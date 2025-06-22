Where Are We Now

Man, I turn off the news for a few hours and Fordow goes boom.

First, back to my earlier post regarding The Ten Ships. The true center of gravity in the Iranian problem is the Mullahs, not the nukes. The Mullahs are the true WMD. While they remain in power, every barrel of Iranian oil purchased, every dollar that touches their hands becomes a tool for mayhem. That puts the “pallets of cash” that Obama sent the regime in a new perspective.

While the Mullahs rule any actions we take will not be decisive but rather will be simply “mowing the lawn.” A useful action perhaps but one that will need to be repeated, and I seriously doubt we will have the same upper hand that we have today.



Second, if you want an example of an evil regime that everyone thought would have fallen a long time ago, look no further than the Chavistas in Venezuela. Nothing is inevitable; that’s a trope that historians and Hegelians like to push.

Third, regarding the timing of actions.

I will turn back to Boyd’s OODA loop. The key part of OODA, the most misunderstood part, is that it isn’t a linear process. You don’t beat your opponent by running through the loop faster than he does; rather OODA is a targeting mechanism, specifically the part dealing with orientation.

Boyd was quite explicit about this. In “Destruction and Creation” he identified Gödel’s Theorem as one of his foundational principles: we cannot determine the character of a system from within itself, but only in terms of an external frame of reference. In short, Orientation.

In “Patterns of Conflict” Boyd identified several historical examples of armies targeting through deception or disruption the enemy’s ability to correctly connect itself to the external environment. In fact the best tactics do not confuse the enemy or even render them helpless, but through deception provide a false frame of reference.

Right now, no one but Trump and Israel know which way is up. The ten-year slur about Trump being a stooge of Putin, the more recent one of TACO, etc… gone. Trump and Israel have the initiative and Trump has clearly demonstrated he means what he says.

This will change with time, Russia and Iran and all the rest will eventually find their footing. So you need to exploit the advantage.

Fourth, regime change.

There has been a lot of ink spilled the last few days comparing the dangers of regime change in Iran with our past experiences in Libya, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Fair enough — those were disasters. But analogies are, beyond a certain point… well, a lazy tic.

All three of those examples are not real countries. Libya and Iraq were colonial constructs, provinces thrown together. Afghanistan is a spot on the map, not a polity. When we overthrew Hussein in 2003 we inserted ourselves right into those divisions among Sunnis, Shi’ites, and Kurds, and by doing so helped ignite that civil war by removing the Sunnis’ protection against the Shi’ites. That’s how you ended up with, in part, the Al Qaeda in Iraq and then ISIS. Then, given Iraq’s border with Iran, we allowed the Mullahs free reign.

The better example would be Serbia, a country with a relatively dominant ethnic group that remained in power after a successful western air campaign toppled the previous regime.

Five, the nature of the regime.

Governing parties, regimes, whatever are not monolithic entities but are rather composed of factions. If you know where those factional lines are and have the means to exploit them, then you have the ability to effect change, That’s what the Chinese have been doing to us for the better part of 20 years.

I will guarantee you that for the better part of a week that there are factions within the Iranian regime thinking about how to save their skin and looking to either flee the country or cut a deal to replace the Mullahs.

That’s who you talk to, not Khamenei and the rest. Once the first factions start bolting for the door, it’s then that you initiate a preference cascade. The Iranian regime may appear strong but it is brittle.

We will have to see what happens over the next few days, both in terms of an Iranian reaction and the domestic Iranian situation, but we are in uncharted territory.