Globalization, Reindustrialization, and Movies

In this post, I wrote about the influence of foreign governments and foreign financing on the American film industry.
An interesting post at LinkedIn today (and yes, interesting posts on that platform are pretty rare) says:
The Hollywood Reporter named Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s buyout of Dalian Wanda Group’s stake in Legendary Entertainment one of the past year’s biggest deals. The headline is financial, but the subtext is cultural: Foreign capital is retreating from Hollywood.
For more than a decade, foreign financing shaped not only which films got made, but how American those films were allowed to feel. But that era is gradually coming to an end. With studios beginning to shed the influence of overseas censors and investors, a new lane is opening, one that rewards bold, homegrown stories rooted in freedom of expression, shared belief, and unbounded imagination.
It’s a shift that echoes what we’re seeing across many sectors: reindustrialization, reshoring, and a return to hard work at home. As we rebuild supply chains and production, we have the same opportunity and obligation to rebuild our cultural arsenal, telling the stories only America can tell.
I don’t know if there is enough creativity and risk-taking courage left in Hollywood for it to really become a major participant in rebuilding our cultural arsenal–even absent foreign manipulation; instead, I suspect that the creative force will come from new and aggressive players, as has happened in so many other industries. The reduction in foreign influence is certainly a good thing in either case, and the analogy with reindustrialization is an interesting one.
As I noted in the above-linked post:
One point about globalization of trade that is rarely noted is that it gives foreign governments–especially those in countries where business and government are closely coupled–greatly increased leverage over American political discussion, indeed, over America’s entire public dialogue with itself.
6 thoughts on “Globalization, Reindustrialization, and Movies”
It would be interesting to say, buy a winning Powerball ticket, collect an obscene amount of money, then go to the folks at the Babylon Bee and say “Got any ideas for a movie?”. Would creative people who are not afraid of “limits” be able to work on a bigger scale? Or is that medium just moribund and we only notice it for nostalgic reasons?
Or is foreign capital (i.e. “smart money”) abandoning the Hollywood movie industry because it sees that movies are becoming the vaudeville theater of the 21st Century — a once-dominant part of the entertainment industry that has had its day and is sinking into unprofitable irrelevance?
Perhaps what we need is not better (non-woke) movies but a new form of mass communication? (Full disclosure — I have no idea what that would be). Over history, we have gone from oral story-tellers to books to plays to movies to TV serials to niche internet productions. Is that the end of the road?
I think there are going to be small studios and producers doing independent movies, maybe with a bit of help from a fund-drive, or from donors and fans. Shooting and editing with a small home studio to a high enough quality for an interested audience is well within the capabilities of most of the Yoo-toobers that I watch. It’s going to be a bit like the indy writers going for publishing on their own, and developing a supportive audience, even if only a niche audience, rather than waste time trying to attract the attention of the big Literary Industrial Complex. Even some special effects and CGI are not beyond reach to a skillful amateur filmmaker. And some of those independent projects might break out to a wider audience, just as some indy writers have done.
IIRC, the Critical Drinker has made cause with some other movie fans to produce and create a movie themselves. New frontier, and maybe even a more interesting and creative one.
“bold, homegrown stories rooted in freedom of expression, shared belief, and unbounded imagination.”
That must surely be satire. It’s Hollywood, for heaven’s sake.
Dearieme…not common that a company or industry on the downslide recovers its spirit and creativity, but does occasionally happen: Resilence and Renewal
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/68061.html
Sgt. Mom
One year I bought a pass to see as many movies I wanted at a film festival. I saw maybe 30 movies in a little over a week. The quality of the movies—independent and low budget— impressed me a lot. Good stories, good photography. I concluded that you didn’t need gazillions of dollars to make a good movie.