Grocery Customers of New York City Unite!

I have seen many strange policies proposed by political campaigns, but Mamdani’s idea of building a chain of publicly-owned grocery stores in New York City ranks as one of the goofiest

There’s the obvious objection that governments are historically bad at running businesses, especially retail establishments dealing with comestibles. Proponents of Mamdani’s idea point to existing government-run retail outlets such as military commissaries and liquor stores, but without really understanding how those outlets are heavily subsidized and throttle consumer choice.



The other problem is that proponents really don’t understand how high-volume retail works. Mamdani’s proposal relies on the conceit that his venture can lower consumer costs and raise product selection by buying wholesale and eliminating profits (“reinvesting in the community.”) However any inefficiencies with wholesalers have already been squeezed from the market. In fact the consolidation of the supermarket industry over the past 30 years points to a greater reliance on even larger distribution operations.

Your local grocery store operates on volume, taking that expensive shelf space and turning it over again and again. Grocery stores, as with most big box operations, might be classified as retailers but they are really operations companies. Store operations are optimized to squeeze every penny out of the supply chain.

Another conceit of the Left is that there exists a secret “stash” of goods and capital accumulated by the exploiters at the expense of the exploited. If only government would step in and eliminate those illegally-garnered “profits” then consumers could live happily ever after in a world of cheap abundance. Of course as Sowell and other economists who don’t live in namby-pamby land point out that profits are what drive efficiencies in the marketplace to begin with.

Then there is the inconvenient fact that the average profit margin on a checkout receipt is somewhere between 2 to 3 percent. I don’t quite remember how Scrooge McDuck made his fortune but I doubt it was from the grocery trade.

The biggest problem with Mamdani’s proposal is structural. A business has one goal, to deliver products and services that its customers want. A government, based on the people elected to run it, has many goals because it at the very least needs to take into account the wildly differing priorities of the people who put it there.

In order for your local supermarket to survive (make a profit) it needs to 1) provide the items that people want to buy 2) make it attractive for people to do so.

Your local supermarket is a marvel of information. Product location, pricing, selection are all based on analytics of your register receipt; all are designed to get you into the store, have you leave enough of your money there, and (hopefully) having an experience positive enough that you are willing to come back and do it again.

In other words, it’s demand-driven.

Mamdani’s grocery venture will be focused on serving the demands of its own customers, that is the wishes of his electoral coalition and not necessarily the needs of his constituents. That’s just Politics 101, after all it’s those people who got him there and will keep him in “business.”

Leftists, especially those of Progressive-persuasion, cannot run a business because (in part) they are supply-driven. They (at best) will produce a lot of things that they think you should have, not necessarily what you want. Leftists have been beating the drum for years regarding“food deserts”, of neighborhoods which lack access to “healthy and nutritious” food.

Go to your local supermarket and observe people at the checkout and what they are buying, Go walk the grocery aisles and look at what products the store dedicates so much of its shelf space to. You can find organic oatmeal, kale, and all sorts of that wonderful “healthy and nutritious” food but store management knows what Americans like to buy and it’s Hot Pockets and a Coke. Look at what people actually buy when they have a choice and it’s not kale.

Would a publicly-owned grocery store still push what sells, the sugar and the fat? Would they cut sales in favor of ideology? Think they won’t? Leftists have been trying to tell you what to eat for years through regulation and intimidation, why would they stop when they now literally own the store?

This of course doesn’t take into account selection of “politically-reliable” suppliers. Will the stores source from low-cost suppliers or those which follow a code of leftist practices regarding “sustainability” or “living wages” or some other leftist cant? New York is a sanctuary city and Mamdani and company are fanatically pro- illegal immigration. Would the stores source from those states, say Texas and Florida, which take a hard line on illegal immigration?

Then there is the operational capacity of any store management. There’s a story about a publicly-owned supermarket in Kansas City, KC Sun Fresh, that has fallen on hard times. Weekly foot traffic is about 30% of what it was just a few years ago. Shelves are largely empty, in fact the management needed a large infusion of public money just to pay off prior invoices. There is a constant presence of both armed security and local law enforcement.

In short you have a store that’s on a death spiral, that cannot generate the foot traffic necessary to pay its ongoing bills. The problem with the “fresh” groceries that lefties like to tout is that they are the first products on the shelves to age out, usually in a week or two. Unlike a can of Coke or a box of Frosted Flakes which stays on the shelf for months, fresh merchandise needs to be replaced on a constant basis. If you don’t maintain the customer traffic to buy that lovely “fresh” in time then all you have is stuff destined for the trash.

And nothing tells customers to stay away more than a lot of security and empty shelves.

My prediction?

If Mamdani is elected, this project will be memory-holed. In fact it appears that he is already running away from it stating that it will be a pilot project with an initial store in each of the five boroughs.

That tells me the project will never get off the ground.