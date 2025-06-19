Unintended Consequences

I cannot think of anytime in history where such a relatively small violent act on the people of Israel had such profound consequences for the world. From that heinous act came the decapitation of Hamas and Hezbollah leadership, and now the near destruction of Iran’s leadership and nuclear weapons capability. The only thing that comes to mind for me is the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, which cost 10s of millions of lives, became the basis for the Cold War with a Communist Russia, erased an empire and redrew the map of Europe.



I can’t remember anything like this on the geopolitical scene in my lifetime besides the fall of the Iron Curtain from 1989-1992, and there I don’t remember one act that started the fall of the dominos.

One would like to ask any remaining members of Hamas how that murderous deed worked out for them.

It was said years ago that Israel’s Mossad is everywhere in the Middle East and one amazing act they did, besides blowing up much of the leadership of Hezbollah with pagers, was creating or infiltrating a network and telling much of Iran’s senior military leadership to attend an urgent meeting at a location, then bombing it.

We are still in perilous times in the Mideast with no clear path of the renewal of Iran – the Mullahs have killed most of the opposition. But nobody in the Gulf States or Saudi Arabia is voicing any opposition. They don’t want a nuclear Iran any more than Israel or the West.

These are interesting times. There is a chance that there could be peace in the Middle East for the first time in generations.

For Hamas, that had to be the miscalculation of the century.