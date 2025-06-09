Watching the events of LA over the past few days, I realized that we are in the middle of a story. Not a news story as such, but a planned narrative being produced by the Left. Each chapter providing the material to move the plot to the next.
First is the prologue. The return of Trump despite the best attempts by the Left to bury him. The running eight year narrative that he is the Orange Hitler that will destroy democracy. That his policy of reversing the previous four years of open borders by mass deportations is the equivalent of crimes against humanity.
Second are the riots that started last week. Nothing like that just “happens.” Well, maybe not never, but very rarely. The first thing to look for when these things happen is the pros behind it all, the hard men. Large events take organization and expertise, which means money. During the campus post-10/7 protests, especially at Columbia, numerous observers pointed out that a number of participants didn’t look like your normal undergraduates. That was your professional cadre.
Then there are the preprinted signs. I doubt, from my own experience, that they were printed on short notice and out of the protesters’ pockets. They knew ICE was coming, if not that day then sometime in the future, and they prepared an ambush.
Data Republican has been analyzing the groups involved and outlining their various funding lines. She didn’t base her analysis on some special inside knowledge, but instead simply looked at the names on the protest signs and used open-source materials.
What did she find? That the lead group involved, CHIRLA, sourced about ¾ of its funding from government grants, primarily from California. As I mentioned in an earlier post, government grants to non-profits are dual purpose. They have the above-board public purpose that everyone acknowledges, but they also provide a home and administrative apparatus for allies.
The fact that Democrat-run governments use crises of their own creation as excuses to funnel money to their allies is, well, from a cartoon-villainy perspective, brilliant.
In short, the Biden administration, and I’m guessing governments in California, used various self-proclaimed crises such as “migrants,” “climate change,” or “homelessness” as an excuse to funnel public money into building political machines. I bet that’s what we are seeing here with CHIRLA and the riots; it doesn’t mean public money is being used directly for these activities, but rather that it’s being used to build organizational capacity.
Another example of building dual-use organizational capacity is with unions. The arrest of SEIU-CA president David Huerta for obstructing federal agents is something worth exploring.
I’m going to make the educated guess that these groups were organized and ready to go on short notice with a specified op plan; they were just waiting for an opportunity. This was as spontaneous as the applause at a Kim Jong Un speech.
It was a long-planned ambush.
The next chapter is the media coverage.
The general coverage, and most of the content of each specific story, has the feel of prepared cant. This is stuff that could have been written months ago: “peaceful,” “protesters,” “ICE,” etc. The media has been dying to write a story about a seemingly spontaneous peaceful protest against Trump’s policy on deportations — an “ICE Comes to Town and the People Fight Back” sort of vibe.
Most news stories produced by the media, even before the explicit leftward heel turn of the media over the last 20 years, have a predetermined spin. There are some facts which are lovingly picked from an event, and then the quotes are hand-selected with care from various insiders and experts that the writer uses to reach a predetermined conclusion. The specific dates and facts may change but the narratives remain the same.
The Left has long had a slot reserved in its narrative file cabinet for a story about a good family man and member of the community, who was picked up and deported by jackbooted ICE thugs because he just didn’t have the proper “documents.” Then “Maryland Dad” emerged, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and the relevant facts were filled in. A man was arrested and without due process sent off to a notorious prison in another country, the despondent wife, the mission of mercy by a Democratic senator. The only problem was the guy was a wife-beating gang member who was under an existing deportation order.
The purpose of the riots (let’s call them what they are) is to provide the excuse for the media to write the next chapter of the story by pulling another preprinted narrative from the file cabinet: “Residents protesting to protect their community.” The problem is that the video doesn’t fit the narrative of a peaceful protest, it shows a riot: buildings besieged, tear gas, cars set aflame. The fact that there are “protesters” riding motorcycles around the burning cars while waving Mexican flags ruins the desired narrative. All that is missing is someone from CNN standing in front of the flames, calling it all “mostly peaceful.”
Somewhere from above, Lee Atwater is looking down on this and wondering if anyone on the Left knows how to play this game.
The Left still has the institutional advantage but keeps failing to break out of the 80/20 box.
So that leads to the next chapter in the story… what’s next?
I didn’t foresee Trump quickly deploying the National Guard in the way that he did, and I bet no one on the Left did either. So the narrative has been disrupted, or at least diverted down a different path.
Was Trump right to do this? I think there is a clear case to be made, given what Data Republican has unearthed regarding CHIRLA’s government funding, past declarations by local governments of sanctuary status, and the slow response of local law enforcement to Friday’s riot, that there is a conspiracy to intimidate in order to prevent, if not violently block, the enforcement of federal law within the LA metropolitan area.
I think Trump is justified in sending the National Guard. This is a big deal. California and its various local political subdivisions are actively conspiring to prevent the enforcement of federal law. This is the place, the right ground, to have this battle. Not to mention that Trump isn’t James Buchanan but is more along the lines of Andrew Jackson.
Three things to consider about the next chapter in these events.
1) 2,000 National Guardsmen, or even a few additional battalions of Marines, are not going to be enough to do more than secure federal property. Trump has made his move, how will Los Angeles and LA County respond? Cooperate or resist? Trump has given LA, and the various scum and villainy there, the proverbial “whiff of grape.” Will they disperse? Doesn’t look like it.
We may see something of a stalemate develop along the lines of Portland in 2020. There, Antifa and other groups laid siege to federal buildings, largely the federal courthouse, and battled each night with the federal agents who were protecting the buildings. While the confrontations were violent, they did not devolve into deadly force though both sides were capable of doing so.
2) Local governments are in a bind. While they may be emotionally and politically invested in fighting Trump on immigration, they cannot afford the PR hit significant unrest will create. They are already vulnerable politically after the wildfires earlier this year; the World Cup is coming to town next year, and the Olympics a few years after that.
3) The other possible thing to watch for is how these events fuel the national political and judicial arena. The street actions provide the media with the grist needed to flesh out their desired narratives. In turn, the street actions and media have provided the political Left with the same material for theirs. Peaceful protest? Seriously?
There are already statements that Democrats will file suit in federal court to block Trump’s National Guard deployment. While I find that ridiculous, so were all the other TROs issued by Obama and Biden judicial appointees over the preceding months. It is the logical next chapter in this unfolding story.
In that case the events of the past few days would become meaningless, simply a plot device to move the story along. A judge will issue an order blocking Trump’s order unilaterally deploying the National Guard, and anything less than full compliance will give the political Left the material they need to advance their story of Trump and the dark fascist night.
George Floyd was largely forgotten a few months after his death, because that event had served its larger purpose of moving the larger narrative of racial justice. By the end of this week, the Left will have tried to move the story to the next logical chapter… Trump refusing a court order regarding his deployment of troops to a city to quell a riot.
Or, given the way things have spiraled out of control yesterday, maybe the next chapter will be a long hot summer. Civic unrest is like a wildfire. Once riots start, they can easily get out of control as they lure in other actors and become the large-scale equivalent of violent street parties.
LA’s playing footsie with radical pro-immigration elements has backfired spectacularly.
FAFO
We’ll just have to see what happens as the pages keep turning.
11 thoughts on “LA Story”
If you want to save lives and property it’s already time to shoot some rioters. Don’t let it fester.
And don’t wait for a National Guardsman, acting in panic, shooting some of the wrong people.
Naturally I write without having a clue about what US or Californian law say about riots. No doubt Mr Trump has access to good legal advice. I’m just giving political advice. He’s going to be called a Nazi whatever he does, so do the right thing anyway.
My money is on a long, hot summer, although I think the violent rioting will be confined to those cities where the free-lance red-state machine leftists are already hand in glove with the local political machine.
It would only be sweet, sweet justice, though – if the arrested rioters and their professional cadre of organizers are treated EXACTLY as the J-6 protesters were, over the next five years.
dearieme:s comment reminds me of the “rooftop Koreans” more than 30 years ago during the Rodney King riots in LA.
The LA Police had withdrawn and created a perimeter around the riot zone but unfortunately koreatown was left outside the protective perimeter. There was a great deal of racial animosity at the time towards the Koreans and accordingly there were more than a few Korean men armed with rifles on top of local businesses in Koreatown.
I don’t believe anybody was shot but there are YouTube videos of warning shots
Several years later in Arizona I met somebody who was Korean ancestry who said they were from LA. On a chance I asked him about the rooftop Koreans and he said he was there those though only as a teenager and he was unarmed.
The larger lesson from all of that is the police given the resources and responsibilities have different incentives than you do when it comes to protecting your property
Plan accordingly
When I asked him whether he thought they were the shot and a rioters he said he had no doubt….. Most of the guys were Korean immigrants and because of compulsory service had military experience and we’re just plain old mean.
The Left in America is slowly losing, and they’re scrambling to recover. When companies struggle in the face of impending bankruptcy, or fear coming near it, it’s common to see them thrash about and do what appears irrational; sometimes, it works. Consider IBM’s huge gamble on the 360 computer family back in the 1960s; that was a make-or-break moment for the company and it paid off, handsomely.
Most companies are not that fortunate, or that lucky. The same is true for political movements. Americans made a choice in November 2025 and that choice was not to continue on the path we were on, but instead choose a different path, with different waystations, none of which are favorable to increased power and authority on the part of the Left. America is, barely, still a high trust society, but that has been quite severely damaged by the actions the Left, their partners and minions since mid-2019. Trump & Co., specifically, DOGE, is the harbinger of impending poverty for much of what the left engages in. Many have long strongly suspected that taxpayers’ dollars were the Manna that created and supported a tremendous amount of leftist activity in America, and a few had small capsules of proof, none of which were siginifcant enough to garner much attention, certainly inadequate to initiate much correction. The dam holding that information back has collpased and what were well founded suspicions are now confirmed truth, awaiting only action from the government leviathan to terminate. Faced with an impending, but not yet pronounced or scheduled, death sentence, the Left has no choice but to go for broke.
What’s going on in Los Angeles is, as Mike points out, something that’s been “on the calendar” for quite some time, waiting for the right confluence of events to make it practical to execute the plan.
Sarah Hoyt has been pointing this out, and alerting to its inevitability, for some time. That it’s here, now, is surprising only in that so many people are surprised by it. She wondered today why it’s been confined to Los Angeles and not gone dynamic across the country. Patience, Grasshopper, your wait will be rewarded, depending on what happens in LA.
What’s happening is Power Units are jockying for position – government agents, paid rioters, accompanied by the usual army of hangers-on seeking adrenaline rushes, funders of the disruptions, the paymasters, the planners of the Next Step, on both sides; the ballet will proceed, in mostly predictable fashion. Government will, soon, tighten up and eliminate money flows; that California itself is funding much of the action will quite probably result in termination of a lot, potentially nearly all, federal money to any government or social group in CA. Money is extremely fungible, so a dollar sent to buy food for “the homeless” can easily be routed to printing protest signs. This will spark a new round of hysterical garment rending by the media in support of their brethern in California government.
The wild card in all this is The Citizenry. Both sides, but especially the Left – assuming it has even considered it – deeply, deeply want The Citizens to remain passive. California has been hemorrhaging productive population for a couple decades, and the tipping point for the result is well within sight; many of the some who have been hanging on will reach a decision very soon, and a couple more percent of tax dollars will vacate the state. Cutting off federal funds – abruptly and completely – will drive California into 4th world status within a stunningly short time. That in itself will cause huge problems as containing the stench of decomposition will become an unmeetable challege for The Feds as well as surrounding states.
Because it’s The Citizens who hold the key; a decision that “this is not only not worth fighting for, it’s not worth suffering any longer” will trigger an irreversible collapse. And, it’s not just The Citizens in California who hold that power, it’s the Joes and Janes across the country who will insist that government, finally, treat them respectfully by not squandering their tax dollars on worthless projects and California is becoming a worthless project.
Might a federal takeover be in the cards, to attempt a correction that California not only refuses to do but refuses to even acknowledge “might be” necessary? I wouldn’t rule it out. Note, though, that such will probably not turn out to be the salvation one desires; it may even be the camel-back-breaking straw to the United States as a Constitutional Republic.
California is a “canary in the coal mine” for Constitutional Republican governance and societal stability; deterioriating conditions there have been ignored for too long, and California is too big (were this occurring in Rhode Island or even North Dakota things would be very different) that even limited attempts at correction will be fraught with potential catastrophe.
Trump appears to have learned from his first term. His opponents haven’t, and are therefore giving him do-overs on various issues. To their surprise he isn’t making the same mistakes as he did the last time around.
He let himself get talked out of using federal force to quash the 2020 riots. The result was a human, civic and political catastrophe. This time he’s been quick to send the National Guard to LA. Perhaps there will be no long hot summer. Perhaps there will be reform of, or at least some restraint by, the federal judiciary. Good.
One part of me wants California to get what they voted for good and hard but the sensible part of me has to, reluctantly, agree with Jonathan. This will be a chance for DOJ and the FBI to try to win back some of the credibility they’ve squandered. I’m betting that those “brave” protesters will crack pretty fast looking at along federal vacation and maybe we’ll get to those behind all this.
Nothing will change in this country until we see a state/local government official, engaging in sedition, led away in handcuffs. Until that time, they have no incentive to desist from their treasonous activities. They are seen by their supporters as heroes, and championed as such by the media. It’s all fine and good to send in the National Guard to quell the riots. But the madness will continue, in one form or another, until the Administration gets serious about ending the insurrection. That means consequences for the ringleaders. Real, personal, painful consequences.
well he had bag piper full of air Barr, preventing such things, as well as Asper, one of the West Point mafia, at Defense, knowing where this insurrection is funded by, according to data republican, a whole myriad of NGO’s some with DHS funding, also there is this, why one might try the velvet glove, rather than the mailed fist, although eventually one migh have to resort to the last,
what we were saying about the OODA loop earlier
https://x.com/wokal_distance/status/1931953269775188449
this is a refinement of the foco strategy, of marighela and company, which didn’t work in brazil or most of the Southern cone in fact
Some of the agitators:
https://nypost.com/2025/06/08/us-news/some-la-migrant-protests-fueled-by-taxpayer-funded-group-with-dem-ties-another-with-ccp-link/
CHIRLA got DHS funding as recently as last year. Bury them in auditors. I’d be willing to bet that anybody there that signed anything that went to the federal government is indictable. These people are always way too smart to believe they’ll ever have to answer and you can’t spend that kind of money without leaving lots of tracks.
Wonder how many of the people running PSL were registered as foreign agents? Were going to need bigger prisons.
My guess is that if Trump hadn’t let himself be talked out of using federal force in 2020 the GOP establishment would have joined with the other wing of the uniparty to impeach and remove him from office.
Then events saddled up and rode the GOP establishment into political oblivion. Trump has nothing to fear from them now.
It’s been a long time since I read The Fourth Turning but (paraphrasing) I recall that the authors wrote that 1) a reason for the fall of the existing regime was that public demand for public order was increasing when that existing regime was unable to provide it, and 2) Fourth Turning-era presidents don’t look for compromise, they seek to drive events to a conclusion.
It seems to me we’re witnessing that dynamic today. The public is plainly fed up with the lawlessness brought about by the democrat party and Trump isn’t playing nice like he did in 2020.