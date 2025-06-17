So Trump bailed early on the G7 and flew back to DC. He has put the NSC on standby in the Situation Room and the air is apparently full of Air Force tanker and other support aircraft crossing the Atlantic.
What does it all mean?
A friend of mine (jokingly) points out that Trump hates these G7 meetings and that perhaps he was using the Iran crisis as a “Get Out of Jail Free” card.
“Sorry guys, JD called and said I am needed back in DC. Have fun.”
My friend said that perhaps what JD called about was that what was going down in the Situation Room was in fact a poker game and that the boss was needed back pronto, if only to bring the McDonalds.
Maybe Trump did stage this all to get out of the G7. The end result is the same, for the remainder of the G7 everyone is going to realize that without the US there, whatever they say or do is irrelevant.
Trump was telling them, in so many words, that when it comes to the world the US is important and that they aren’t. Nobody needs Carney back in Ottawa or Starmer in London.
Given the meeting was in Alberta, maybe Trump even told Carney not to mess up the next US state before he gets back.
5 thoughts on “Got to Go…”
Still, the best video to come from the G7 was Giorgia Meloni rolling her eyes at Macron saying something stupid. She probably wanted to take a page from Brigitte’s book and smack him across the face.
President Trump isn’t eloquent, but I’m not sure eloquence makes for effective politics. Given a choice, people would always rather have two minutes of the Gettysburg Address than two hours of Everett Horton. But what he’s really good at it symbolism. He goes to the G7 conference, presses the flesh a while, refuses to sign their little “peace in our time” letter, then says, “Hey, gotta go. Stuff I’m handling in Iran. See ya.” And all the others, having told their people they weren’t going to let Trump push them around, are forced to say, “Okay…yeah. Bye.”
What an excellent “F you.” He just told them a meeting of the richest countries in the world isn’t worth his time. He pulled their pants down in front of the world and then got on a plane.
I guarantee you Giorgia Meloni didn’t mind a bit. She knows what Italy is, the way few Italian leaders ever have. She has the secret weapon of not having illusions. Not like the rest of the impotent men in the room.
The headline: “Trump requests NSC to be prepared as he returns early from G7 summit, Fox News reports”
I would have expected the NSC’s job was to be prepared every day, what are we paying them for otherwise.
When I looked at Fox, Trump supposedly said he wanted to be in the situation room when Israel and Iran traded airstrikes. Since that seems to be on the schedule for the foreseeable future, I suspect there’s something more going on.
it seems israeli hackers, the Sparrow group, possibly ex 8200 veterans hacked Iran’s oldest bank, Bank Sepah, the ones behind the nuclear and missile programs,
Yes – the situation in Iran is about to get even more interesting. And it’s way past time. Pity that Jimmeh Cartah still isn’t around to see the outcome of his act in selling out the Shah, way back when. At least Obama is still around, and I hope he is grinding his teeth over the mullah’s misfortunes of late.
Sarge, I have to believe ValJar is hammering everybody she thinks owes her a favor to find out what’s going on. She had her clearances revoked. I’m betting that they’re monitoring coms real close right now.