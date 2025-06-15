“What’s Next?”

Wow.

So yesterday began with the court order regarding Trump and his deploying the National Guard to LA (descent of the dark fascist night), continued with a US senator (Padilla) doing an information op in order to further that fascist night narrative, and ended with Israel rolling the iron dice in Iran.

It’s going to be a long summer.

So a couple of things.

First, I had a long call this morning with a friend (who isn’t a taxi driver) who operationalizes Israel’s “Never Again” philosophy as “don’t cede the initiative.” If Israel thought that Iran was on the verge of a nuclear breakout, it would know that particular action would irrevocably change the balance of power in the Middle East and would act before it was forced to do so.

My friend pointed to two historical analogies. The first is the Six-Day War when Israel faced a dire strategic situation and took matters into its own hands. The second is the history of carrier warfare in the Pacific during WW II. That theater was about first-mover advantage, strike first and strike hard with everything you have.



Second, take anything you read or hear over the next few days with a grain of salt as it is probably wrong, especially when it comes from analysts. It’s not just about the first cut of history and all of that, but also because too many people who are talking heads are also players. It’s spin all the way down, an information war with you as one of the targets

We can probably deduce some facts from simply what Israel and Iran are either saying or not saying. Iran probably didn’t shoot down many (or perhaps any) Israeli planes. Israel decapitated the top level of Iran’s military command. The further deduction is that it appears Israel could do whatever it wanted yesterday over Iranian sovereign territory and there wasn’t anything Iran could do to stop it. Beyond that we’ll see.

Third, there’s a story that Mossad had established a drone base outside of Tehran that it used to stage attacks against various regime targets. This would be one of the greatest coups in modern warfare, not just from a military perspective but also psychologically. Your most dangerous enemy can establish bases 1,000 miles from home in your backyard and kill your top leaders? If you are in the Iranian leadership (and still alive) who can you trust?

This is the second major drone strike launched from deep within an enemy’s territory in the last few weeks. The basic tactic shouldn’t be surprising. A few years ago we had walked through an informal, map table exercise of using soft-shelled flatbed trucks to launch a drone strike from a big-box store parking lot from within the Beltway. Plenty of drivers lay up for their rest period in those parking lots. Seven minutes to downtown DC.

The fact that there is plenty of Chinese-owned land around military bases, especially farmland where large freight shipments or storage facilities would not be out of place, should be very concerning.

Fourth, to the question of center of gravity. A lot of analysts point to how well-fortified Iran’s nuclear sites are, which combined with the large distances involved provides Iran with a strategic depth that Israel could not overcome. I think that while Israel is attacking the nuclear sites, it is also attacking the real center of gravity of the Iranian regime which is its perceived unity.

A lot of ink has been spilled over the previous decades about how dissatisfied the Iranian people are with the regime, how it is a popular uprising waiting to happen… and yet here we are still waiting for that to happen. Oppressive regimes usually don’t fall until they either lose their nerve or their unity. The facts that Israel has been able to establish military bases deep within Iranian territory, that for years it has been able to conduct assassinations of top Iranian (and Hamas) leaders and scientists, force Khamenei and others to deal with the fact that members of the larger regime have been playing footsie with the Israelis for years and that Iran cannot stop it.

Fifth, the question any staffer needs to ask while planning such an operation is what comes next? You can destroy a lot of equipment, kill a lot of people and disrupt their chain of command, but without a plan to exploit those short-term advantages into something much larger, all you are doing is burning assets or throwing rocks at a hornet’s nest.

Last year when Israel hit Iran it seriously degraded the latter’s air defense system. It was an impressive feat of military operations, but the advantage it provided would only be temporary. Given enough time Iran would rebuild and Israel would not be able to pull off the same attack plan twice. The hole in Iran’s air defense system was a wasting asset that meant little in and of itself, and last night Israel decided to use it as part of a larger strategic plan.

Finally, rhetoric has consequences. The Israeli-Iranian war didn’t start last night, but rather began decades ago once Iran took operational steps towards Israel’s destruction by arming groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas. It certainly escalated when Iran decided to start a nuclear weapons program.

As Richard Fernandez observed, you need to be careful what you say. If you keep saying “death to the Jews” or “death to America,” all the while building up the capability to do just that, you cannot claim later to say “just kidding.”

Some times you need to take people at their word.