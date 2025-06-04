An Event from the End of History

Today marks the anniversary of some of the most momentous events of the 20th Century.

Today is the anniversary of the Battle of Midway during which, as Richard Fernandez points out, in a matter of five minutes Japan went from being master of the Pacific to being doomed.

Today also marks the anniversary of the 1989 Tienanmen Square massacre.

1989 was one of the pivotal years in history with the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe and the fall of the Berlin Wall. It marked the beginning of the American conceit of the “End of History”, that with the collapse of communism, and soon of the Soviet Union, History (with a capital H) had reached its end point. Democracy, liberalism, and capitalism had triumphed and soon all of the problems of the world would go away as countries and their leaders decided that they would rather be rich and buy each other a Coke.

Tienanmen Square and its aftermath should have disabused us of that notion. The protests that Spring in Beijing were an early sign of a year of color revolutions, of popular revolts. However, unlike later that year in Europe, the Chinese leadership did not turn turtle and collapse in the face of demonstrations, but rather deployed tanks and massacred the protesters. It showed that the critical element of 1989 was not popular revolution so much as the willingness to crush it.

History was still very much on as China showed that it was quite possible to become rich, as well as to have a Coke, and still deny basic human freedoms.

The ugly truth is that violence works. Sure, one day the CCP will fall, everything does, but it didn’t go the way of its European counterparts, and instead got a new lease on life.

The West looked away. After the initial condemnations, it allowed China to ascend to the WTO, where like one of its fishing fleets on the world oceans, it strip-mined the world economy through currency manipulation, an export-driven economy, and wide-scale theft of intellectual property.

It used that newfound wealth to develop, not freedom, but rather an oppressive police state where it is illegal to even mention the Tienanmen Square massacre.

The West accepted all of that because it was lured in, not only by the promise of wealth, but by the dream of becoming China for a day.

Shame on us. Let us at least remember that.