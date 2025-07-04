The Spirit of ’76

Lest we forget….

Today is Independence Day, the “Fourth of July” is merely a date on the calendar

We all make that mistake given the vernacular of our time, but it’s an important distinction.

We forget the circumstances surrounding the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The men who signed that document understood that they weren’t just rebels, but now traitors subject to capital punishment. As Benjamin Harrison’s joked to Elbridge Gerry:

“I shall have a great advantage over you, Mr. Gerry, when we are all hung for what we are now doing. From the size and weight of my body I shall die in a few minutes and be with the Angels, but from the lightness of your body you will dance in the air an hour or two before you are dead.”

The signers were not desperate men, not Jacobins at the head of ravenous mobs. These were men who largely represented the elite of American society. They didn’t have to do this, they could have turned away and continued to enjoy their lives. Yet for all that they decided first as individuals and then collectively to risk it all and to “…pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honour.”



They had the most to lose and yet they risked it all with no reasonable prospect of success. This was not merely an abstraction of fighting “the mightiest army in the world.” The Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence two days after a massive British invasion force showed up in New York Harbor and its signing took place in the aftermath of a series of disastrous defeats suffered by the Continental Army. Rather than a step toward a brighter future, the Signers seemed to be stepping off into the Abyss.

There has been considerable debate among scholars as to what document best represents the American Founding, is it the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution? I think Lincoln put it best when he called the Declaration an “apple of gold” and the Constitution as a “picture of silver”, the latter exists to protect the principles enshrined in the former. He stated the primacy of the Declaration with the opening line of the Gettysburg Address:

“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”

It is that proposition which states the true purpose of the Signers, to enshrine the principle of Natural Rights and consent as the basis for government. That the people are sovereign and that government is a creation of a social contract formed among those people. That for all the liberties enjoyed by Englishmen, England could not legitimately deprive, without their consent, the American colonies of their right to self-government.

We need to remember that now more than ever.

We are engaged in a current struggle, not with a distant tyrannical power but rather with a pernicious disorder held and propagated by many of our fellow citizens. These people do not see the American nation rooted, as the Founders did 249 years ago, in the enduring principles of Nature. Rather they see the United States as part of a larger arc of History. That is History with a capital H, moving in Hegelian fashion with its own purpose or Telos.

This philosophy, rooted in historicism, and best expressed in the Progressive ideal sees the Declaration as something appropriate for the time, but much as with an outdated version of an iPhone or MySpace, something that has been superseded by human progress.

While the values enunciated in the Declaration of Independence are eternal, our adherence to them will be eternally tested. The struggle in its current manifestation has yet remained peaceful and may it forever be.