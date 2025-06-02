Boulder and Inflection Points

A terrorist attack in Boulder. A man, an illegal immigrant from Egypt, attacked participants of a weekly demonstration held in support of Israeli hostages. The man apparently used what was described as a “makeshift flamethrower” to injure six, two critically. He could be heard yelling “Free Palestine” during the attack.
I wrote two weeks ago about the murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers on a DC street. Last month, somebody set fire to the official residence of the Pennsylvania governor, causing the emergency evacuation of Governor Shapiro and his family.
“Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action.”
As I wrote two weeks ago after the public murder of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim in DC:
Rodriguez also struck at the official presence of Israel in the United States, a country founded specifically to protect Jews after millennia of persecution. Israeli embassies have been the targets in other countries for just this reason, they are the global public symbols of a hated state.
Now even in DC, Israeli Embassy staffers will have to live in fear of going out in public.
Because of this attack, the public presence of Jewish life in America will be lessened and what remains will have to be fortified.
The securing of synagogues, facilities, buildings is one thing and is something that has been occurring since 10/7; I have come across various synagogues across the country with a visible police presence in the form of police car parked out front.
You can even fortify events, such as the demonstration yesterday in Boulder, but that is costly. Not just in terms of money but terms of energy. It is psychologically and emotionally draining to participate in an event where there is a real fear of attack. There will be those who will participate no matter the danger, and there can be a high degree of initial participation by many other people as a show of defiance, but the long-term effect will be the same in that participation will be affected.
We are approaching an inflection point, where parts of our world will become one thing or the other, but they cannot remain the same.
On college campuses there are actions directed at Jewish institutions such as Hillel and meetings such as Shabbat dinners. A survey last year found that nearly half of college students rarely felt safe identifying as Jewish on campus and 80% avoid certain situations and events.
Murders on streets. Public events attacked seemingly at random. People afraid to participate in campus life.
As of tonight the Boulder police department is resisting calling the attack a terrorist incident. Of course they are because that is who they are. The thing about terrorism is that it is not about the particular action, but rather the effect the event has going forward which is critical. That effect is going to be the withdrawal of a Jewish presence from public spaces.
Maybe if Elias Rodriguez, this creep in Boulder, and the mob who banged on the windows of a Hillel at Ohio State while people inside were eating Shabbat dinner, were dressed in a certain way, people would get the hint. Maybe if they were dressed in white robes and hoods, like the KKK, the Left would be interested.
These people who kill and intimidate, these thugs, are having the time of their lives right now, and as I said yesterday in a different context, they are enabling a larger, adjacent population. The good news is that Trump has taken the initiative with campuses, and DHS has not been shy about calling out the incident in Boulder as a terrorist incident, but it will take more.
To my Jewish friends out there, a reminder. The social contract theory of government on which the Republic was founded nearly 250 years ago states that government exists only to secure our natural rights. We do not cede them to the government and a government that refuses to protect those rights loses its legitimacy. As the Declaration of Independence states:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it…”
Our public debate regarding the right of the individual citizen to bear arms focuses on the language of the Second Amendment and the militia clause. That is wrong. As Lincoln said, the Constitution is merely the frame of silver for the apple of gold, that being the Declaration. The ability to arm yourself in order to protect your rights, whether from a predatory government or an antisemitic thug, is a natural right.
While I have lived in many states, I remain loyal to my native state of Arizona where they still treat people like Americans in terms of open carry laws. People like Elias Rodriguez and this creep yesterday may be fanatics, but they are cowards and they aren’t going to attack those who are visibly armed.
No matter what the law says, you have the right not only as an American but as a human being to arm yourself in a way that protects those natural rights that exist in the Declaration of Independence. Prudence matters, of course, and Lincoln would agree. But Boulder or Maryland (you hear me, Wes Moore?) or any other blue jurisdiction has no right to deny you.
It appears that Boulder, CO bans open carry. I doubt that this attack would have happened in the presence of visibly armed citizens.
What say you?
6 thoughts on “Boulder and Inflection Points”
“What say you?” I say the natural rights doctrine is rubbish. What Jefferson meant, but obviously couldn’t say, was that he wanted the population to enjoy their traditional British rights, whether those rights were a matter of law or of custom, real or imagined.
Just as I think the US Constitution worthy of the greatest respect I find the Declaration an exercise in preachy hypocrisy, an obvious model for that nice Mr Alinsky. Though I do admit to grinning at the racist/creedist attack on the French Canadians. What about their “natural rights”, eh?
” I doubt that attack would have happened in the presence of visibly armed citizens.”
Possible, but unless those “visibly armed citizens” are very visibly assigned to the task of protecting the group and armed to do so, probably not. Average Joe and Jane with a 38 on their hip won’t do it, because:
1) if they’re involved in the event they’re not focused outward – or trained on – identifying threats;
1b) so their reaction time to threats will be verrrry sloooow. As in “way too late.”
2) they’re very probably short on training (and practice) to be effective – and competent – in armed group defense, because
2b) a Molotov cocktail can be thrown from sufficient distance to be beyond the reliable hit distance of most handgun carriers, so it’s at least possible, more likely probable, that future attacks will not be at “knife fight distance.”
The people committing these terrorist attacks are not “normal” in the sense we regard “normal,” they’re motivated – highly motivated – by the emotionalism of their “cause.” Something that deters “normals” won’t deter them because they’re committed to a holy mission.
Several people carrying AR-15s on Vickers slings, focused outward from the group and visibly “switched on” could be a deterrent. Maybe. So might several “switched on” people focused outward but not displaying arms. I’ll predict that armed security of some sort (to include, maybe, uniformed police, depending on the politics of the jurisdiction) will become the norm for similar group assemblies*, and the average Joe and Jane Citizens who are out in public should give it some hard thought as well, to protect yourselves, not to protect others – Tommy Terrorist won’t care if you and your kids become victims as well (the more the better, actually) and it’s good to have additonal options beyond panicked screaming and confused running away; consider two or three attackers with Molotov cocktails, one of who may block your chosen escape route.
*Which will lead to better planning on the part of the terrorists and more complex attacks. To include participants walking to and from their parked cars. Escalation never stops and any level of injury will be regarded by them as a ‘win.” Groups (and the individuals in them) that are favorite targets of The Committed Crazies wil need to incorporate the full gamut of security – planning, staffing, execution – into their activities; America is entering the “Red Guard” phase of social interaction.
before they scrubbed the suspects profile, a few detaisl did come through, he is al Alzhar graduate, a seat of Salafism going back to the era of Hassan Al Banna, the Times makes him a Colorado man, in a simiilar way to Qutb, the midlevel educator who was reputedly radicalized by his experience in nearby Greeley, he worked in a Health Care company
Any person living in this country in a state which has either a “shall-issue” or Constitutional-carry law should be carrying a firearm wherever it is legal. If you’re not living in such a state, MOVE.
I have been legally carrying for decades, ever since we got the shall-issue law passed (miraculously) back in the Soviet Socialist State of Minnesota. Now living as a retiree in the much more free state of Wyoming I’m not required to have a permit to carry but got one anyway, mostly for travel. Since MN refuses to recognize the WY permit, I’ll never go back to my former home state.
I must disagree with the concept of open-carry, except for designated security guards. It is (in my limited experience with lunatics) much better that they NOT know who is armed and who is not…and if everyone who can carry DOES, then their odds of survival past their first few victims drops to very close to zero.
If you’re a Jew in this country and you’re not armed (or if you vote for the maniacs and Dem-wingers who have openly stated that they want you DEAD) then you’re a frickin’ moron.
The inevitable backlash to the rise of Jew-hatred in this country will probably not come from Jews. In other words, even if Jews arm themselves, any use of force will be defensive (and decried, of course, by the usual suspects).
On the other hand, there is a group who knows who is doing the persecuting of Jews, and is very tired of it being tolerated. It’s everyone else. That group includes quite a few veterans, who spent quite a few years fighting in shitholes around the world with the express purpose of keeping that activity away from America.
That crazy day is coming. You can feel it. There is going to be a parade or demonstration that becomes too much for the cohort of “everyone else” to take. The defense of Jews will be beside the point. Hatred of those who have been persecuting them will be the driver.
When that happens, allies of the victims and the media who have been excusing them will cry out about the injustice committed. They will not find much sympathy.
in the near by burg of orlando coming up on nine years,t here was that terrorist attack, on that nightclub, by an Islamic state ansar, whose father was an FBI asset, he was a known wolf with various and sundry ties, including a guest imam, that recommended the best type of stone to use against infidels, they attribute it to ‘hate’ heaven forbid the theological basis to be raised,