Boulder and Inflection Points

A terrorist attack in Boulder. A man, an illegal immigrant from Egypt, attacked participants of a weekly demonstration held in support of Israeli hostages. The man apparently used what was described as a “makeshift flamethrower” to injure six, two critically. He could be heard yelling “Free Palestine” during the attack.

I wrote two weeks ago about the murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers on a DC street. Last month, somebody set fire to the official residence of the Pennsylvania governor, causing the emergency evacuation of Governor Shapiro and his family.

“Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action.”

As I wrote two weeks ago after the public murder of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim in DC:

Rodriguez also struck at the official presence of Israel in the United States, a country founded specifically to protect Jews after millennia of persecution. Israeli embassies have been the targets in other countries for just this reason, they are the global public symbols of a hated state. Now even in DC, Israeli Embassy staffers will have to live in fear of going out in public. Because of this attack, the public presence of Jewish life in America will be lessened and what remains will have to be fortified.



The securing of synagogues, facilities, buildings is one thing and is something that has been occurring since 10/7; I have come across various synagogues across the country with a visible police presence in the form of police car parked out front.

You can even fortify events, such as the demonstration yesterday in Boulder, but that is costly. Not just in terms of money but terms of energy. It is psychologically and emotionally draining to participate in an event where there is a real fear of attack. There will be those who will participate no matter the danger, and there can be a high degree of initial participation by many other people as a show of defiance, but the long-term effect will be the same in that participation will be affected.

We are approaching an inflection point, where parts of our world will become one thing or the other, but they cannot remain the same.

On college campuses there are actions directed at Jewish institutions such as Hillel and meetings such as Shabbat dinners. A survey last year found that nearly half of college students rarely felt safe identifying as Jewish on campus and 80% avoid certain situations and events.

Murders on streets. Public events attacked seemingly at random. People afraid to participate in campus life.

As of tonight the Boulder police department is resisting calling the attack a terrorist incident. Of course they are because that is who they are. The thing about terrorism is that it is not about the particular action, but rather the effect the event has going forward which is critical. That effect is going to be the withdrawal of a Jewish presence from public spaces.

Maybe if Elias Rodriguez, this creep in Boulder, and the mob who banged on the windows of a Hillel at Ohio State while people inside were eating Shabbat dinner, were dressed in a certain way, people would get the hint. Maybe if they were dressed in white robes and hoods, like the KKK, the Left would be interested.

These people who kill and intimidate, these thugs, are having the time of their lives right now, and as I said yesterday in a different context, they are enabling a larger, adjacent population. The good news is that Trump has taken the initiative with campuses, and DHS has not been shy about calling out the incident in Boulder as a terrorist incident, but it will take more.

To my Jewish friends out there, a reminder. The social contract theory of government on which the Republic was founded nearly 250 years ago states that government exists only to secure our natural rights. We do not cede them to the government and a government that refuses to protect those rights loses its legitimacy. As the Declaration of Independence states:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it…”

Our public debate regarding the right of the individual citizen to bear arms focuses on the language of the Second Amendment and the militia clause. That is wrong. As Lincoln said, the Constitution is merely the frame of silver for the apple of gold, that being the Declaration. The ability to arm yourself in order to protect your rights, whether from a predatory government or an antisemitic thug, is a natural right.

While I have lived in many states, I remain loyal to my native state of Arizona where they still treat people like Americans in terms of open carry laws. People like Elias Rodriguez and this creep yesterday may be fanatics, but they are cowards and they aren’t going to attack those who are visibly armed.

No matter what the law says, you have the right not only as an American but as a human being to arm yourself in a way that protects those natural rights that exist in the Declaration of Independence. Prudence matters, of course, and Lincoln would agree. But Boulder or Maryland (you hear me, Wes Moore?) or any other blue jurisdiction has no right to deny you.

It appears that Boulder, CO bans open carry. I doubt that this attack would have happened in the presence of visibly armed citizens.

What say you?