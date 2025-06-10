“… the universities are a rich prize, which is a dangerous thing to be when you are simultaneously obsolete, unsympathetic to the people, and hostile to the king.”
A thought-provoking parallel, between the downfall of the medieval monastic establishments and the possible coming collapse of the university system – here, at Postcards from Barsoom.
5 thoughts on “An Interesting Parallel”
I’ve been calling for a Dissolution of the Universities on blog comment threads for perhaps twenty years or more.
It’s all a great shame: I went to a fine university and had a wonderful time, intellectually and socially.
Your author, though, doesn’t simply recommend a Dissolution – he says it’s inevitable and explains why.
Let me add one anecdote. Years ago I was an admissions interviewer for a Cambridge college. On the whole my fellow interviewer and I agreed on our assessments of each candidate – with one exception. I thought a particular lad should be admitted, my colleague thought not. I quizzed him. We’d learnt that the lad came from a household that took The Daily Telegraph. My colleague didn’t want the scion of such a right-wing family in the college.
How had we learnt about the Telegraph? I’d asked the lad how he came to know so much science that was not part of his school syllabus. He said it was because the Telegraph had a particularly good science correspondent. What a marvellous reason to reject a candidate, eh?
Good lord, Dearie – what a horrible reason for rejecting an otherwise good candidate. Yes, that is why the current uni system is doomed. There’s more good to be gotten out of being an autodidact, and I wonder if this is what will happen, as the author predicts. Learning because you’re fascinated by the subject and want to learn more about it, rather than jumping through the academic hoops by rote, in pursuit of an expensive but ultimately useless piece of paper.
For myself and my generation of Chinese-Americans, it was assumed that after high school instead of going into the family restaurant business [mind you, being a Chinese restaurant line cook on school breaks was an excellent way to pay for college], that we would each go to college and become some sort of professional. And so it happened.
My children all went to college, but with the exception of one daughter who was in a specialized field that required a 5 year double degree program; none of the rest finished the 4 year degree. Not that they were failures. They all ended up as business owners and specialists in remunerative technical fields.
My grandchildren are just starting K-12. I have great doubts that if there are colleges left by then [and to be honest we are at risk that there may not be a country left by then] that they will be students. I just will help them on whatever way they choose that is available to them. They are all smart [all learning to read before K-12] and will cope with whatever society we have then.
Subotai Bahadur
George Marsden’s “The Soul of the American University, From Protestant Establishment to Established Nonbelief” provides an excellent scholarly view of the historical development of present reality. Broader and more detailed than Bill Buckley’s “God and Man at Yale” (and, I suggest, more grounded and therefor far more accurate), it dissects and displays what develops during a culture’s rejecting God. Attempts to understand what one currently sees will find Marsden an excellent source.
It’s a pretty good analogy. In fairness, it should be noted that the monasteries did things other than copying and praying…land reclamation, for example (or maybe it should be land clamation) and the development of some early industrial processes. In his book on the history of the waterwheel, Stronger Than a Hundred Men, Terry Reynolds credits the monasteries with much of the early development of waterpower and its applications.
Indeed, some have argued that the seizure of the monasteries significantly delayed England’s industrial revolution.