A Beautiful Day Spoiled

I am out in New Mexico for Independence Day weekend, checking on family. The small town where the folks live has a big public celebration every year with speeches, food, and booze – just the way the Founders intended though I found the lack of rum punch disturbing.

Unfortunately somebody let it be known that I spend time in the DC area which led, wouldn’t you know it, to several people from the settler-colonist crowd up by Santa Fe to come and introduce themselves. These are folks who move into the West from the blue coastal regions and decide their new home needs to be “modernized” and start with all sorts of programs like bike lanes, lactation stations, and wanting to reintroduce wolves.



As is the want of their tribe and thinking I was one of them, they tried to commiserate with me about the strange habits of the locals who not only don’t read the New York Times everyday but have a strange fascination with all sorts of combustion involving things like gunpowder and gasoline.



As we talked and I planned my escape, I scrolled through the NY Times site and noticed on the front page that the paper has a weather index showing “extreme weather” around the nation, no doubt in order to keep the paranoia regarding climate collapse stoked among the readership. They had flagged Phoenix as having the “dangerous” heat index of 103-degrees. I showed them that and explained that we from Arizona call that “mild” and “early Fall” and its because of such shoddy reporting by the “newspaper of record” that we cannot have nice things.

I also saw that I needed to scroll way down the NY Times front page to find any mention that day was a celebration of the founding of the greatest nation on Earth. Texas flooding, Hamas, deportations, and Trump of course got a lot of digital love. Finally I came across a mention of Independence Day with an article that had to qualify that the celebrations were being held despite a time of “deep divisions.”

Deep divisions you say?

The NY Times is the type of news outlet that goes around and sets buildings on fire in order to report that there is an arsonist on the loose. Remember less than six years ago when the paper published the “1619 Project”? That piece of neo-Marxist, racist propaganda stated that the true American founding wasn’t 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was signed but rather 1619 when the first slaves were landed in Jamestown.

To the NY Times, the founding of our nation was not based on freedom but rather racism and that it is part of our core DNA.

That piece of intellectual drivel would have made Goebbels and the CCP proud In fact given the way it was both so quickly adopted by the Left as canon and demolished as quackery by professional historians makes me wonder if it wasn’t funded by a hostile power. It fit into the reality picture of the Left and anti-Americans (though I repeat myself) and provided the fuel for the Summer of Floyd the next year.

An excellent takedown of one of the most despicable acts in journalism is here

You don’t hear much in the way of celebration about the 1619 Project anymore, the NY Times gives Duranty’s Pulitzer more love. If they had any guts they would publicly commemorate the “1619 Project” every Independence Day, but they won’t because they are cowards.

No take backs, NY Times, you own this.

As far as my new “friends” from Santa Fe, I decided, in true Arizona fashion, to stand my ground and told them to get back in their Subaru and get out of town.