On this day in 1864, the Battle of Monocacy was fought just outside of Frederick, MD.

It is not a well-known battle, certainly not compared to that of Gettysburg 40 miles to the north or Antietam 25 miles to the west. In fact the thousands of commuters who pass the battlefield marker on I-270 probably don’t give it a second thought. Yet it was one of the pivotal battles of the Civil War.

In June 1864, Confederate General Jubal Early’s army of 18,000 men marched north down the Shenandoah Valley, invading first Maryland and then Pennsylvania. After burning Chambersburg and holding Frederick (MD) for ransom, Early turned southeast toward Washington, DC.

Washington lay undefended. Grant had pulled the garrison weeks earlier in order to make good losses the Army of the Potomac had suffered during the murderous Overland Campaign. Grant was now rushing forces back to reinforce the capital but he needed time as Early was only two days’ march from DC.

One of the mistakes of Civil War history is that we look back at the Battles of Vicksburg and Gettysburg as not only the turning point of the war, but the point at which the South could no longer win.



Well, that’s true in that the South could no longer impose a military solution after July 1863. But the Confederates didn’t need to do that in order to win. They simply had to not lose; it was the North which had to win, to impose its will. 1864 was a presidential election year and Lincoln’s Democratic opponent, former Union general George McClellan, promised to open negotiations with the South if he won. A Democratic victory promised the South survival and survival meant victory.

Things weren’t looking good for the North on the home front by 1864. After three years of war, there was little promise of victory in sight. Grant had just concluded the Overland Campaign, which had cost the Army of the Potomac more than 50,000 causalities but left him stalled in front of Richmond. Likewise, Sherman was stalled in front of Atlanta. All that bloodshed and victory seemed as distant as ever.

Lincoln’s prospective re-election was synonymous with the North’s prospects in the war and he was pessimistic. Later that August, he wrote what was later called the “Blind Memorandum,” in which he stated that “it seems exceedingly probable that this Administration will not be re-elected” and promised to cooperate with an incoming Democratic administration.

Now with Early’s army a two-day march away from Washington, disaster loomed.

In reality, Early’s invasion was more like a raid. He had a small fraction of the combat power of Lee’s invasions of 1862 and 1863, and the more he marched toward Washington the more tenuous his position became. Unlike with prior invasions, both Early’s flank and his lines of communication were exposed; he would have to do what damage he could and then withdraw.

Early could capture DC but he could not hold it. Even so, would it matter? Such an action would be catastrophic to morale in the North: after three years of increasing bloodshed, it would prove to the North that it could not even protect the nation’s capital.

It was, however, still unclear at the time whether Early would turn toward Washington or Baltimore. In response the local Union commander, Major General Lew Wallace, better known as the future author of “Ben Hur,” deployed a scratch force of some 6,000 troops on the east bank of the Monocacy River on July 9th and engaged Early’s force as it attacked southeast from Frederick.

While Wallace was outnumbered by nearly 3 to 1 — and therefore victory was impossible — he had two achievable goals. The first was to maintain a line of retreat toward Baltimore. The second, and more vital, was to delay Early’s advance long enough for the capital to be reinforced and saved.

Wallace’s men fought bravely and remained in the field until that evening, when they gave way, retreating toward Baltimore, after losing 20% of their effectives. Early lost half that number but he had lost something far more important, time. Early did not arrive at Washington’s perimeter defenses until July 11, and given the exhaustion of his men, did not attempt to attack until July 12. By that time the capital’s defenses were manned while Early’s force was at half strength. After some desultory skirmishing, Early retreated from DC and crossed back into Virginia on July 14th.

Washington was saved.

So, in one of those “what if(s)?” of history, what would have happened if Early had been successful in capturing the city?

Early’s capture of DC would not have been strategically decisive in a military sense, but Lincoln’s electoral prospects had only decisively turned that September when Sherman took Atlanta. If Lincoln had lost the capital, even temporarily, with the spectacle of he and his government running for the hills, causing a collapse in Union morale, it might not have mattered what happened later in distant Georgia.

Early’s 1864 invasion of the North might have been the Confederacy’s last shot at winning the war.

What did happen was that with Sherman taking Atlanta and Lincoln winning re-election, the South’s defeat became inevitable. As the southern diarist Mary Chestnut later wrote, “We are going to be wiped off the face of the earth.”

After Early retreated back into Virginia, Grant dispatched Philip Sheridan to eliminate the threat of a future Confederate invasion. For three consecutive years, Confederate forces had used the Shenandoah Valley as both a supply base and a route for invading the North. Sheridan was ordered, in Grant’s words, to “eat out Virginia clean and clear as far as they go, so that crows flying over it for the balance of the season will have to carry their own provender with them.”

Foreshadowing Sherman’s March to the Sea, Sheridan swept up the Shenandoah, not only crushing Early’s army, but as per Grant’s instruction left the Valley “a barren waste.” Sheridan left a 70-mile long, 30-mile wide path of destruction known to this day as “The Burning.”

1864 was only three years from when those Union regiments marched so gaily from Washington on their way to First Bull Run, but for the nation it was a lifetime ago. Total war had come.