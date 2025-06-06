Richard Fernandez wrote 15 years ago in his essay “The Ten Ships”:

Admiral Nagumo launched his infamous attack on Pearl Harbor from a nameless patch of ocean 200 miles North of Oahu. But Admiral King had the sense to understand that the location itself had little significance. It was the Kido Butai, the ten carriers which made up the Japanese Fast Carrier force which momentarily occupied that ocean waste that he had to destroy. While the Kido Butai existed it could move across the vast spaces and attack at a point of its choosing. While it survived every patch of ocean was dangerous. Once it had been neutralized all the oceans of the world were potentially safe. As John Adams in his book If Mahan Ran the Great Pacific War wrote: “sink ten ships and win the naval war”. Both the Nihon Kaigun and the CINCPAC understood this. The entire purpose of subsequent American naval operations was to find and sink these ten ships; and the Nihon Kaigun’s subsequent efforts revolved around their attempt to preserve them.

Keeping that in mind, we can see that Midway Island itself was merely a plot device that existed to bring about the desired battle.



Fernandez’s larger point is that a correct strategy in a competitive environment must take into account the opponent’s center of gravity. In order to perform this exercise, one must engage in empathy in order to understand the opponent. To Fernandez, that center of gravity was the Japanese carrier fleet which would allow the Japanese to project power throughout the Pacific.

Keeping in mind that Fernandez’s primary object in the essay is not to critique the Great Pacific War, I will add two modifications. The first is that the true center of gravity turned out not to be the Japanese carriers themselves but rather the pilots who flew the planes off of them.

While by June 1944 the balance of forces had turned decisively against the Imperial Japanese Navy, it was still able to deploy carriers in force as seen in the Battle of the Philippine Sea. It was also able to use the carriers themselves as bait during the Battle of Leyte Gulf. However, by that time it no longer had the trained pilots to make those ships effective weapons of war; the pre-war Japanese navy understood the operations of carrier warfare quite well, but completely failed to understand what a prolonged campaign would mean in terms of the true center of gravity, provision of pilots.

The second modification is that the Kido Butai not only served as a striking arm for Japan in the Pacific but provided the strategic depth necessary for Japan’s defense perimeter. As such it provides a parallel for another important anniversary.

Today is the anniversary of the D-Day landings, and while we celebrate “The Longest Day” and the beginning of what Eisenhower termed the “Great Crusade,” Allied planners saw their area of operations not in terms of just Normandy on one day, but as all of France for weeks to come in the form of the inevitable German response. Both the Allies and Germans understood that the success of the Allied invasion would depend not just on the events of June 6th, but also on the ability of both sides to build up combat power in the area of operations.

The Allies would not only have to bring all of their forces literally across the Normandy beaches, they would have to build that combat power in a very restrictive geographic space. The Germans, on the other hand, had access to very large forces in theater, especially the various Panzer divisions located near Paris and Calais, which could (theoretically) arrive faster in order to contain the beachhead and crush it. Time was the key.

The Allied solution to the problem was two-fold. The first was deception: Operation Fortitude, in order to convince the Germans the real invasion would be in Calais, and therefore delay the German commitment to Normandy. The second was to isolate Normandy from the rest of France through air power by destroying rail communications. By the time the Germans were able to deploy their forces in theater, it was too late.

In retrospect, Guadalcanal was an anomaly where the Japanese could fight an American invasion force while having some access to sea communications. Even then the Japanese made the mistake of committing their forces piecemeal. The First Marine Division showed what an island garrison could do with a modicum of outside support.

In the future, with the enemy carrier fleet matched and then neutralized, any American invasion would have total control in any place it desired along the Japanese defensive perimeter. Any Japanese island garrison, seeing such a fleet appear offshore, knew it was doomed, since it was cut off from the rest of the Empire. As opposed to Guadalcanal, where American planners knew they could not keep the invasion fleet offshore for more than a few days given the state of Japanese forces, the Americans could stay now in force until the enemy on any particular island was destroyed.

The real purpose of Fernandez’s essay from 15 years ago is to contrast the strategic foresight of the American planners in WW II, with the ineptitude of the Obama crew in 2009-10 and its “war of necessity.” Obama’s machinations show that a core precept of strategy is management of politics. In Obama’s case the national conduct of war was subordinated to the need to protect Obama’s domestic political flank.

Fernandez’s essay also brings back the vivid memories of the post-9/11 period, stretching across not only the Obama but also the Bush administrations, showing the inability of the American leadership class to correctly identify the center of gravity of the post-9/11 world — not so much from ignorance as from an inability to manage the politics of it all.

Rather than identify radical Islam, or rather the radical natures within Islam, as the “Ten Ships,” US leaders chose euphemisms that they thought would be more politically acceptable. They then pursued an insane campaign of expeditionary counter-insurgency warfare to enforce their euphemisms, as opposed to isolating radical Islam like a Japanese garrison of old.