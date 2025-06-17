Got to Go…

So Trump bailed early on the G7 and flew back to DC. He has put the NSC on standby in the Situation Room and the air is apparently full of Air Force tanker and other support aircraft crossing the Atlantic.

What does it all mean?

A friend of mine (jokingly) points out that Trump hates these G7 meetings and that perhaps he was using the Iran crisis as a “Get Out of Jail Free” card.

“Sorry guys, JD called and said I am needed back in DC. Have fun.”

My friend said that perhaps what JD called about was that what was going down in the Situation Room was in fact a poker game and that the boss was needed back pronto, if only to bring the McDonalds.

Maybe Trump did stage this all to get out of the G7. The end result is the same, for the remainder of the G7 everyone is going to realize that without the US there, whatever they say or do is irrelevant.

Trump was telling them, in so many words, that when it comes to the world the US is important and that they aren’t. Nobody needs Carney back in Ottawa or Starmer in London.

Given the meeting was in Alberta, maybe Trump even told Carney not to mess up the next US state before he gets back.