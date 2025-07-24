Uncontrollable Anger

One has the impression lately, that the far left to moderate left, the determinedly progressive elements in American politics and on the social scene are convulsing with anger. At least the more moderate-to-mostly-sane elements among them are able to keep it together and function in a mostly civil fashion day to day, with only occasional uncontrolled outbursts of scorching spleen in broadcast or online. But those who can’t seem to hold it in under any circumstances are wobbling farther and farther towards exploding completely. It makes for interesting headlines every morning, reading inflammatory accusations about President Trump and his people, accusations that become more and more unhinged. I can readily imagine where it might end in the worst case; something like what Kurt Schlichter visualizes, with his new novel about a second American Civil War, unless those fomenting or encouraging the fury dial it back several degrees.

I’m coming to the conclusion that the recent towering fury is born out of frustration that all the attacks that the progressive Democrats have launched at Trump and at MAGA Americans generally have had no effect on his popularity and support. Time was when the progressives at the helm of the National Establishment Media, and situated on the commanding heights of our mainstream culture organs could damage a Republican political personality, or sink them entirely upon opening a media broadside against the designated target. We all witnessed this, in full operation against Bush II, against Mitt Romney and Sarah Palin and any number of lesser political figures. A hint of sleazy financing, being a sexual creep, a spouse or a child with an expensive up-scale hobby or an unfortunate/unconventional lifestyle … really, anything that could be the foundation of a good old fashioned media slur campaign would serve to demolish any individual or force like the Tea Party which would threaten a Democrat Party primacy.

But none of the once-reliable buttons and levers appear to work that old destructive magic anymore – and that is sending the usual suspects spare with frustrated fury. Nothing seems to work against the Trumpocalypse. It just keeps rolling in. I suspect that there are two big reasons for this (and possibly a lot of smaller ones). First is that the National Establishment Media organs lost all credibility with that portion of Americans who supported and voted for Trump. First, they went all out in drooling worship of the Golden Obama and the Magical Hillary. Then they conspired to scare the ever-living daylights out of the public over covid, and finally slaughtered the last of their credibility by frantically denying Biden’s corruption and incapacity – an incapacity that anyone with eyesight and familiarity with coping with elderly relatives could plainly see. At this point, we are all fully aware that the Establishment Media are partisan and given to lying outright. Say something nasty about Trump or any of the people in his administration? It doesn’t stick very much these days. We shrug and figure that it’s yet another deja poo – a case of having seen that sh*t before. The other thing is – that generally, we approve of the policies that his administration is carrying out: everything from apprehending crime-committing illegal aliens and booting them back whence they came, to going all Terminator on DEI policies. Friends with Russia, palling around with Epstein, saying crude things in a private guy-talk, paid back a loan … we don’t care. Can’t be made to care. He’s doing what we hired him to do.

Discuss as you wish.