt the ongoing assault. I imagine Dr. Jill and the rest are making calls, dropping hints, that if they go down they aren’t going alone. They know where the bodies are buried.

It’s about stories. All about stories.