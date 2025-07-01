July 1st means two things:
1) Canada Day
2) The end of Pride Month
How did you spend Pride Month? Please comment if you wish.
Just a reminder that all Pride Month merchandise is now 50% off at your local shopping emporium.
7 thoughts on “July 1st Means….”
I take great pride in saying Pride month is proudly over.
As you were.
I’d have done as ed-in-texas did — but truth to tell I simply ignored it as I do all such leftist propaganda actions.
I don’t know. If we make the reasonable assumption that “Pride Month” is going to drift into well-deserved oblivion, then it might be a smart investment idea to pick up some carefully selected heavily-discounted Pride Month gewgaws, and keep them in pristine condition for the next decade or so. They could become valuable collectibles, like vintage Barbi dolls or Cabbage Patch dolls.
I admit Gavin’s idea has a certain appeal in terms of fleecing leftists. Sort of like having a stash of Dukakis bumperstickers.
I only remembered it when encountering external cues, like flags
If Pride Month were to go away but it wont sadly,
“Pride” seems intrinsically the wrong motive–not to mention that the ways of celebrating it have tended to, to put it mildly, the crass.
I’m _grateful_ for my wife and children.
Put “Pride” in the closet and close the door.