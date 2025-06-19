Via Nate Silver..his thoughts and discussion at the link.
The above data says that liberals are on the average less happy than conservatives across all of these demographic and behavioral categories.
What do you think is going on with this?
Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
Via Nate Silver..his thoughts and discussion at the link.
The above data says that liberals are on the average less happy than conservatives across all of these demographic and behavioral categories.
What do you think is going on with this?
9 thoughts on “Liberals, Conservatives, and Happiness”
The foundational essence of the Left has always been hate and hubris.
They don’t like America or Americans. They lie and slander relentlessly insisting that most of the country is made up of stupid, hate-filled assholes. They don’t demonstrate much in the way of gratitude.
Not generally optimal for happiness.
I wonder what these results would have looked like a few decades ago…pretty different, would be my guess. There were once people identifying as Liberals who believed in free speech, economic development, the generally positive influence of the United States, etc…most of these people have either changed their political identification to Conservative/Republican or have fallen into the increasingly extreme ideology now associated with the words ‘Liberalism’ and ‘Progressivism’..
The same questions come up every time: Does conservatism (in some sense) make us happy, or do happy people become conservative? Is it just a measure of who has the good things in life – better jobs, better partners, better education? No disabilities, no traumas, better genetics? Or more subtly, is it a measure of who likes the status quo because it favors them? Do liberals see more clearly what is wrong in a society and are bothered by it? Or are they just natural complainers anyway, seeing things as worse than they are? These questions counter each other well.
Here’s my synthesis. Conservatives are better at institutional memory, status quo, how to get things done, how to keep a lot of balls in the air. But power and being comfortable with power breeds arrogance and insensitivity. They are like the deacons of a church where their fathers and grandfathers were deacons before them, who now cut corners on their theology and what they call piety in service of hollowed-out traditions.
Liberals do not run things well, but they are very good at pointing out where the system is not working. Their solutions for that may be unrealistic, but they usually get it right that there is injustice in the pipeline. They bear the burden of being unhappy, and at some level we should thank them for it, so that we don’t have to do it. Conservatives are happier because they are more balanced in their thinking. But that too easily turns into complacency.
In my lifetime the liberals have run things and the conservatives have been the ones complaining about how the system isn’t working. This is the reverse of what should work best.
Don’t bother to tell me that this is simplistic. I already know that.
So, highly educated conservative religious older black men making over $100k/yr are the happiest.
I’m currently wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Clarence Thomas on it. I sent the same shirt, and one with Thomas Sowell, to my (black) best friend. All of them say, “Hi!” and “Yes, thank you for asking!”
Funny, I was just wondering about this a few minutes ago. I posted a wildly successful link to a movie on sdocial media I saw and someone had to say that it was Trump’s favorite movie. Then another chimed in to say, “well, that’s because he’s a fascist”.
They have to be miserable people.
A lot of this has to do with people with a strong sense of Agency versus people with a strong sense of Envy. It’s not a perfect predictor of Liberal versus Conservative identification, but it works on the average.
In his memoir of Germany between the wars, Sebastian Haffner made a relevant observation. He said that when the political and economic situation began to stabilize (during the Stresemann chancellorship), most people were happy:
“The last ten years were forgotten like a bad dream. The Day of Judgment was remote again, and there was no demand for saviors or revolutionaries…There was an ample measure of freedom, peace, and order, everywhere the most well-meaning liberal-mindedness, good wages, good food and a little political boredom. everyone was cordially invited to concentrate on their personal lives, to arrange their affairs according to their own taste and to find their own paths to happiness.”
But not *everyone* was happy:
“A generation of young Germans had become accustomed to having the entire content of their lives delivered gratis, so to speak, by the public sphere, all the raw material for their deeper emotions…Now that these deliveries suddently ceased, people were left helpless, impoverished, robbed, and disappointed. They had never learned how to live from within themselves, how to make an ordinary private life great, beautiful and worth while, how to enjoy it and make it interesting. So they regarded the end of political tension and the return of private liberty not as a gift, but as a deprivation. They were bored, their minds strayed to silly thoughts, and they began to sulk…To be precise (the occasion demands precision, because in my opinion it provides the key to the contemporary period of history): it was not the entire generation of young Germans. Not every single individual reacted in this fashion. There were some who learned during this period, belatedly and a little clumsily, as it were, how to live. they began to enjoy their own lives, weaned themselves from the cheap intoxication of the sports of war and revolution, and started to develop their own personalities. It was at this time that, invisibly and unnoticed, the Germans divided into those who later became Nazis and those who would remain non-Nazis.”
In America today, there are a significant number of people who have become accustomed to having “entire content of their lives delivered gratis, so to speak, by the public sphere, all the raw material for their deeper emotions”…and the people who need these deliveries have tended to find them on the Left.
Could this be related to a question that occurred to me recently? In 2024 it was clear that lots of people opposed Trump. But I don’t recall seeing any simple, calm account of his faults and vices or a rational explanation of the flaws in his policies. Everyone seemed simply to scream “Nazi”, “Fascist”, “Xenophobe”, “Racist” and the like. Why so? Hell’s bells, ‘they’ even came within an inch of murdering him.
Has The Left given up even a pretence of arguing logically? If so is that evidence that they are plunged in unhappiness so profound that it’s undermining their intellects? Is it impervious to cure?
When I first saw this on X, a lot of the comments mentioned family, religion, monogamy. The usual religious conservative triumphalism. “See? All these things we’ve been advocating for make people happy!”
Do they? I’m 55. I divorced my wife 15 years ago after a miserable 2 years of being married to her. I don’t have children, I don’t own a house, I live in a one bedroom apartment that is just enough room for me, and I don’t think I ever intend to marry the woman I’m sleeping with. And since I’ve been divorced, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.
I take things as they come. I try to plan for the unexpected. I keep my car in good working order. I save my money, but spend occasionally, too. My life is not full of grand vistas, only the day-to-day of working and my hobbies.
We choose to be happy. It’s not matching yourself into a matrix; more like understanding yourself and calibrating what you want with what you can get, and knowing what’s enough.