Watching the events of LA over the past few days, I realized that we are in the middle of a story. Not a news story as such, but a planned narrative being produced by the Left. Each chapter providing the material to move the plot to the next.

First is the prologue. The return of Trump despite the best attempts by the Left to bury him. The running eight year narrative that he is the Orange Hitler that will destroy democracy. That his policy of reversing the previous four years of open borders by mass deportations is the equivalent of crimes against humanity.

Second are the riots that started last week. Nothing like that just “happens.” Well, maybe not never, but very rarely. The first thing to look for when these things happen is the pros behind it all, the hard men. Large events take organization and expertise, which means money. During the campus post-10/7 protests, especially at Columbia, numerous observers pointed out that a number of participants didn’t look like your normal undergraduates. That was your professional cadre.

Then there are the preprinted signs. I doubt, from my own experience, that they were printed on short notice and out of the protesters’ pockets. They knew ICE was coming, if not that day then sometime in the future, and they prepared an ambush.

Data Republican has been analyzing the groups involved and outlining their various funding lines. She didn’t base her analysis on some special inside knowledge, but instead simply looked at the names on the protest signs and used open-source materials.



What did she find? That the lead group involved, CHIRLA, sourced about ¾ of its funding from government grants, primarily from California. As I mentioned in an earlier post, government grants to non-profits are dual purpose. They have the above-board public purpose that everyone acknowledges, but they also provide a home and administrative apparatus for allies.

The fact that Democrat-run governments use crises of their own creation as excuses to funnel money to their allies is, well, from a cartoon-villainy perspective, brilliant.

In short, the Biden administration, and I’m guessing governments in California, used various self-proclaimed crises such as “migrants,” “climate change,” or “homelessness” as an excuse to funnel public money into building political machines. I bet that’s what we are seeing here with CHIRLA and the riots; it doesn’t mean public money is being used directly for these activities, but rather that it’s being used to build organizational capacity.

Another example of building dual-use organizational capacity is with unions. The arrest of SEIU-CA president David Huerta for obstructing federal agents is something worth exploring.

I’m going to make the educated guess that these groups were organized and ready to go on short notice with a specified op plan; they were just waiting for an opportunity. This was as spontaneous as the applause at a Kim Jong Un speech.

It was a long-planned ambush.

The next chapter is the media coverage.

The general coverage, and most of the content of each specific story, has the feel of prepared cant. This is stuff that could have been written months ago: “peaceful,” “protesters,” “ICE,” etc. The media has been dying to write a story about a seemingly spontaneous peaceful protest against Trump’s policy on deportations — an “ICE Comes to Town and the People Fight Back” sort of vibe.

Most news stories produced by the media, even before the explicit leftward heel turn of the media over the last 20 years, have a predetermined spin. There are some facts which are lovingly picked from an event, and then the quotes are hand-selected with care from various insiders and experts that the writer uses to reach a predetermined conclusion. The specific dates and facts may change but the narratives remain the same.

The Left has long had a slot reserved in its narrative file cabinet for a story about a good family man and member of the community, who was picked up and deported by jackbooted ICE thugs because he just didn’t have the proper “documents.” Then “Maryland Dad” emerged, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and the relevant facts were filled in. A man was arrested and without due process sent off to a notorious prison in another country, the despondent wife, the mission of mercy by a Democratic senator. The only problem was the guy was a wife-beating gang member who was under an existing deportation order.

The purpose of the riots (let’s call them what they are) is to provide the excuse for the media to write the next chapter of the story by pulling another preprinted narrative from the file cabinet: “Residents protesting to protect their community.” The problem is that the video doesn’t fit the narrative of a peaceful protest, it shows a riot: buildings besieged, tear gas, cars set aflame. The fact that there are “protesters” riding motorcycles around the burning cars while waving Mexican flags ruins the desired narrative. All that is missing is someone from CNN standing in front of the flames, calling it all “mostly peaceful.”

Somewhere from above, Lee Atwater is looking down on this and wondering if anyone on the Left knows how to play this game.

The Left still has the institutional advantage but keeps failing to break out of the 80/20 box.

So that leads to the next chapter in the story… what’s next?

I didn’t foresee Trump quickly deploying the National Guard in the way that he did, and I bet no one on the Left did either. So the narrative has been disrupted, or at least diverted down a different path.

Was Trump right to do this? I think there is a clear case to be made, given what Data Republican has unearthed regarding CHIRLA’s government funding, past declarations by local governments of sanctuary status, and the slow response of local law enforcement to Friday’s riot, that there is a conspiracy to intimidate in order to prevent, if not violently block, the enforcement of federal law within the LA metropolitan area.

I think Trump is justified in sending the National Guard. This is a big deal. California and its various local political subdivisions are actively conspiring to prevent the enforcement of federal law. This is the place, the right ground, to have this battle. Not to mention that Trump isn’t James Buchanan but is more along the lines of Andrew Jackson.

Three things to consider about the next chapter in these events.

1) 2,000 National Guardsmen, or even a few additional battalions of Marines, are not going to be enough to do more than secure federal property. Trump has made his move, how will Los Angeles and LA County respond? Cooperate or resist? Trump has given LA, and the various scum and villainy there, the proverbial “whiff of grape.” Will they disperse? Doesn’t look like it.

We may see something of a stalemate develop along the lines of Portland in 2020. There, Antifa and other groups laid siege to federal buildings, largely the federal courthouse, and battled each night with the federal agents who were protecting the buildings. While the confrontations were violent, they did not devolve into deadly force though both sides were capable of doing so.

2) Local governments are in a bind. While they may be emotionally and politically invested in fighting Trump on immigration, they cannot afford the PR hit significant unrest will create. They are already vulnerable politically after the wildfires earlier this year; the World Cup is coming to town next year, and the Olympics a few years after that.

3) The other possible thing to watch for is how these events fuel the national political and judicial arena. The street actions provide the media with the grist needed to flesh out their desired narratives. In turn, the street actions and media have provided the political Left with the same material for theirs. Peaceful protest? Seriously?

There are already statements that Democrats will file suit in federal court to block Trump’s National Guard deployment. While I find that ridiculous, so were all the other TROs issued by Obama and Biden judicial appointees over the preceding months. It is the logical next chapter in this unfolding story.

In that case the events of the past few days would become meaningless, simply a plot device to move the story along. A judge will issue an order blocking Trump’s order unilaterally deploying the National Guard, and anything less than full compliance will give the political Left the material they need to advance their story of Trump and the dark fascist night.

George Floyd was largely forgotten a few months after his death, because that event had served its larger purpose of moving the larger narrative of racial justice. By the end of this week, the Left will have tried to move the story to the next logical chapter… Trump refusing a court order regarding his deployment of troops to a city to quell a riot.

Or, given the way things have spiraled out of control yesterday, maybe the next chapter will be a long hot summer. Civic unrest is like a wildfire. Once riots start, they can easily get out of control as they lure in other actors and become the large-scale equivalent of violent street parties.

LA’s playing footsie with radical pro-immigration elements has backfired spectacularly.

FAFO

We’ll just have to see what happens as the pages keep turning.