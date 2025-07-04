Gell-Mann Revisited

Every once in a while I am reminded of the Gell-Mann Amnesia Effect. That once in a while is typically when I see a story about HVAC on the local tee vee. Here’s the latest example.



Here is the video link. Couldn’t figure out how to embed it.

Let’s go!

.23 – “all air conditioners”. Wrong. The rule is that any refrigerant may be used that has a GWP (Global Warming Potential) under 700. For whatever reason (I have some theories) of the six major manufacturers of residential and light commercial HVAC equipment in the USA, five chose using a chemical called R454B, and one (Daikin) chose R32. That was a natural choice for Daikin as they have something in the neighborhood of a quarter billion AC units worldwide running with this chemical.

.44 – biggest stash in the state of Michigan – maybe but I doubt it. Unprovable. He sounds like a carnival barker.

.58 – “every new AC” – again, false

1.00 – they show a photo of a window air during the R454B conversation. Highly unlikely that appliance uses R454B. Virtually all window airs are made in Asia where R32 has been used for some time. R32 has been used in smaller window appliances for years in the USA.

1.07 – they show video of an Amana unit, during the R454B discussion. Amana is a Daikin product and uses R32. Or if that is an older product, it uses R410a.

1.10 – It is said that the old refrigerant is called Freon. Freon is simply a trade name that has been around for decades. The “old” refrigerant is R410a.

1.20 – “all units” – false

1.55 – no manufacturer is allowed to install a freon based unit past Dec. 31. Well, manufactures don’t install anything. Contractors do. That law actually says that you may not install an R410a SYSTEM which includes the inside and outside sections after the end of this year. You may install an inside, OR an outside portion indefinitely. The manufacture of R410a units was ended Dec. 31, 2024.

2.26 – “the new refrigerant has been used in Europe and Asia”. False. R454B is a brand new chemical and hasn’t been used anywhere in the world besides the USA for this new equipment rollout. R32, on the other hand HAS been used in Europe and Asia and the rest of the world for the better part of a decade with no real issues.

There are a few more things in that piece that are wrong but the explantions would be long and very nuanced.

I would be interested if our readers have experienced seeing a news story focusing on a field that they specialize in and seeing a ton of obvious errors.