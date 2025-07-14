The Democrats and the Necronomicon

The other week a group staged an ambush outside of a Texas ICE detention facility, firing some 20 to 30 rounds from AR-15-style rifles, hitting one local police officer in the neck. A number of the group had staged a riot outside the facility, vandalizing buildings and cars, presumably to lure ICE personnel and local police to the scene where they could be ambushed.

Local law enforcement quickly made 10 arrests, with many of the suspects armed and in tactical gear. A search warrant executed on a suspect’s Dallas house, which served as an assembly point for the group, found Antifa literature.

Antifa, you say?

Byron York had a piece earlier that week about the increasing pressure Democratic politicians were facing from constituents and activists to do more to confront the Trump Administration.

“Our own base is telling us that what we’re doing is not good enough,” said one Democratic lawmaker (out of nine) quoted in the Axios article. “Some of them have suggested … what we really need to do is be willing to get shot [in protests at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities] … that there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public.”



Another lawmaker told Axios that constituents say “civility isn’t working” and to get ready for “violence … to fight to protect our democracy.” And another said, “It’s like … the Roman coliseum. People just want more and more of this spectacle.”

Obviously, these are Democrats who have moved beyond the defeat-them-at-the-ballot-box stage of politics, and even beyond the protest-by-civil-disobedience stage. They’re ready to turn a political fight into a physical fight.

The turn to violence has been a long time coming. The Democrats and the Left in general for the past several years have been acting like a bunch of teenagers in a cheap horror movie, reading from the Necronomicon by constantly riling up various apocalyptic themes such as “Trump as Hitler,” “White Supremacy,” and the coming of the dark fascist night. Surprise, surprise: there are some people who actually take that stuff seriously. After all, if you invoke Hitler then you have a moral duty to do everything in your power to stop another one from rising.

The Democrats failed to stop Trump from getting elected. They failed to stop him from getting inaugurated. They then failed to stop any of his policies from being enacted. That’s called democracy and when you lose elections and become the minority party, there’s not a lot you can do within normal political channels. Remember, back in 2021 and 2022, when the Democrats were decrying the ability of the Republicans to use various legal and political stratagems to thwart the leftist march of (H)istory, slurring it as “minority rule”? Good times.

Over the last few months the Democrats have tried various tactics, all of them futile. My favorite was their latching on to a wife-beating gang banger as a civil rights icon.

A few months ago James Carville made the observation that the best thing the Democrats could do was to not force the issue, but to let Trump’s momentum slow, as happens to all presidents, and thereby create avenues for attack. Instead the Democrats keep finding themselves on the wrong side of just about every 80/20 issue out there.

York doesn’t go there but I will. He points to calls from the Left for Democratic politicians to get confrontational, but buries the lede as to who is actually doing the calling. It was only five weeks ago that a violent demonstration outside of an ICE facility led to the LA riots. As I noted back then those initial protests, so beloved by the Left as public expression of anti-ICE sentiment, were supported not only by the publicly-funded CHIRLA but by the radical fringe Party for Socialism and Liberation.

For 10+ years the Democrats have been playing footsie with radical, transgressive groups–everyone from BLM to Antifa to the pro-Hamas demonstrators. And now those dalliances have come back to haunt them, like a serial adulterer finding his previous assignations showing up at his front door just as he was sitting down with his family to dinner.

In the past, the Democratic establishment could keep these elements in check through a combination of policy goodies and calls for party discipline. Being in power smooths over a lot of rough spots. The Biden Administration, after all, was nothing but a Mafia-like bust-out as various party factions got their piece of the action. Nobody thought the likes of Biden, Pelosi, or Schumer actually believed in any of that radical crap, that was just the pay-off to yet another faction.

Now, without the need for the discipline of governing, and without the ability of the Democratic establishment to buy them off with the fruits of power such as DEI and transgender, the radicals are taking over.