I’m going to keep at this because I’m going to be keeping receipts.

If the past 10 years have taught me anything, it’s to keep receipts.

Wednesday night, less than 72 hours ago, two members of a foreign embassy were murdered in DC. In and of itself this is a major scandal. This is something that happens in places like Beirut in the 1980s, not on a downtown street in our nation’s capital.

This wasn’t just another DC murder; those usually happen in Southeast DC if you are keeping score. This was an assassination. The killer traveled half-way across the country with the sole intent of killing people from the country in question, people part of a religion that has been the target of persecution and state-organized killing for millennia.

I say assassination, but really it was also an execution. Apparently the murderer waited outside an event held at a building identified with said religion, because that’s where he knew he would find the right people to kill. He then selected the two victims, a young couple who were about to be engaged, and shot them on the street.



Once he shot them, he didn’t flee the scene like another noted assassin, Luigi Mangione. Rather, as one of the victims, a woman, tried to crawl away the killer reloaded and essentially executed her.

He then proceeded to wait for the police. He wanted to be arrested, to be a public spectacle for his cause. His victims were merely props for him and his murderous ideology.

I would imagine about five minutes after the story broke, the phones at the State Department and Marco Rubio’s house started melting down as about every embassy in town started calling.

An embassy having its staffers executed on a public street, a political assassination, in the heart of a capital city is a big, big deal.

Of course I’m talking about the murder of two Israeli embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, on a downtown DC street this past Wednesday. The killer didn’t flee the scene, and I’m going to assume he wanted to be caught, as he made sure to yell as he was led away: “Free Palestine.”

I went through that exercise at the beginning of this, of taking out the specific details, to show the seriousness of what happened on Wednesday night. Outside of the personal and social tragedy, this is both an international incident and a national embarrassment — embassy workers hunted down on our city streets, political assassinations.

Yet by Thursday afternoon the news story started to fall off the “elite” media radar. Pushed further and further down the page.

Today? Completely off the front page at the NYTimes.com site, though they did have a story on hot dogs in Ukraine. CNN? Top of the page story about Kermit the Frog giving a commencement speech at the University of Maryland. They did have just below that a story about the murders, more of a side piece on Jeanine Pirro’s prosecutin ofg the case, but then balanced it with another propaganda piece by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health about the Israelis supposedly killing a Palestinian doctor’s seven children.

What about the Washington Post? It’s the hometown newspaper where the murders happened and the newsletter of the governing class. There was a puff piece about Klimar Abrego Garcia toward the top, but you needed to get to the bottom of the page to find a story about the murders of the Israeli diplomats, and then it was about local synagogues’ increasing their security.

Ukrainian hot dogs, puppets giving university commencement speeches, wife-beating gang bangers, and Hamas propaganda outlets have all gotten more (and more favorable) coverage today than did the targeted murder of Jews in our nation’s capital.

We all know why: because in using the Woke algorithm that (still) infests our society, murdered Jews rank lower than Abrego Garcia.

I’m keeping the receipts on this one.