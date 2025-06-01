Quote of the Day

The full text of a comment by “Ex Nihilo” on an UnHerd post, “How the BLM riots broke America” by Sohrab Ahmari:

Unfortunately, the overwhelming hegemony of the Western Left, across all of the significant social and cultural institutions, does not allow for a fair contest between its orthodoxy and contrary opinions. The Right played fair for decades as the Left evicted them from academia, media, the bureaucratic state, the judiciary, and more recently business and science. Thoughtful conservatives are de-platformed and ignored to death. The Left deliberately empowers rightwing nut jobs because they are such easy straw men to knock down. The Democratic Party has cynically influenced Republican primary elections by donating money to the vilest of the nutcase Republicans in primaries so that their Democratic candidates would not have to face reasonable and thoughtful Republicans.

The notion that there are two opposite but equally influential epistemic silos is false. Conservatives are absolutely marinated in the dogma of the Left. It permeates all entertainment and advertising, it indoctrinates their children in the schools they attend, it has preached to them relentlessly from media pulpits. They cannot escape exposure to progressive ideology. Only the Left is siloed in ivory towers protected from contact with heterodoxy by their degrees, their zip codes, and their isolation from the unwashed masses. The Left remains clueless as to what conservatism even means because it has reduced it to its most absurd extremes so as to avoid having to actually formulate intelligent responses to it.

Counterintuitively, liberals have become the new anti-intellectuals who reflexively respond with knee jerk ad hominum instead of reason. “Deplorables”, “knuckle draggers”, “MAGAs”, etc. are the words substituted for cogent rebuttal. The greatest unrecognized cultural upheaval of our age derives from a phenomenon greater than the absurdities exposed by Covid and BLM. It is the transformation of liberalism from the cradle of open-mindedness into a reactionary defender of orthodoxy that will not tolerate dissent.

We seem to forget that Louis XVI and his court also considered themselves vastly enlightened elites in tune with every intellectual fashion of their time and contemptuous of the rude peasants that grew their food. It didn’t end well.