Not Your Grandfather’s Socialism

We now have an open socialist, Zohran Mamdani, who may well become the next mayor of New York City. Mamdani has made his views on economic organization pretty clear, speaking about “seizing the means of production.”

Increasingly, though, I see posts from Left-oriented people who don’t seem to realize that production is necessary at all. The assertion is made that abundance is the natural state of man, and scarcity is caused by capitalists fencing everything off to deliberately create scarcity. I saw one particularly exemplary post along these lines I was intending to cite, but it seems to have disappeared. Here’s another post, along the same lines though not quite as extreme: Link.

For roughly 190,000 of humanity’s 200,000 years, this was simply how life worked. Food was shared because people understood their interdependence. Communities ensured everyone’s survival not through legal obligation or market exchange, but through social bonds and mutual recognition of common humanity…One day your food isn’t guaranteed. Common lands are ‘enclosed’, stolen and claimed as private property. The next day it is under someone else’s control. Shared granaries become privately owned warehouses.

In reality, of course, your food was never guaranteed, as any American Indian or European villager could have explained based on personal experience. And that “recognition of common humanity” tended to be strongly limited by tribal boundaries.

Richard Fulmer explained:

Your view of the past is just a bit romantic. It ignores floods, droughts, famines, plagues, bandits, and wars; imagines that no one was ever exiled for refusing to work; that weak or sickly infants weren’t sometimes killed or left to die; that the elderly were never abandoned to starvation or the wolves; and that peasants didn’t live with their livestock, sharing parasites and disease.

…and offered some ‘slightly more realistic’ versions of the stories in the original post.

There’s a lot of the abundance-is-natural kind of thinking floating around at present. Here’s another example.

Earlier generations of leftists got a lot wrong, but generally at least understood that we were not born into the Garden of Eden and that abundance needs to be created–it is not and never was there auomatically. Here is the Fabian socialist Sidney Webb, writing about the importance to humanity of what he called the Machine Age.

What can be done to remedy the failure to understand that abundance isn’t automatic? Some have suggested that the answer lies in the universal teaching of economics in high school and college. Maybe this could help, but equally or more important, IMO, would be teaching the history of technology–with ‘technology’ broadly defined. There needs to be a better understanding of what it really meant to be at the mercy of nature unmediated by human knowledge and skill.

Your thoughts?