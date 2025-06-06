D-Day plus 81 Years

Neptunus Lex: The liberation of France started when each, individual man on those landing craft as the ramp came down each paratroop in his transport when the light turned green made the individual decision to step off with the only life he had and face the fire.

General Eisenhower, in an interview 20 years after the war, spoke of those who died at Normandy and throughout the war and said “They bought time for us so that we can do better.” This is an appropriate day to consider how we have been using that time, and how we can indeed do better.