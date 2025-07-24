Globalization, Reindustrialization, and Movies

In this post, I wrote about the influence of foreign governments and foreign financing on the American film industry.

An interesting post at LinkedIn today (and yes, interesting posts on that platform are pretty rare) says:

The Hollywood Reporter named Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s buyout of Dalian Wanda Group’s stake in Legendary Entertainment one of the past year’s biggest deals. The headline is financial, but the subtext is cultural: Foreign capital is retreating from Hollywood.

For more than a decade, foreign financing shaped not only which films got made, but how American those films were allowed to feel. But that era is gradually coming to an end. With studios beginning to shed the influence of overseas censors and investors, a new lane is opening, one that rewards bold, homegrown stories rooted in freedom of expression, shared belief, and unbounded imagination.

It’s a shift that echoes what we’re seeing across many sectors: reindustrialization, reshoring, and a return to hard work at home. As we rebuild supply chains and production, we have the same opportunity and obligation to rebuild our cultural arsenal, telling the stories only America can tell.

I don’t know if there is enough creativity and risk-taking courage left in Hollywood for it to really become a major participant in rebuilding our cultural arsenal–even absent foreign manipulation; instead, I suspect that the creative force will come from new and aggressive players, as has happened in so many other industries. The reduction in foreign influence is certainly a good thing in either case, and the analogy with reindustrialization is an interesting one.

As I noted in the above-linked post:

One point about globalization of trade that is rarely noted is that it gives foreign governments–especially those in countries where business and government are closely coupled–greatly increased leverage over American political discussion, indeed, over America’s entire public dialogue with itself.