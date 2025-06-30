Barbarity For You

Of all the malignant concepts spawned and promulgated through our so-called higher education institutions – things such as loathsome Corbusier-style concrete box architecture, modern so-called art which depends more on the manifesto accompanying the paint splatter or pile of trash, the managerial transferability of MBA-degree holders between any industry at all – I believe the worst and most damaging of all is the concept of oppressor/oppressed. In every dyad, one party is the oppressor and deserving of every action inflicted on them, and the other is the oppressed, who is totally justified in any action lashing back against the oppressor.



Nothing else matters; decency, a sense of fairness, any consideration of the actual and specific facts of the matter, the inarguable reality of the situation, even the rules of warfare as generally designated by the Geneva Convention. All those considerations fly out the window, when it’s a matter of the designated oppressed getting the drop on the perceived oppressor. The designated oppressor or any single representative of the oppressing class gets deserved vengeance visited on them by any member of the designated oppressed. The rights and wrongs of the specific situation have nothing to do with it. The comparative wealth or connection to privilege, social standing – these disparities are insignificant, once the parties are sorted into oppressed or oppressor. It may be that wealth, privilege and high social position is held by the party designated as oppressed, and the party of the so-called oppressor is poor, unconnected and working-class. That doesn’t matter; nothing else matters in this construction. The oppressor is always in the wrong, the oppressed is always justified in whatever action they have taken.

Any complaint from an aggrieved victim is dismissed with a contemptuous response of “You deserved it, you despicable, deplorable bullying member of the designated oppressor class; maybe you aren’t personally responsible for perpetuating the oppression, but the people like you are!”

It makes it all simple, when it comes down to deciding the rights and wrongs between individuals and groups. No confusion, no distraction with inconvenient facts, or horrific, brutal deeds. It’s the moral morons’ way out of having to make difficult decisions about right and wrong, given actions by an individual against another, or of one group against another. Just figure out who is the oppressed, or the representative thereof, and who is the oppressor (or representative) and hey, presto – problem sorted. White people bad, black or brown always good, Israelis always bad because they are white (not really, but that’s what the moral morons insist), Palestinians are poor hapless, helpless brown victims justified in committing any savagery, economic migrants and benefits scroungers from Africa are always and forever innocent, it’s just too bad if ethnically white English girls have been gang-raped and sex-trafficked for decades by Pakistani men, and black American hood rats can shoot, rob and burn their way across the urban American landscape, but Trump voters are guilty and never a chance of proven innocent.

I’d uncork a few more words about the disgusting display of raw Jew-hate displayed by performers and the audience at the Glastonbury music festival – broadcast live by the Muslim-lovers at the BBC, but I think Melanie Phillips said it best in describing it as Nuremburg at Glastonbury.

Comment as you wish.