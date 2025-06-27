The Mamdani Ascendancy

So the Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, has won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor.

I’m not going to go into much detail about the guy except to say he is someone who seems to be the political embodiment of the progressive millennial or if you like, a Columbia University protestor. Bowdoin College graduate where he founded of the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine and an avowed socialist who has promised as mayor he would make life affordable by having the city take over grocery stores.

You know the type, a person who thinks the fact that his policies have never worked is a mere implementation detail.

Given that Mamdani has the Democratic nomination, the Republican nominee is a nobody, and the incumbent Eric Adams (running as an independent) has an approval rating somewhere around 20% percent – unless something dramatic happens he will be elected in mayor in a little over four months.

There’s some smart commentary out there about what this all means

Jesse Arm looks at the results and attributes Mamdani’s victory to his ability to get his supporters, younger progressives, to the polls.

Joel Kotkin writes about what it means for the future of New York City. Quick summary? Now would be a good time to open a U-Haul franchise in New York City.

Ruy Teixeira looks at the national implications and sees the overall effect as limited.

With apologies to Teixeira, who is one of the rare Democratic analysts who is both sharp and honest, that’s missing the point.



The national implications of Mamdani are not rooted in the electoral viability of progressive solutions, but rather what lessons the Democrats take from Tuesday’s results as they prepare for next year’s midterms.

Yes those lessons are partly rooted in the data, but are also part of the psychological shock of what happened.

I’m going to go back to John Boyd’s OODA loop, specifically “Orient.” Everyone, by definition, orients themselves to a perceived external framework in order to define their reality and therefore their decision-making process. That holds true for philosophers, hedge fund managers, conspiracy theorists, and the woman who freaked out on the plane a few years back. The ability to align that external framework with what is in fact really going-on is a marker of future success.

Somebody who has their relationship to a preexisting external framework disrupted will find it difficult to think clearly. That could be due to finding out your spouse is having an affair or if your are the French general staff in the 1940 finding out the Germans aren’t doing what you had originally expected.

It’s not what happens so much as how you perceive what happened and then how you act on that information. Are you resilient? Do you adapt and overcome or do you freak out?

Andrew Cuomo was brought into the NYC race in March in order to defeat Mamdani. He had the name recognition, the experience, and he was backed to the hilt by the Democratic establishment. He still lost going away.

The Democratic political establishment’s external framework has (again) been disrupted. What lessons will it draw going forward in terms of the 2026 midterm elections, now a little over 16 months away?

Seven years ago, Ocasio-Cortez made waves when she took on an entrenched member of the Democratic establishment in the 2018 primary and beat him by 15 points. Mamdani’s victory is even bigger than that. Because of its timing Ocasio-Cortez’s victory, while a shock, could be absorbed and analyzed as the 2018 primary season was all but wrapped up.

In contrast because of the off-years on which New York City holds its elections, Mamdani’s effect will be immediate.

State and national Democrats will be holding primaries early next year, just after a likely Mamdani victory this November and as his mayoralty starts-up in January. Mamdani and the progressive coalition that fueled his ascendancy will be one of the dominant themes in Democratic circles in the months to come because right now, to the Democrats, he is the strong horse.

The next AOCs are making their decisions now whether to primary Democrats who don’t toe the progressive line and incumbents are making their own decision on how to deal with an active primary situation – accommodate or fight. Politicians are a risk averse bunch so we can see where this is going.

My prediction is that the Democrats will embrace Mamdani. They have to and not just because politicians are by their nature mostly accomdationists (a kind way of saying cowards), but because they think they need to hold their party together in order to retake the House in 2026. The first one to accommodate is Jerry Nadler who has quickly endorsed Mamdani and will change his positions accordingly, he won’t be the last.

This is a nightmare scenario for the Democrats. Last November, they saw a clear road to re-taking the House in 2026. Five months in not only has Trump remained strong in the polls, but the Democrats have taken the wrong side of seemingly every issue from illegal immigration to bombing Iran. The Democrats should have a clear path to swinging to the middle and instead they are supporting rioters standing on burning cars and waving Mexican flags. Now their radical wing has just announced its arrival on the scene.

My prediction for the Democrats during the Mamdani Ascendancy?

Pain.

On a related note, one way to track the effect Mamdani is having on the larger Democratic party is through observing the use of the word “affordability” which is a key part of his campaign. As one can guess, affordability doesn’t mean working the supply-side or reducing inflation but through public takeovers and price caps.