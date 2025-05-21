Real or Mythical? America’s Past Golden Age

Over recent years, there’s been a strong feeling in the wind to the effect that ordinary Americans had it better in the past, where “the past” can be any period from, say, the 1980s all way back to the 1950s. In response to this feeling, economists and commentators have posted charts demonstrating that actually, the standard of living has improved. See this discussion at X.

@talmonsmith says “the (losing) ideological narrative since 2016 — or really 08 if you frame Obama as a Change candidate and then Anti Corporate Raider vs Romney in 2012 — is laptop professionals telling people that things are more or less fine”..and he posts this chart.

To which @HistoryBoomer replies: “I don’t get this. The chart he used literally shows that, after a period of stagnation in the 70s and 80s, wages have been climbing since the mid-90s. Even for the bottom 10% of workers. What am I missing? Does he see something in this chart that I can’t see?” And @StatisticUrban says: “The reality that American wages have risen, not stagnated, just rips apart countless political and ideological narratives. So much so that many just act like it hasn’t happened.”

For those who are sadly still X-less, here’s a chart of real hourly wages (2024$) by percentile, from 1973-2024. If you look at the line for the 50th percentile–the median–note that the inflation-adjusted hourly wage in 2009 was $22.12, and that in 2016 was almost identical: $22.44.

Here’s an interesting and thoughtful analysis from Sebastian Jensen. He looks not only at alternative measures of income over time (from here), but also at other indicators of well-being: self-reported happiness, suicide rates, the education system, dating, and more.

See also Noah Smith, who argues that “The great stagnation of American middle-class wages from 1973-1994. It was NOT during the era of hyper-globalization.”

Your own thoughts?