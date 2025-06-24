Seth Barrett Tillman: “A Phenomenon in Search of a Theory/Recent Citations to Michael Bellesiles’ Publications”

Abstract

I intend to describe a phenomenon. I do not intend to explain it. Perhaps others can do so. By way of background … Michael Bellesiles, a history professor at Emory University, published a variety of journal articles on gun ownership during the colonial era and post-independence period. In 2000, he published a book: Arming America. In 2001, it won the Bancroft Prize. In 2002, the prize was rescinded. It was rescinded in large part in response to scholarly criticism. Unsurprisingly, Bellesiles’ articles and book influenced public debate, scholarship, and judicial opinions in regard to gun control. Bellesiles and his publications were once cited actively, and then such citations dried up. But now, it appears that his publications are being cited again.

Perhaps we should ask why?