Dug-in Like an Alabama Tick

So they finally whacked federal funding for PBS and NPR.

Sorry I’m not that excited.

The Republicans have been promising to do this for 40 years. A friend of mine uses the term “porcupines” when it comes to budget cuts, those agencies or departments which while small rustle up enough political muscle to make any attack on them not worth the cost. I think that’s what we are describing here; the feds spend about $1.1 billion over two years for the Corporation for Broadcasting (CPB), a fraction of the cost for single US Navy destroyer, but because of the heat it generates one of the hardest cuts in town.

It really should be one of the easiest. The CPB was founded in 1967 on the twin premises that it was virtuous for the government to fund programming that nobody would pay out of their own pocket to consume and that the only way to deliver such programming was through VHF/UHF-based TV and AM/FM radio.

Needless to say 2025 is a very different world. Use the thought experiment of going back an equivalent 58 years from 1967 and you are in now in an era where more people used horses to get around than cars and it would be another decade for commercial radio to emerge. I know it’s an analogy, but it’s also a useful heuristic for us to know when to revisit certain assumptions. I mean heck in 1967 TCP/IP hadn’t even been invented.

In reality CPB is about culturally useful as a non-STEM college degree is economically functional, but they both serve the same purpose in that they are socially useful by setting their respective clientele above the the rest of society. I am sure given the modest dollars involved and the fact that PBS viewers and NPR listeners hold college degrees at a higher rate than the rest of the population, the CPB will make out okay. It will just have to monetize its product. Oh the humanity.

This episode merely illustrates that the Left treats the federal funding of the CPB as more sacred than the clear text of the Constitution.

Just keep in mind it took the Trump’47 wrecking ball to finally do something which was blindingly obvious 40 years ago. The fact that it took times so extraordinary to do something so obvious is not something to celebrate.