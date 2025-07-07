Heinlein and Independence Day

Today, three days after Independence Day, is the 37th anniversary of the death of Robert Heinlein, who would have a thing or two to say about revolution in our time.

For some years now I’ve thought civic holidays in the US should have, whenever possible, a specific conceptual focus, as Thanksgiving Day already does. MLK Jr Day should be devoted to game theory, Columbus Day to learning about discovery and exploration in general, and so on.

The question we should openly discuss every July 4th is: are there prices too high to save the United States? My formulation is from Heinlein’s Guest of Honor speech, “The Future Revisited,” to the XIXth World Science Fiction Convention in Seattle in 1961:

I also think there are prices too high to pay to save the United States. Conscription is one of them. Conscription is slavery, and I don’t think that any people or nation has a right to save itself at the price of slavery for anyone, no matter what name it is called. We have had the draft for twenty years now; I think this is shameful. If a country can’t save itself through the volunteer service of its own free people, then I say: Let the damned thing go down the drain!

The obvious precedent is the Declaration of Independence, which might be read as a list of prices, or rather an itemization with a grand total price, too high to save the British Empire as it existed and functioned in the 1770s. I note some familiar items in the “Indictment,” which constitutes the middle section of the document:

He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands.

Given that American TFR is well below replacement level (Dobbs didn’t move the needle), any substantial restriction on immigration is rather precisely “prevent[ing] the population of these States.” More than half the counties in the US lost population between the two most recent censuses. A glance at a population pyramid diagram establishes that there are more 60-year-olds in the United States than 6-year-olds.

For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world.

Need I elaborate? And there’s another Heinlein quote, about strik[ing] at the most basic human right—the right to bargain in a free marketplace. In general, I find that discussion of trade issues simply ignore the pre-existing individual human right to trade with anyone, anywhere, including trade in labor. Instead we get a lot of Marxist cant about “exploitation” or fearmongering (from whoever is out of power) about a meaningless “trade deficit.”

For depriving us in many cases, of the benefit of Trial by Jury.

Not hyperbole; the Sixth Amendment is nearly a dead letter in some jurisdictions.

I might nominate some others:

a Federal monopoly on legal tender and non-coincidental 91% debasement of the currency over my lifetime

a tax code (including statutes, regulations, and case law) of ~10 5 pages, whose stupefying complexity intrinsically favors the top-tenth cognitive elite over the vast majority of taxpayers

pages, whose stupefying complexity intrinsically favors the top-tenth cognitive elite over the vast majority of taxpayers quantitatively, taxes have been a larger share of expenditures for median-income households than food, clothing, and shelter combined for at least three decades

more generally, crushing overcomplexity—in 21st century language, bad UI/UX—in many other areas where individuals are forced to interact with the State, basically our version of “erect[ing] a multitude of New Offices, and sen[ding] hither swarms of Officers to harass our people and eat out their substance”

the utter destructiveness of narcotics Prohibition, which is the proximate cause of most of the instability plaguing Latin America, besides most of the violent crime in the US

prolongation of ongoing wars … although a certain decisiveness, at least relative to the prior Administration, may address this; I am of course encouraged by the destruction of the mullahs’ nuclear program, but I’ll be far more encouraged if the Iranian regime falls, the Houthis are put out of action, and Russian forces are driven out of Ukraine … and again Heinlein speaks to the situation: there are no dangerous weapons, only dangerous men

diverting law-enforcement resources to chasing phantoms; a few years back it was “Russian collusion,” now it’s the vehement insistence that we’ll be attacked by Iranian sleeper cells Real Soon Now—and I admit that I delayed this posting slightly so I could point out the failure of the prediction that they would hit us over the holiday weekend

and at least one sin of omission, the non-development of defenses against massively dispersed and decentralized methods of attack, ie drone swarms (Heinlein would be screaming about this one)

A certain silly (but well-organized) recent protest notwithstanding, we lack a king, so the above things are emergent properties, that is, foisted on us by opportunistic bureaucrats and voters with a scarcity mentality and OCD contamination phobia. Trump, to the extent that he’s even involved, is merely a symptom. And not to overlook the obvious, his noisiest opponents are, as often as not, worse. It is emblematic of our time that both Left and Right routinely argue that a free market is nothing but a theoretical construct and that their preferred interventions may therefore proceed with impunity. Not “real socialism has never been tried,” but “real free markets cannot exist.” One recent result: Josh Hawley promoting a $15/hour Federal minimum wage. You can’t make this stuff up, and in 2025, you don’t have to.

So, do we withdraw our consent from a government whose position is that it can do whatever it wants, and “let the damned thing go down the drain,” and if so, how? By which I mean both things: the withdrawal and the refusal to save a failing system.

The withdrawal is the hard part. My default position, quoting myself from a while back, is: repent of disdain and scapegoating and utopianism, resist demagoguery, and resolve to continue the greatest political experiment in history. Deciding to chuck the whole thing would be a significant modification to the final clause of that prescription.

Withdrawal and a certain deliberate follow-on inaction might be analogous to Rod Dreher’s The Benedict Option—a fairly close analogy for some of us. The arc of my own lifestyle is bending ever-closer to full-time “urban ministry” and forging what I intend to be redemptive relationships with younger generations. If things go as I both fear and hope, it may become a modern-day (and admittedly far more comfortable) version of hunkering down in a Christian community in the Eastern Mediterranean in the 60s and 70s AD. This is where I note that for all the rationalizations of every imaginable political system by believers over the past two millennia, the political advice of the New Testament may be summarized as “stay out of trouble.”

All that said, I’m not, for example, emigrating, and I don’t see violent revolution as even remotely desirable. I’m more of a harbor-a-fugitive kind of guy, like a pastor (ironically, almost certainly a Trump voter) I know who’s already offered to do so for a Ukrainian who lost Temporary Protected Status, and if I do end up doing something like that, it won’t be to get accolades from the bien-pensants, so I’ll keep my mouth shut on the specifics. Heinlein again, for the general principle at work:

I will accept the rules that you feel necessary to your freedom. I am free, no matter what rules surround me. If I find them tolerable, I tolerate them; if I find them too obnoxious, I break them. I am free because I know that I alone am morally responsible for everything I do.

Getting back to the main topic, what are some lines in the sand? When should we stop identifying with the project and, like Colonel Kurtz, get off the boat and split from the whole f****n’ program? What does that look like? Is it even a programmatic thing at all, or the ultimate example of decisions being made at the very edge of the network?`

For yet another science-fictional reference, I am ineluctably reminded of Eric Frank Russell’s The Great Explosion, in which an imperialist attempt at annexation gradually but relentlessly dissolves. But I don’t have any more of a large-scale political objective than the inhabitants of planet K22g. Actually, that would be the point.