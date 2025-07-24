Uncontrollable Anger

One has the impression lately, that the far left to moderate left, the determinedly progressive elements in American politics and on the social scene are convulsing with anger. At least the more moderate-to-mostly-sane elements among them are able to keep it together and function in a mostly civil fashion day to day, with only occasional uncontrolled outbursts of scorching spleen in broadcast or online. But those who can’t seem to hold it in under any circumstances are wobbling farther and farther towards exploding completely. It makes for interesting headlines every morning, reading inflammatory accusations about President Trump and his people, accusations that become more and more unhinged. I can readily imagine where it might end in the worst case; something like what Kurt Schlichter visualizes, with his new novel about a second American Civil War, unless those fomenting or encouraging the fury dial it back several degrees.
I’m coming to the conclusion that the recent towering fury is born out of frustration that all the attacks that the progressive Democrats have launched at Trump and at MAGA Americans generally have had no effect on his popularity and support. Time was when the progressives at the helm of the National Establishment Media, and situated on the commanding heights of our mainstream culture organs could damage a Republican political personality, or sink them entirely upon opening a media broadside against the designated target. We all witnessed this, in full operation against Bush II, against Mitt Romney and Sarah Palin and any number of lesser political figures. A hint of sleazy financing, being a sexual creep, a spouse or a child with an expensive up-scale hobby or an unfortunate/unconventional lifestyle … really, anything that could be the foundation of a good old fashioned media slur campaign would serve to demolish any individual or force like the Tea Party which would threaten a Democrat Party primacy.
But none of the once-reliable buttons and levers appear to work that old destructive magic anymore – and that is sending the usual suspects spare with frustrated fury. Nothing seems to work against the Trumpocalypse. It just keeps rolling in. I suspect that there are two big reasons for this (and possibly a lot of smaller ones). First is that the National Establishment Media organs lost all credibility with that portion of Americans who supported and voted for Trump. First, they went all out in drooling worship of the Golden Obama and the Magical Hillary. Then they conspired to scare the ever-living daylights out of the public over covid, and finally slaughtered the last of their credibility by frantically denying Biden’s corruption and incapacity – an incapacity that anyone with eyesight and familiarity with coping with elderly relatives could plainly see. At this point, we are all fully aware that the Establishment Media are partisan and given to lying outright. Say something nasty about Trump or any of the people in his administration? It doesn’t stick very much these days. We shrug and figure that it’s yet another deja poo – a case of having seen that sh*t before. The other thing is – that generally, we approve of the policies that his administration is carrying out: everything from apprehending crime-committing illegal aliens and booting them back whence they came, to going all Terminator on DEI policies. Friends with Russia, palling around with Epstein, saying crude things in a private guy-talk, paid back a loan … we don’t care. Can’t be made to care. He’s doing what we hired him to do.
Discuss as you wish.
13 thoughts on “Uncontrollable Anger”
They’re furious because they sense that they are losing their grip on power, which is the only thing they really care about.
The bad news is that there is no longer any such thing as legitimate journalism in the US legacy media or, for that matter, in the media of any of the “western democracies.” The good news is that, as Sgt. Mom says, they have lost all credibility. The gaslighting doesn’t work anymore. You say 17 intelligence agencies all confirm that Trump conspired with the Russians to fix the 2016 elections? Do tell! You say 51 of the highest and most respected intelligence officials in the country all agree that Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation? No kidding! By now most of us are sufficiently enlightened about the revelations of “anonymous intelligence sources” as reported in the grey lady or Wapo to dismiss them with the contempt they deserve.
I think a big part of the problem is that there ae a lot of people in America today who are *bitter* for one reason or another, and bitterness tends to foment anger.
Supposedly once every great while the earth’s magnetic poles flip. Somewhat more frequently the political poles do this too. To the extent that the Pachyderm and Donk party still exist, the Republicans have gone from being elitists and resistant to change, morphing into populists who are ready to change many things. The Democrats, well, they all wore Question Authority shirts in the early 1970’s. Now they howl with indignation when anyone actually does so. I used to think Progressive fit them better than Democrat or Liberal. But in their world view change can only go in one direction, and Progress is just a synonym for Whatever They Want at The Moment.
Leftists are like spoiled children who have never been told no, because they have spent generations facing off against a political party that didn’t want to win.
Now they are up against a guy who knows he will die in prison if the left gets what it wants and hence can’t really quit even if he wanted to, which he doesn’t.
The left is big mad about that. They will get madder, because the administration has plenty of people who want to defeat them and are willing to say and do things the old GOP wouldn’t even think about. For example, Tulsi Gabbard.
There is a lot of anger on the right as well. People have long since become fed up with the miserable sham of the establishment GOP and hence they went with Trump despite their betters all telling them Trump was unacceptable. But the right is made up of adults who can control themselves, so no rioting.
I’m glad I was able to read Kurt Schlichter’s awesome new book before it was superseded by events. I figure if the left gets power back we will shortly get roving death squads, certainly in blue-controlled areas, to eliminate anyone politically more effective than Mike Pence. The lawfare simply hasn’t been effective enough.
The Deep State is running out of options. As noted by Sgt. Mom, their media lackeys have lost influence. Again, the lawfare hasn’t worked either. Even flooding the country with foreigners didn’t work.
What remains in their toolkit?
Violence.
The post WWII consensus is coming to an end. Others have called it “The Long 20th Century”. There are those that cannot see beyond the open society that was supposed to cure all our ills. Trump and his supporters are rejecting that consensus leading to a clash of worldviews.
It was only months ago, before the election, that the bien pensants assured us all that Trump was xenophobic, racist, fascist, Nazi.
What did such people say when he appointed a half-Polynesian woman as head of Intelligence, an Indian as head of the FBI, and a couple more Indians, plus an Egyptian, to senior posts in Health?
Had he suddenly become anti-xenophobic and anti-racist, or were the bien pensants liars and crooks? My money is on the latter.
He has many faults, Trump, but calling him xenophobic when two of his wives have been foreigners seems obviously stupid. Or dishonest.
I’m mildly surprised he hasn’t been called a Secret Semite, but there’s always time for that, I suppose.
“Supposedly once every great while the earth’s magnetic poles flip. Somewhat more frequently the political poles do this too.”
Ain’t it the truth! Today’s woke leftists were flower children back then, sporting such slogans as “War is not healthy for children and other living things,” on their t-shirts. Today, they and their legacy media purveyors of “news” are frank and unabashed warmongers. Far be it for them to mention such inconvenient facts as the suppression by the Ukrainian regime of Russian religion, speech, education and any manifestation of Russian culture in regions with majority Russian populations, or the fact that their greatest national hero was a Nazi collaborator during WW2. They loudly insist that we supply this regime with ever more money and weapons so it can “defend itself,” when the only plausible result of doing so will be prolongation of the war, the deaths of tens of thousands more young (and not so young) men on both sides, and the loss of ever more territory the longer the war goes on. Where are their “All we are saying is give peace a chance” chants of the Vietnam war days? Where are their massive peace demonstrations of yesteryear? The “flip of the magnetic poles” is striking for anyone who was around in those days.
When people say “ What does the democrat party stand for?”, it assumes a political party has to have a set of ideas and values. But that’s not true. Take the Mexican PRI, created in 1929: party whose only ideas and values were pure political power. No ideology, no principles, no core values. Just power. They lasted longer than the Soviet Communist party. The current US democrat party has degenerated into a ersatz PRI.
Leftists have been indoctrinated to reject God, but souls will always yearn for their creator. This gap gets papered over with smug and self-righteous Marxism, which in turn fails the tests of reality, leaving behind a howling abyss. Too proud to change course, their increasing sense of loss and betrayal sparks panic and rage. We see it every day, in endless variations, frantic leftists who would rather destroy civilization than to humble themselves before their creator. Pray for them; and for the victims of their delusions.
Yes, the Dem-wing of the UniParty is terrified of losing control and power. Not to mention the capability to line their own pockets with taxpayer dollars, and the ability to bribe the parasite classes to vote for them.
But they are forgetting that, as part-and-parcel of the Deep State, the RINOs and GOPers will do everything they can to sabotage the efforts to drag the United States back into a semblance of a Republic. They will lie, cheat, steal, obfuscate, cloud, and otherwise destroy any efforts to see actual justice done, much less any legal punishment done. They don’t want their rice bowls broken or apple carts upset either.
This is why I’m now completely ignoring any “bombshell revelations”, “walls closing in”, or other BS reporting on what the Rep-wing is trying to do. Let me know when a top-level Dem-winger has been perp-walked in handcuffs, charged with real crimes, put into jail, forced to pay humongous bail, then tried, convicted, and sent to prison. Hillary Clinton’s violation of USC 18 USC 793 with her home-brewed e-mail server is a perfect example. Section (f)(1) states:
“(f) Whoever, being entrusted with or having lawful possession or control of any document, writing, code book, signal book, sketch, photograph, photographic negative, blueprint, plan, map, model, instrument, appliance, note, or information, relating to the national defense, (1) through gross negligence permits the same to be removed from its proper place of custody or delivered to anyone in violation of his trust, or to be lost, stolen, abstracted, or destroyed, or (2) having knowledge that the same has been illegally removed from its proper place of custody or delivered to anyone in violation of its trust, or lost, or stolen, abstracted, or destroyed, and fails to make prompt report of such loss, theft, abstraction, or destruction to his superior officer—
Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both.”
Note that Comey’s original statement attempting to clear Felonia vonPantsuit of any wrongdoing originally included the phrase “gross negligence”, but when he had Page and Strozk (sp?) proof the statement, they pointed out to him that using this phrase would (as quoted in the US Code above) put her directly into federal prison. Why aren’t all of them being prosecuted for this (1) violation and (2) conspiracy to cover it up?
It is only when some of these high-level Dem-wingers are sitting out long prison terms that I will actually believe that something has changed in the vast Swamp that is D.C. In the meantime it’s all BS.
G. Poulin: “They’re furious because they sense that they are losing their grip on power”
So, a negative or reverse preference cascade?
Something made me think of Iran’s massive attack, sending 400 ballistic missiles toward Israel over several days only have them swatted away harmlessly .
Big Media must be feeling like the mullahs felt after trying to strike a kill blow against Israel.