Joe Hu Jintao

A few years ago Hu Jintao, Xi’s predecessor as General Secretary of the CCP, was publicly escorted out of the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress. He was purged by Xi and in a manner that ensured everyone knew about it.

That’s the best way to think of Jake Tapper’s book regarding the mental decline of Joe Biden. This is a purge in the form of book, launched by multiple factions of the DC governing class, targeted at removing Joe Biden. A faction fight masquerading as a public cleansing.

The question is who ordered the purge? Tapper wrote the words in the book and he’ll get the royalties but he’s not the one wrote the story.

Who were Tapper’s Mark Felts?



Joe Biden has been one of the most toxic people in American political life for the past 50 years. Behind the public image of Scranton Joe and the guy who took the train back home to Delaware from DC every night was a one of the more ruthless and certainly unethical politicians in a town full of them.

Those traits became apparent when he first came to the national spotlight in 1987 when he launched what amounted to a public witch trial during the Bork SCOTUS confirmation hearings after promising not to do so. That was an act that has poisoned our politics to this day. Why did he do it? Because he was trying to rescue a dying presidential run, his first of three.

Three presidential runs. Passed over in 2016 as Obama’s designated successor despite being his vice president.

Well, he got the nomination in March, 2020 when the DNC cleared the primary field for him. One reason was that he was not Bernie Sanders and the Democrats could probably win in November with Biden. The other reason became clear within the first days of his presidency: that, in exchange for getting his lifelong ambition for the White House fulfilled, Biden would agree to be the front man for what amounted to a Mafia bust-out by the Left in controlling the government.

Scranton Joe, the Catholic Joe Everyman, suddenly embraced every far-Left cause in existence. Trillions in new spending, the Green New Deal, open immigration. Then there were the culture wars. The weaponization of the government against political opponents, the embrace of the evil of DEI, and the making of LGBT+ a centerpiece of American foreign policy (which resulted in that iconic picture of the Pride flag flying over our embassy in Kabul).

The embrace of LGBT+ went as far as having bare-breasted transvestites prancing on the White House grounds. Nice.

In short, it was a useful partnership. The recent controversy regarding the use of the autopen in the Biden administration is sort of moot. The Left in its various institutions (media, government, higher ed) agreed to look the other way in regard to the various Biden family sins, such as the millions of dollars in foreign bribes, and regarding Biden’s personal decrepitude, because Biden was going to sign everything put in front of him.

Then Biden broke the deal.

The partnership began to fray, not last June after the CNN debate, but the year previous when Biden announced he was going to run again. The deal in March 2020 when he was handed the nomination was that he would be a one-term president; it was unthinkable that he would run again, because he would have been 82 in January 2025. However, Biden, and indeed his whole family from Jim to Hunter to Jill, is at heart a grifter, and just like an Alabama tick he was dug in.

The depth of reporting in Tapper’s book, such as it is, and the speed at which it was produced, indicated that this was a group effort long-planned. People wanted to help Tapper, use Tapper, because they were going to settle scores.

Why do this, you might ask. After all, Biden is out of politics and is a non-entity. The only person on his political tree appears to be Pete Buttigieg. Don’t make me laugh.

Some have speculated that the book was a way for the Democrats to get ahead of the story of their coverage of Biden’s decline. Hardly. This book project risks making everyone look bad. (Note that we are in a much different political climate than when this was all hatched.)

Viewing all of this as a story, who is the person in the shadows, moving the narrative along?

Regardless, sit back and watch the show. We’ve been saying for the past five years that America was heading toward a totalitarian state. Now we have the purges to prove it.