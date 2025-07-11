Not Your Grandfather’s Socialism

We now have an open socialist, Zohran Mamdani, who may well become the next mayor of New York City. Mamdani has made his views on economic organization pretty clear, speaking about “seizing the means of production.”
Increasingly, though, I see posts from Left-oriented people who don’t seem to realize that production is necessary at all. The assertion is made that abundance is the natural state of man, and scarcity is caused by capitalists fencing everything off to deliberately create scarcity. I saw one particularly exemplary post along these lines I was intending to cite, but it seems to have disappeared. Here’s another post, along the same lines though not quite as extreme: Link.
For roughly 190,000 of humanity’s 200,000 years, this was simply how life worked. Food was shared because people understood their interdependence. Communities ensured everyone’s survival not through legal obligation or market exchange, but through social bonds and mutual recognition of common humanity…One day your food isn’t guaranteed. Common lands are ‘enclosed’, stolen and claimed as private property. The next day it is under someone else’s control. Shared granaries become privately owned warehouses.
In reality, of course, your food was never guaranteed, as any American Indian or European villager could have explained based on personal experience. And that “recognition of common humanity” tended to be strongly limited by tribal boundaries.
Richard Fulmer explained:
Your view of the past is just a bit romantic. It ignores floods, droughts, famines, plagues, bandits, and wars; imagines that no one was ever exiled for refusing to work; that weak or sickly infants weren’t sometimes killed or left to die; that the elderly were never abandoned to starvation or the wolves; and that peasants didn’t live with their livestock, sharing parasites and disease.
…and offered some ‘slightly more realistic’ versions of the stories in the original post.
There’s a lot of the abundance-is-natural kind of thinking floating around at present. Here’s another example.
Earlier generations of leftists got a lot wrong, but generally at least understood that we were not born into the Garden of Eden and that abundance needs to be created–it is not and never was there auomatically. Here is the Fabian socialist Sidney Webb, writing about the importance to humanity of what he called the Machine Age.
What can be done to remedy the failure to understand that abundance isn’t automatic? Some have suggested that the answer lies in the universal teaching of economics in high school and college. Maybe this could help, but equally or more important, IMO, would be teaching the history of technology–with ‘technology’ broadly defined. There needs to be a better understanding of what it really meant to be at the mercy of nature unmediated by human knowledge and skill.
Your thoughts?
6 thoughts on “Not Your Grandfather’s Socialism”
I don’t think that changing the school curriculum will help. We can’t even reliably teach reading, writing, and basic arithmetic. Economics is orders of magnitude beyond what you can expect from K-12, especially since so much of undergraduate and graduate work is a denial of reality.
What it is going to take, sadly, is a major dose of reality therapy. I expect Mamdani to be installed. I admit being dubious about the honesty of the installation process. And I expect the result in NYC to be something that I am not allowed to use the appropriate and accurate language to describe in this forum. The question is, will the survivors be able to learn from the experience.
Our culture and polity has not had to endure hardship on the scale that most of humanity has had as the norm since we became “civilized”. Americans take this as a norm and guarantee. It is neither. We will discover that again. As I age [and I am bloody old] I have reflected on the differences between my life and my father’s. I have had it relatively easy, as have my children. I fear for my grandchildren.
My father was born a peasant in China, and that was not an easy life. He was there during the collapse of the Chinese empire and had to deal with that, warlords, Nationalists, Communists, and bandits. He came to this country alone, 12 years old. The America he came to was far different than today. Under American law, affirmed by the courts, Chinese were legally not human beings and did not have the protection of the law or the Constitution. Any crime could be committed against them and would not be punished because we were not people.
My dad learned the restaurant business [which is not easy. I grew up in it.] He learned to read, write, and speak English. In 1943 the laws changed [It is a long story] and my dad became “human”. Even though he was overage for the draft, and worked for the Army at the time, he enlisted because he loved this country. Without going into detail, he fought across France, Germany, and into Austria as a combat infantry squad leader. His unit liberated the last concentration camp in Nazi hands [Gunzkirchen sub-camp of Matthausen]. He was granted citizenship after the war.
Now these Leftists who feel so abused in NYC could not have lived through 1/10 of what was the norm for males of that generation. They have a lot to learn.
Subotai Bahadur
It’s a systemic problem: our system is designed to provide abundance seamlessly, and mediate many of our entertainments and social interactions virtually–no physical reality required. This system has educated our children. McLuhan would probably describe it well.
As soon as we had a house we put in a garden and had the kids work in it. Fresh fruit and vegs are nice, but we wanted to make sure the kids understood — viscerally — the connection between work and eating.
For roughly 199,000 of humanity’s 200,000 years of existence starvation was only a day or two away.
By all means, add economics to the list of subjects that high schools and colleges are supposed to teach but don’t. Though, I believe it’s already there.
I’d settle for evidence that more than a bare handful of congresscritters or the President understood the basic principals.
I just read an “article”, actually a regurgitation of a press release from some pressure group or other, that claimed that gen Z averaged $94,000+ in credit card debt. I can’t find it now but that number was so unbelievable that I read it twice to be sure. Maybe a few, but average, no way!
It’s looking more and more likely that we’ll all soon have an exemplar of the folly of socialism to point to in New York. Gooder and harder.
I think the phenomenon discussed above is related to two other malign trends that I’ve observed lately…
–the tendency to view jobs not as things for accomplishing work that needs to be done, but as existing for the purpose of handing out money and status…ie, as sinecures. See my post from earlier this year, A Swarm of Sinecures
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/73140.html
–the tendency the assume that if something bad happens, it was somebody’s fault, probably involving either malice or extreme incompetence. We are now seeing this in the aftermath of the Texas flooding. This kind of behavior is reminiscent of a tribal society, said to exit somewhere, in which sickness and death are assumed to always be caused by witches.
The abundance we experience in the West today is in large part a consequence of the hard work done by underpaid human beings in other parts of the world. They export to us the real goods produced by their hard work; we send them promises we have neither the ability nor the intent ever to fulfill. In effect, today’s Leftie (and the rest of us) are analogous to the plantation owners in the South and the Caribbean who lived well while their slaves suffered — except that today’s Leftie’s slaves are conveniently far away & out of sight.
This situation is not only immoral, it is unsustainable — just like the plantations. Of course, there is no guarantee that what replaces it will be any better. The unwillingness of We the People to force our governments to live within their means shows that there is no possibility of convincing ourselves to recognize the ephemeral nature of the abundance we enjoy. Instead, the only answer is the inevitable coming collapse — followed by several long generations of very hard work.