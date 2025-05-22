True Colors

I have to hand it to the Great Orange One, and his cohorts – The Donald (or his staff and advisors) have a supernatural gift for deliberately or unconsciously goading individuals and establishments into revealing their true unsavory, appalling and unashamed selves. It’s been an eye-opener … although some of the revelations really aren’t much of a surprise. Everyone paying the least bit of attention to coverage of Joe Biden’s public appearances over the last half-dozen years saw that yes, indeedy, the President was wandering farther and farther off into dementia-land. Now prominent members of what I am now calling “The White House Press Corpse” claim unconvincingly that Biden’s dissolving mental condition all came as a shocking surprise to them, and the truth about that was deliberately concealed from them by his staff/doctors/the Tooth Fairy. It’s clear now – if it wasn’t before – that the official Washington Press Corpse has been paid the big bucks to be the Democrat Party in-house stenographer, and not to venture a toe into any circumstance where they might just stumble and fall over an inconvenient fact or two. Credibility of the establishment media with a good part of the news-consuming public is right down there with fast-talking hucksters advertising cheap Chineseium on late-night cable channels, and guys in flashy coats selling aluminum siding or reclaimed used cars. We’ve established what they are, and now we know what the price is.

Having ICE go after and deport illegal-alien criminals – stroke of genius. I suspect that the usual charity and so-called human rights operatives had no flaming clue how annoyed working-class Americans of every ethnic background are when it comes to illegal migrants and benefits shoppers. The benefits fraud. The fake social-security-number fraud. The undercutting of wages. The uninsured and impaired driving, with the resulting increased insurance rates for everyone else. The degradation of schools, hospital ERs, medical clinics, and whole neighborhoods. Mind-numbing violence, murders, drug- and sex-trafficking were just the rancid cherry on the whole indigestible cupcake. Getting serious and effective about clearing away the illegal blotches on the American body civic puts the charitable and human rights organs in the position of pleading special tenderness for murderers, gangsters, rapists, robbers and traffickers … rather than their usual impassioned plea for mercy on behalf of Poor, Poor, Pitiful Maria-From-South-Of-The-Border who has been blamelessly working and living in the US for decades (while still contributing her own bit to the degradation of schools, neighborhoods and medical clinics, undercutting wages and never learning English…).

The absolute prize in making it clear that only the criminal and Third World migrants need apply for assistance from official immigrant-sponsoring organizations absolutely has to go to Episcopal Migration Ministries disdaining to help white South Africans fleeing what amounts to ethnic cleansing. Gee, Episcopalians – what do you think is going on there, when a major political party holds rallies with a sing-along with lyrics urging members to “Kill the Farmer!”? And the government there has made it all legal and righty-tighty to confiscate land and property? Way to look like practicing Christians there, and doing so on the grounds of past apartheid – which hasn’t been an issue in South Africa in more than three decades – well, again, Episcopalian Church in America, nice to see that selfless Christian charity is at the forefront of whatever your beliefs are.

Watching the campus Jew-haters in full froth is … disquieting enough, but now that fringy-activist types are assassinating random Jews in the streets of D.C., and car-bombing a Palm Springs fertility clinic, I wonder now if the leftist lunatic fringe has been pushed entirely over the edge of reason. How insane are the radicals going to get, out of frustration? I don’t think too many urban law enforcement organizations will tolerate mass rioting, but sabotage, assassinations, and the bombing of random local targets may be on the table. These radical activists are frustrated – and do they have much support outside of certain circles, especially now that DOGE has blocked the money stream? We’ll find out, and it’ll make for a long, hot, violent summer, in that case. Your thoughts?