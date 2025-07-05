Misc Thoughts On July 4th

July 4, 2025

Several things converged to inspire me to this post. The first was reading Mike’s wonderful post today on this occasion. Yes, all the signers were not men who had nothing to lose, but everything to lose from the successful lives that they had built. That should they fail, a noose for them and poverty for their families awaited them all. They were indeed jumping into an abyss challenging the world’s superpower.

Think our political polarization is something new? Neptunus Lex reminded us almost 20 years ago that even with the beginnings of this country, there were deep political schisms among the original signers of the declaration. And yet here we are celebrating the 250th year of our country’s birth.

A book I read a few years ago reminded me that the British never left Manhattan and Long Island until the signing of the Treaty of Paris, September 3, 1783. There were other revelations, such as this group of 6 spies who probably saved the revolution. If you don’t want a spoiler to the book skip the next paragraph, but since I am not reviewing it…

Some of their techniques at remaining secret are still taught by the CIA today. After 250 years, we know the identities of 5 of them, but the 6th remains anonymous. At least one of them died on that horrible British prison ship, HMS Jersey in New York Harbor. So what did they do that probably saved the American Revolution? In addition to gathering intel in taverns from the British garrison in Manhattan, they gave disinformation. When the French fleet was close to landing with their reinforcements, one or more of the spies gave them a wrong time and/or place. Would we have lost without the help of the French? It is an open question. But in a bit of alternative history, imagine that the British fleet had engaged the French fleet off that coast of Rhode Island…

Victor Davis Hanson made an interesting point. “Look at any of the British Commonwealth, or any country in Europe – they follow a parliamentary system. But the founders who created this revolutionary state and through this Revolutionary War learned about what were the alternatives for this consensual government. They came up with this Tripartite, based on Montesquieu and the separation of powers. It goes back to the Spartan and Cretan constitution and antiquity. They came up with a unique government.”

Something that I have been “meaning to do” for the last few years is to reread 2 lengthy volumes on notes of the Constitutional Convention. I read them 50 years ago while at school. And despite it being a ”slow slog”, it was also fascinating to learn of the deliberations as to such things as “how many houses” of the legislative branch should we have? What should be the office terms and why? I cringe at some of the questions our White House Press Corps gives showing a complete ignorance of our government structure. But I suspect that this ignorance is nothing new.



Today it seems an almost universal belief that all the American colonialists favored separation from Britain. But as one historian suggested, it was our first civil war. Opinions were divided by thirds – 1/3 favored independence, another 1/3rd wanted to remain loyal to the Crown, and the final third wanted to just see what would transpire as to the winner.

At the conclusion, many of the losers fled the colonies – some going back to England, some to the Bahamas, and thousands fled to Nova Scotia in what would become Canada.

I subscribe to the BBC History magazine, and in the current issue they have an interesting article on who fired the first shot at Lexington Green in Massachusetts. It was “the shot heard round the world”.

Unfortunately, most of this is a paywall but the interesting conclusion was upon the beginning of hostilities, it was a race to London between the British and the Patriots to see who would get their story out first.

A furious propaganda war ensued between the Patriots and the Governor, Thomas Gage. Both set out for London with their versions for the London press. Each, of course, wanted the world to know that they were only defending themselves.

There was a race across the Atlantic with the British using the brig Sukey. It took them the standard 6 weeks to get to London. The American’s used a much faster boat under the command of Captain John Derby of Salem. It was built for speed and reached the destination in less than a month. Once there Derby went to Virginian Arthur Lee, who used his newspaper contacts to disseminate the colonialist’s message first.

Finally a bit of possible historical trivia I read some years ago in one of these magazines but have been unable to authenticate it elsewhere. It was just a paragraph or so, but it was claimed that with the American colonies lost and the British having to send some of their prisoners elsewhere, an American Tory suggested to James Cook that they start sending them to Australia.

The Treaty of Paris, which formally ended the Revolutionary War, ended September 3, 1783 and the first prisoners were sent to Australia in 1788.

Our country has been a grand experiment. I suspect that much of it today would be unrecognizable by the Founders. For one, with the conclusion of the second civil war the term “United States” changed in meaning from a confederation of states to a meaning of a single entity.

Would they have been surprised that we have survived? Fought in 2 world wars and many smaller ones?