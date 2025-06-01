Pride and the Fall

Well, it’s June 1st so that means the official start of Pride Month.

I had noticed last year, even before the Trump Restoration, that things were a bit toned down.

In previous years, Pride Month was treated as a greater civic holiday in many urban (and even suburban) areas than, say, Memorial or Independence Day, with public proclamations, yard signs, parades and various flags and other paraphernalia.

Last year, not so much. In fact, even in the more lefty environs it seemed that things had peaked a bit.

Why? We can speculate, and I get the impression that this year will be even a bit more subdued. It will still be publicly celebrated, but a critical data point — the perceived commercial value of the celebration — shows a decline; the amount of merchandise in stores seems even lower.

As our cultural wars progress through their various campaigns, it’s useful to go back and take another look at past events.

To be sure there is a significant LGB+ population and adjacent communities that will continue to celebrate Pride Month. But it is the compulsion to join in the celebrations that is perceived by other parts of the population that is the critical part.

That is because of the use of power.



Radical ideologies rise at an accelerating rate not just because of a growing number of adherents. The true believers may be numerous but they are never enough in and of themselves to effect real change. It is because they are able to compel other parts of the population to join in that there is a magnified effect due to a positive feedback loop. The others go along to get along with those who are perceived to hold power, on the principle that you cannot fight City Hall.

The past 10 years have proven this many times. Just like you don’t want to be the first North Korean to stop clapping when Kim Jong Un gives a speech, it doesn’t help your career prospects to be seen as less than an enthusiastic supporter of various DEI causes at work.

Through my various interactions with parents, I think the reason so many of them dragged their kids to Drag Queen Story Hour was that it bought them safety from the Evil Eye: they could claim that taking their kids to these places showed they were loyal members of the “party.” Whether we wanted to admit it or not, many of us were living under a proto social-credit system.

Past Pride Months, with their public displays of flags, public proclamations, and parades with outrageous behavior, were more than just celebrations, when seen within an overall context of Drag Queen Story Hours and laws preventing parents’ knowing if their schools were transitioning their kids. At some point they became occupations of the public space, designed to tell people who was in charge. Just as the emperor Justinian changed the public architecture in the cities of the Empire to let everyone know that they now lived in a Christian society, LGB+ over the past 10 years has used public and commercial space to communicate the message of a transgressive ascendancy.

However, the thing about the power of compulsion is that it’s a matter of perception: it only works if you are viewed as powerful. Once that perception begins to wane, the feedback loop becomes negative and your position undergoes a rapid collapse until it reaches a new equilibrium. The apparent decline in DEI, and in other compulsory near-Stalinist wokery, shows that the transgressive Left is, for now, in decline, as are the authoritarian parts of LGB+.

How much? I think we will find out this month.

To those in the LGB+ community, I wish them a happy Pride Month; June is a good month to have a parade and all of the other festivities. Just remember that it’s okay if not everyone wants to join in. In fact, it is a sign of maturity on your part if you recognize this.