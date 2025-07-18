Absence of Abilities

I took on a few more sewing projects in the last few weeks, and pulled up some videos and movies to watch, as I finished the hand-stitching; attaching buttons, finishing tacking down facings and waistbands. The movie was The Highwaymen, a retelling of the hunt for Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker, the infamous bank and gas-station robbing duo who died in a hailstorm of lead on a Louisiana back country road in the spring of 1934. The duo signally failed at a life of crime. They did not die rich and of old age in a lavish villa in some country with no extradition treaty to the US but did achieve a degree of tawdry celebrity as a glam pair of 20th century mid-west Robin Hoods. Their violent lives and even more violent deaths made all the headlines back then, and a previous movie which glamorized them out of all recognition. Anyway, I liked The Highwaymen when I first watched it (reviewed here) and even more the second time around. A suspenseful story told through intelligent and insightful scriptwriting, humane and sympathetic main characters combined with expert direction, and without a single shred of obvious computer-generated special effects that I could detect. Finally, a spot-on sense of time and place in location shooting. Yes, this is what Texas looks like, and while I am not old enough to remember the Thirties, I am familiar enough with contemporary photos and films to be certain that’s what it looked like, back then. It’s purely amazing how well – sometimes – that creators of our entertainment content can do such stories.
Well, even if ninety percent of anything in movies, genre fiction, music and TV is absolute crap, according to Sturgeon’s Revelation – but when it comes to movies lately, it seems like it’s more like 99.9%. Which is rather dispiriting to contemplate: where have all the skilled and experienced creators gone, that our pop entertainment warhorses in this country present such a dismal prospect? I wasn’t the first to observe that of the last round of Oscar awards, not only had I not seen any of the nominated movies, but I also hadn’t even heard of them in the first place. I didn’t want to want any of them, either. Life is just too short and time too limited to take a chance on a lecture with visuals.
But the ability to just tell an interesting, engaging story without climbing up onto a current hobby-horse to bore us all sh*tless with a lecture appears to have left the room.
There was a brief internet-media kerfuffle a couple of months ago, regarding a story in one of the entertainment publications, lamenting how the experienced and talented in the biz were being sidelined as pale, male and stale, in favor of handing over writing, show-running, producing and directing to the hip new BIPOC and relatively inexperienced … because … pale, male, stale. So retro, so ugh, so 20th century! Naturally the subsequent crashing and burning of a substantial number of high-profile entertainment franchises on a pyre of audience disinterest had nothing at all to do with handing them over to inexperienced and marginally talented new kids with a pet hobbyhorse to flog … oh, nothing to do with it! Failure at the box office and viewer ratings was the fault of those unsophisticated, unenlightened bigots in the audience letting their bigotry show …
So, watching The Highwaymen again, and marveling at how very, very good it was – well-worth rewatching, I considered again how the able, talented and experienced are sidelined in the service of recruiting and promoting the less-than-able, etc., who are yet of the favored racial or sexual demographic. It reminded me of the current kerfuffle regarding how the supposedly elite American universities have fallen so drastically in the regard in which they are now held, because of the same process; recruiting and accepting the favored ethnic with lower SAT scores and grades while rejecting those with better scores and grades because they are white or Asian. This has been going on since the 1970s – they called it affirmative action, then – and I began to wonder exactly how much this practice has degraded higher education. Routinely and systematically recruiting and promoting on any other basis other than quantifiable merit, ability, talent … has got to degrade the effectiveness of any activity, after a while; our entertainment, educational establishments, the literary world, civic government, news-reporting functions and the military. I have touched on this matter before, but are we now approaching the point where it all collapses into one big ball of useless incompetence? Even with Trump at the helm and putting out fires as fast as he can?
Consider and discuss, as you wish.
8 thoughts on “Absence of Abilities”
I tend to agree but worry less because it was ever thus. It’s been described as being like never eating a peach to be uninterested (not disinterested that means lacking interest as used in say a Regency novel where the poor heroine has no interest, the poor junior officer has no interest or an arbiter should be disinterested but not uninterested) in some art form. Video gaming is as big a business as Hollywood movies with magazines, podcasts and all the trappings as well as the hardware for followers but I just don’t care.
Don’t despair! Hollywood is gone — most “Hollywood” movies are now made in Canada, England, Australia, or Poland anyway. But the world is a big place, and movie technology has spread.
Some people are big on Indian movies. Personally, I am intrigued by Taiwanese and Chinese productions. Lots of romantic trash, of course, but the best are very good. A movie you might find interesting is “A Writer’s Odyssey” — a moving mix of real world & fantasy world about a father’s long search for his abducted young daughter.
The last Hollywood movie I saw in a theater was “Midway”, about the fateful turning point of the war in the Pacific after Pearl Harbor. That is something Americans should be proud of, but the movie was brought to the screen only by Chinese investors. The Chinese interest stemmed from the fact that after bombing Tokyo, Doolittle’s Raiders had to crash land in Japanese-occupied China, where Chinese peasants helped them escape. In revenge, the Japanese coldly murdered about 250,000 Chinese — something today’s rulers of China would rather not be forgotten.
The deplorable condition of our movie industry [including movies from outside our country in English which is necessary for a movie to get screens here] and indeed the entire mass entertainment industry here is largely because those who finance and create what is presented have absolute hatred for our history, our culture, and our cultural mores. They, overtly or covertly, view converting everyone to that view to be the greatest moral good. Some years ago I came up with an acronym, TWANLOC. The fact of it has spread through much if not most of our Nomenklatura. The gap between us is growing.
Subotai Bahadur
If you think the movies are bad – and they are – try watching anything on broadcast television. It’s much, much worse.
Yet it persists, probably because it’s a harbinger of where we’re headed as a society. SB (above) is right about TWANLOC; I wonder sometimes just what country the producers believe they are from.
Yes, this has very badly corrupted academia. I have been teaching at the same university for 30 years and I have seen it happen, year by year, in terms of faculty hiring. Mostly it has been a problem of “gender balancing”, which was just beginning to become a thing in the mid 90s when I started.
The problem is not that women per se make bad faculty members. For many traditionally male disciplines such as STEM fields, it’s that there have not been nearly enough women “in the pipeline” who were top-notch candidates for teacher/researcher positions to justify hiring them preferentially, which all universities have been doing for 30+ years.
Let’s say that 20 years ago there were 1000 entry-level faculty positions open nationwide each year in some STEM discipline. Because of trying to “catch up” quickly with gender-balancing, 60% of hires will be females. There were 5,000 well-qualified males who applied for these positions, but only 400 of the 1000 hires will be male. There were also 300 well-qualified females applying for these positions, because this is a traditionally male field and relative few females chose this field as their major.
So, you take these two pools, males and females, and you hire the best 400 males out of the 5000 available. You also hire all of the 300 best females, but to meet your quota there are another 300 females who get hired who are not well-qualified. Not a single one of this second group would ever have been hired if she were male.
The result: the elite institutions (Ivies etc.) will get all the really capable women. State universities and other “second tier” institutions will reject well-qualified men in order to hire less-qualified women. This process repeats year after year, and the result is that most universities have a wide ability/performance gap between their male and female faculty members, in the aggregate. Also, there is a degradation of overall effectiveness. Now we have many people employed who are poor teachers, underachieving scholars/researchers, etc.
It may be that the performance gap will shrink over time, but presently, things are very out of whack. In my department there are no underperforming males, because none of these guys were hired because they were male–only for ability. But we have several women who underperform in one or more areas of responsibility, because they were hired for gender balancing, and we overlooked deficiencies in order to create “visible diversity”.
It’s a mess. And of course, we can’t ever have honest conversations about this problem, because no one will admit that we discriminate in hiring, and no one will attribute the underperformance of any particular woman to her relative lack of ability. If a female teacher gets bad teaching evaluations, for example, it’s student “bias”.
was it arthur penn behind bonnie and clyde, well the outlaws had to be right because the Depression, of course this was when the wave of ultra violence really set in, one might say Peckinpah started it, but there was an Old Testament propriety to his, the extoll chaos and the collapse of order for its own sake, the urban hellscape of 2020 might have been prefigured by
James Cameron’s ‘Strange Days’ one of the films I nearly walked out on,
MichelAngelo: “The result: the elite institutions (Ivies etc.) will get all the really capable women.”
Well … maybe! Yes, there are some high-performing female academics at elite institutions, but then there are all the rest. We simply have to look at the abysmal performance of the “best of the best” (female, of course) professors who become presidents of elite institutions — enough said!
Discrimination on any basis other than ability & competence is bad. We know that. It is time we talked about the discrimination in favor of females honestly — and then stop doing it.
“Discrimination on any basis other than ability and competence is bad … It is time we talked about the discrimination in favor of females honestly — and then stop doing it.”
This. I look at the example of Kamala-walla-Bang-Bang Harris and Kentanji Brown Jackson, promoted into positions which required far, far, far more of them and well beyond whatever natural abilities they possess and I absolutely cringe with embarrassment.